In 2021, Cognizant announced its Net Zero Goal and activation plan, and set an interim target to source 100% renewable energy for its facilities by 2026.

“My job, and my passion, is to drive meaningful climate action. We are taking concrete steps to create impactful changes and significantly reduce GHG emissions.”

Stuart Poore

Global Environment Lead

Read more about Cognizant’s environmental strategy in the 2021 ESG report.