Our approach

The health plan partnered with Cognizant to revamp its testing and QA organization using the Test Maturity Model Integration (TMMi) model, a worldwide framework, as its roadmap. With our TMMi framework and guidance, the client developed and improved processes, test systems and knowledge management. The strategy mobilized quality, testing and delivery (QTD) to centrally govern QA processes. Standardization, operationalizing a technology-centric QA strategy, ROI-driven decisions and improved knowledge-sharing and skill enhancement were key themes over the multiyear effort.

Critical goals included building consistent and repeatable QA practices. Cognizant worked with the client teams to define a standard framework for test operations, automation and metrics. Together, we automated more than 5,000 regression test scripts for 32 application areas and built 40+ solution accelerators. The QTD team led training and mentoring to help upskill the QA workforce, operationalizing a knowledge management framework and improving overall maturity with QA tools and technologies.