Case study

The challenge

A leading health payer covering more than five million lives, had ambitious business goals that were dependent on major platform migrations and new product development. However, its internal business leaders and developers were deeply dissatisfied with its enterprise software testing and quality assurance (QA) organization. The testing organization had been completely restructured, losing substantial historical testing knowledge and skills in the process. The client’s QA operating and engagement model was ill-defined, the testing strategies were not technology-centric and the organization lacked a strategic, ROI-driven approach to automation and performance. The company could not manage the platform and data migrations or new products without mitigating testing and QA issues.

Our approach

The health plan partnered with Cognizant to revamp its testing and QA organization using the Test Maturity Model Integration (TMMi) model, a worldwide framework, as its roadmap. With our TMMi framework and guidance, the client developed and improved processes, test systems and knowledge management. The strategy mobilized quality, testing and delivery (QTD) to centrally govern QA processes. Standardization, operationalizing a technology-centric QA strategy, ROI-driven decisions and improved knowledge-sharing and skill enhancement were key themes over the multiyear effort.

Critical goals included building consistent and repeatable QA practices. Cognizant worked with the client teams to define a standard framework for test operations, automation and metrics. Together, we automated more than 5,000 regression test scripts for 32 application areas and built 40+ solution accelerators. The QTD team led training and mentoring to help upskill the QA workforce, operationalizing a knowledge management framework and improving overall maturity with QA tools and technologies.

Revamped QA becomes a trusted resource

Our client's QTD team achieved TMMi Maturity Level 5 certification in 2022, becoming the first North American and global healthcare company to do so. The QA and testing organization used automation, metrics and daily quality insight metrics and dashboards to help the company achieve significant cost avoidance—$6.08M in 2020, $7.54M 2021 and $6.97M in 2022. The QTD team also delivered over 1,100 software and process changes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now our client’s QTD professionals are embedded in product development teams, helping ensure delivery of the key features the business requires.

Level 5 certification

in TMMi Maturity achieved

20–30% improvement

in the onboarding SLA

$20.59M avoided

in costs over three years