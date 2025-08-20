Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@39ab7ff" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@1560459f" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@1d4943a" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@4503a194" Investors
HFS Horizon 3 Market Leader 2025
Cognizant has been awarded as Horizon 3 Market Leader “The Best Service Providers for Mortgage Reinvention, 2025”

Cognizant empowers mortgage firms to lead with data, artificial intelligence, and platform-driven innovation. By combining deep domain expertise with consulting capabilities and a strong partner ecosystem, we design target operating models that enable intelligent operations and technology-enabled efficiencies. Our platform knowledge plays a critical role in modernization supporting both build and buy strategies adopted by mortgage firms.

Cognizant offers more than 20 specialized assets and accelerators developed specifically for mortgage operations, including DAF, iVerify, and compliance services, to address capability gaps in generalist platforms and loan origination systems. Our Neuro® platform enables AI-powered process orchestration, seamless integration with partner products, and enterprise-grade performance across data and cloud environments.

View report View infographic
Horizon 3 Market Leader “The Best Service Providers for Mortgage Reinvention, 2025 badge

“Platform modernization is a top strategic priority for lenders looking to shed legacy baggage and gear up for the digital economy and Cognizant’s right in the thick of it. They’re helping the industry toughen up against macro shocks, rising CX demands, and mounting regulatory heat through smart ops and a tech-first playbook. Their flexible, consumable engagement models and ‘as-a-service’ offerings make it easier for lenders to kickstart meaningful transformation”

Divya Iyer, Practice Leader BFSI - HFS Research Analyst Quote

Back to accolades page