Our approach

The Cognizant-affiliated consulting firm conducted deep field research with U.S. small businesses to learn firsthand how they make marketing decisions. The research uncovered how TV advertising can help smaller businesses expand their reach and impact their communities.

Cognizant used those insights to create an industry-first solution: the Effectv TV Ad Planner. This innovative, advertiser-driven media buying platform—specifically designed for the unique needs of small businesses—empowers smaller advertisers to see TV as a more accessible, affordable and understandable medium on which they can spend their ad dollars. SMBs can realize the value of TV by planning, buying and quickly launching their own TV ad campaigns.