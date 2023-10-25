The challenge
A leading health payer covering more than five million lives, had ambitious business goals that were dependent on major platform migrations and new product development. However, its internal business leaders and developers were deeply dissatisfied with its enterprise software testing and quality assurance (QA) organization. The testing organization had been completely restructured, losing substantial historical testing knowledge and skills in the process. The client’s QA operating and engagement model was ill-defined, the testing strategies were not technology-centric and the organization lacked a strategic, ROI-driven approach to automation and performance. The company could not manage the platform and data migrations or new products without mitigating testing and QA issues.