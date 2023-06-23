Environmental Stewardship
At Cognizant, we’re reducing our own environmental impact where it matters most:
As the importance of addressing greenhouse gas emissions grows, we’re increasingly reporting emissions and our efforts to reduce them, including developing how we monitor and report our greenhouse gas emissions.
We’re setting public, time‑bound GHG reduction goals and working on establishing a "net zero" goal by—among other methods—purchasing renewable energy and reducing absolute greenhouse gas in our operations.
With locations around the world—including in water‑stressed regions—we work to consume water responsibly. We source water consciously and implement effective solutions to reduce office water consumption.