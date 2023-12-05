The challenge

Our client, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), is one of the largest central securities depositories in the world, holding custody value amounting to US$4.21 trillion in dematerialized form in India’s capital market. NSDL wanted to create a decentralized ledger to provide a verifiable and immutable audit trail of transactions between debenture issuers and trustees.

Furthermore, NSDL wanted to avoid data quality challenges by expanding the ability to perform multilateral data sharing, protect investor interest through transparency in Asset cover and charge management, ensure compliance with submission of records and disclosure to debenture trustee, along with regulatory reporting. As part of a competitive bid process, Cognizant along with other competing vendors were invited to develop a Proof of Concept (PoC) and present a working model of a sample set of use cases along with a detailed approach for execution of this Greenfield project.