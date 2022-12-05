Skip to main content Skip to footer
2021 ESG Report

We are engineering new levels of environmental and social benefits for our clients and communities.

Cognizant’s ESG platform reflects the goals, values and interests of our workforce, clients, investors and the international community. We are committed to multiplying our positive impact in three focus areas:
Environment to reduce our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through technology, our culture and internal change management.
Social to engage, train, hire and include diverse talent in our workforce and communities.
Governance to focus on ESG oversight and transparency, including supply chain management, health and safety, ethics, data privacy and security.

Cognizant leaders are driving change across the areas of environment, social and governance through guidance, oversight and process.

Our environmental strategy

In 2021, Cognizant announced its Net Zero Goal and activation plan, and set an interim target to source 100% renewable energy for its facilities by 2026.

“My job, and my passion, is to drive meaningful climate action. We are taking concrete steps to create impactful changes and significantly reduce GHG emissions.”

Stuart Poore
Global Environment Lead

Read more about Cognizant’s environmental strategy in the 2021 ESG report.

Our social strategy

In 2021, Executive Leadership compensation will be tied to furthering gender diversity globally and developing and retaining talent.

“Achieving gender equality in the workplace will only happen when each of us makes it our responsibility to challenge current norms.”

Shameka Young
Head of Diversity & Inclusion

Read more about Cognizant’s social strategy in the 2021 ESG report.

Our governance strategy

In 2021, Cognizant completed its supply chain carbon emissions analysis, added environmental requirements to its Supplier Standards and launched a Supplier Diversity Program in the US.

“Cognizant’s Government and Regulatory Affairs team engages with policymakers and the broader business community to understand the regulatory landscape and advocate for policies that enable us to best serve our clients and communities.”

Tobi Young
Chief Regulatory Attorney
responsible for Data Privacy

Read more about Cognizant’s governance strategy in the 2021 ESG report.

Awards and recognition

Across the ESG landscape, we have been recognized for our efforts in diversity and inclusion, employer excellence and the positive social impact we continue to make. Specifically, we have received accolades from Human Rights Campaign, Forbes, Fortune, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Brandon Hall Group, Transparency and the Indian Industry Water Management Conservation. We are proud of our progress and appreciate the recognition.

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.