Trizetto CareAdvance automation standardizes UM process

The solution standardizes the UM process, minimizing the potential for errors and improving the quality of case completion. Clinicians can now complete more authorizations in a day and focus their attention on more complex clinical reviews. Automation enabled 600 authorizations to be completed in a single day. This resulted in better productivity, saving over 9 hours and increasing UM team capacity by one extra full-time employee. When applied across the client’s 100 clinicians, the client will be able to reallocate 33 hours of work a day. In addition, members and providers will receive coverage decisions sooner and the client expects to see a reduction in administrative spend which will positively impact member premiums.