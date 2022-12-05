Skip to main content Skip to footer
Talend
The need to work seamlessly across data sources is critical for every enterprise.

Talend is one of the largest pure-play vendors of open-source software that provides data integration, data management, enterprise application integration, and big data software and solutions.

When deploying enterprise integration and big data analytics services, Cognizant puts Talend’s wide breadth of open-source middleware solutions to work to address both data management and application integration requirements. On the service delivery side, Cognizant and Talend empower companies like yours to reduce costs and gain competitive advantage by deploying advanced data integration, data quality, mobile device management (MDM) and big data solutions on an open-source platform.

The Data Lake Quick Start is really all about simplicity for customers. It enables everyone and anyone to be successful deploying data lakes in the cloud. With that thought in mind, features are included to help customers get up and running on cloud in minutes, and then evaluate in days rather than weeks.

Quick Start:

  • Enables self-service by provisioning required services and components to build a data lake.
  • Provides flexibility to spin up environments for development, test and production.
  • Includes an optional sample dataset and prebuilt Talend Spark jobs that help you explore the architecture and understand the stages of the end-to-end dataflow.
  • Offers the Cognizant ingestion framework, big data validation and DevOps platform to ingest, validate and deploy big data solutions.
