Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@415bb522" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@41994021" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@6422880b" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@593ebe4b" Investors
Healthcare Payer Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) – Solutions 2024
Cognizant rated #1 Leader in Healthcare Payer BPaaS by Everest Group

Cognizant is recognized for it's vision, capability and market impact on the Everest Group's Healthcare Payer Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) - Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.

Read the report
Healthcare Payer BPaaS PEAK Matrix badge 2024
Back to accolades page