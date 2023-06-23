Skip to main content Skip to footer
Partnerships

Together, we move your business forward—fast.

Our partners are the established leaders and innovative disruptors of the world. No matter the size of your goals, we deliver results. Put world-class thinking and top-tier technology at your service. It’s collaboration designed to help your business grow.

SUCCEED AT SPEED

Benefit from best-in-class capabilities, brought to you by Cognizant and the most trusted names in technology.

World-class innovation at work.

From the power of cloud to the insight of AI, we bring together the leading-edge tech that leads to massive competitive advantage.

thinking icon
Seamless integration keeps it simple.

We partner with companies you already know and trust to deliver solutions that work and grow with you.

seamless integration icon
Big ideas call for big thinking.

The solutions we build with our Strategic Partners operate at the scale that today’s digital world demands.

light bulb icon
The latest in emerging technology.

Our Extended Partner Network lets us target your nuanced business challenges with precision and expert service.

speed meter icon

Our strategic partners

  • /content/cognizant-dot-com/ca/en/about-cognizant/partners/strategic-partners

Continue the conversation

Let’s connect to find out what the power of our partnerships can do for you.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.