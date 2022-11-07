The challenge
Comcast is one of the world’s largest cable, media and technology companies, as well as a leading distributor of advertising across linear and digital platforms. While the company is passionate about providing powerful solutions that connect audiences with relevant ads to promote growth, one segment proved particularly challenging to engage: small and midsize businesses (SMBs). Comcast’s advertising sales division, Effectv, embarked on a journey to help SMBs reimagine the way they connect with target audiences and promote their businesses. To uncover and meet the unique demands of SMBs, Effectv partnered with Cognizant's Communications Service Provider experts and a Cognizant-affiliated consulting firm that specializes in ethnographic research.