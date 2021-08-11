Time for health plans to deliver engaging digital

Digital is the bright thread that runs through attracting consumers: driving enrollment, supporting transactions and engaging and retaining members. Despite payer’s significant investments in telehealth, mobility and digital self-service tools, our latest health plan consumer adoption survey indicates that payers remain challenged in achieving meaningful adoption of and optimum returns from their digital investments.

Beginning in 2016, we have conducted biennial studies into consumer adoption of technologies to help payers better understand what digital tools and experiences members expect. For our 2021 study, HFS Research partnered with us, surveying more than 2,400 US health plan members across employer sponsored plans, individual plans, Medicare and Medicaid.

The study reveals health plan members’ use of technologies and the digital interactions that health consumers want. These findings will help payers set priorities for continued digital investments to build sustainable member engagement this year and into the future. Key findings and our recommended actions include the following:

Members have embraced the use of digital channels to shop for plans, enrollment, provider search, claims and more.





Members’ digital interactions with health plans in 2020 via a website or mobile app were more than double those via traditional channels (phone, mail or in-person) across demographics and coverage type. The use of digital tools by members has grown almost 25% since our 2018 findings. Digital adoption rates remain inconsistent. Despite the general overall preference for digital channels, use of mobile apps, social media and even health plan websites remain low. Approximately 70% of members have not downloaded their health plan’s mobile app, 90% are not following their health plan on social media, and 45% are not registered on their plans’ member portals.

Adoption is low among healthy members and those over 50 years old. Rates are higher among younger cohorts. Interestingly, those 50 to 64 years old use many digital tools at rates similar to those of younger cohorts. The oldest members of this group will soon be Medicare beneficiaries and will expect the availability of digital tools and experiences as they transition into those plans.

Evidence from property and casualty (P&C) insurers indicates that insurance consumers are open to using digital channels. P&C insurers have a significantly higher digital adoption rate than health payers (see below graphic). This is true despite the health insurance market having a greater number of member-initiated transactions compared to P&C insurance. Health plan members make more doctor visits and have more provider claims compared to the number of car accident claims. Yet, digital adoption among P&C insurers significantly exceeds that of health payers.

