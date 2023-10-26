The challenge

Everyone who works in the chocolate and cocoa industry knows the name Barry Callebaut. The Swiss-based company is the world’s top manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, present at every step in the value chain from sourcing raw materials to the production of high-end chocolates.

Its 13,000+ employees are the heart of Barry Callebaut’s success, and the company strives to establish an inclusive environment where everyone can be their true selves while setting others up for success. With that goal in mind, growing competition for talent prompted the company to re-examine levels of employee engagement across the business by means of an in-depth workforce survey.