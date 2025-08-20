HFS Horizon 3 Market Leader 2025

“Platform modernization is a top strategic priority for lenders looking to shed legacy baggage and gear up for the digital economy and Cognizant’s right in the thick of it. They’re helping the industry toughen up against macro shocks, rising CX demands, and mounting regulatory heat through smart ops and a tech-first playbook. Their flexible, consumable engagement models and ‘as-a-service’ offerings make it easier for lenders to kickstart meaningful transformation”
Divya Iyer, Practice Leader BFSI - HFS Research Analyst Quote