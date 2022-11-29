AWS ECS Partner

How AWS Managed Containerization Platform can help your business
The AWS Managed Containerization Platform benefits your business by:
- Simplifying containerized application deployment and management
- Improving scalability and flexibility for faster response times
- Enhancing security by isolating applications in unique containers
- Optimizing resource utilization and reducing costs by using server resources efficiently
- Providing access to numerous container-related services and tools to streamline development and deployment workflows
Modernize at the infrastructure, platform and application layers with Cognizant frameworks and our flagship Cognizant® Cloud Acceleration Platform (CCAP) and its plugin ecosystem.
CCAP provides an end-to-end solution—from assessment to transformation of workloads, to the deployment of applications both ECS (Elastic Container Services) and EKS (Elastic Kubernetes Services) on AWS cloud.