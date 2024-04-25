Responsible AI
Our responsible AI principles
Our AI principles are designed to foster trust and respect for people and the environment throughout the entire AI lifecycle—from acquisition, design and development to use, monitoring and decommissioning of AI systems. These principles have been carefully crafted to uphold the standards set out in our Code of Ethics and to build upon the guidelines established in relevant legislation, best practices and frameworks such as the EU AI Act, NIST and ISO.
One of the main areas of research and innovation for Cognizant’s Advanced AI Lab is developing algorithms and systems that improve the transparency and trustworthiness of every AI output. Approaches include rigorous evaluations of the methods used in comparison with alternatives, and developing confidence measurements and enhanced explainability.
Responsible AI: A shared commitment
Invention ignites ingenuity
Technological innovations breed more breakthroughs. Learn how experts are putting them to work.
Explore how Cognizant can help you cut through the noise and capitalize on AI - quickly and confidently
Leadership
For a deeper dive into responsible AI & ethics...
Contact us if you’d like to learn more about how we build responsible AI principles into our services, or to speak with our experts about how we can help you prepare your enterprise for an AI-enabled future.