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AI-led Application Services
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Accelerate business value with AI-led application services

For most enterprises, the gap between AI investment and proportionate returns remains the defining challenge. Fragmented adoption, disconnected workflows and ungoverned processes leave value stranded.

We bridge that gap—moving your enterprise forward across four dimensions: innovating with AI-embedded products, optimizing operations for efficiency, modernizing your application estate and assuring quality through intelligent governance. Our approach delivers measurable business transformation: increased agility, lower costs, reduced risk and stronger customer experiences.

Some results we’ve delivered

We help accelerate business impact through improved stability, higher delivery efficiency and enhanced user experiences.

Up to 60%

increase in development productivity

Up to 75%

reduction in time to market

≈ 50%

reduction in modernization cost

50-60%

reduction in IT operations cost

Real stories, real impact

BANKING

Accelerated legacy card management modernization by 50%

BANKING

Accelerated legacy card management modernization by 50%

We worked with our client to automate 250+ business flows using Cognizant® Flowsource™, enabling 75% accurate business rule extraction and significantly reducing developer documentation effort.

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INSURANCE

3X faster deployments while maintaining 94% Green days

INSURANCE

3X faster deployments while maintaining 94% Green days

An insurance firm fortified risk management through automated vulnerability identification, Impact assessment, and resolution by 65%.

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RETAIL

Boosted order-processing capacity by 5x

RETAIL

Boosted order-processing capacity by 5x

We helped reimagine a mainframe-based order management system using Skygrade™, enabling 40% faster time-to-market and accelerating supply chain processes by 30%.

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MEDIA

Real-time multi-cloud insights with cost efficiency

MEDIA

Real-time multi-cloud insights with cost efficiency

Cognizant leveraged advanced monitoring and dashboards to boost coverage by 30%, enable 45% self-service observability and improve operating efficiency by 30%.

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Focus areas

Cognizant application services are powered by our AI‑driven platform suite—boosting efficiency, strengthening resilience and delivering sustained business value.

As competition intensifies, agility is crucial. Yet, technical constraints, talent fractures and fragmented AI tools often prevent enterprises from innovating at the required pace of business. Our AI-Led Software Engineering approach accelerates development for both new greenfield and evolving brownfield applications. We embed AI across the engineering lifecycle, using LLM-agnostic agents powered by frontier models to autonomously generate and evolve systems with built-in security. With certified AI architects at scale, we help you turn this capability into a permanent competitive advantage. The result is increased engineering throughput and faster time to market with higher quality—all at a lower risk and run cost.

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Growing transaction volumes, talent constraints and years of automation investment have left enterprise operations at a crossroads—faster in places, but still fundamentally dependent on humans to initiate, monitor and complete every process step. Cognizant® Agentic Enterprise Services goes further—reengineering finance, healthcare and other business domain processes for agent-native execution, so operations run continuously, exceptions are handled by design, and your teams focus on the judgment and relationships that genuinely require them.

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Enterprise legacy estates consume 60–80% of IT budgets, stall AI adoption and lock critical knowledge in a retiring workforce. Inaction compounds tech debt, inflates licensing costs and widens the competitive gap peers are already closing. Cognizant's AI-Led Modernization closes that gap through a dual-track model: cutting legacy run costs while a governed, AI-first delivery engine transforms the estate in parallel—self-funded by the savings it generates. One partner. One commercial model. Full outcome accountability. The result: 30–50% OPEX reduction, 3–5x ROI over three years and an AI-ready estate—with business parity guaranteed and zero operational disruption.

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Enterprises struggle with growing complexity—multi-cloud environments, legacy systems, microservices and generative AI pushing traditional IT operations to their limits. Fragmented processes, operational debt and rising costs stifle innovation and resilience. Cognizant® Resilient IT Operations is a platform-powered solution that transforms IT through AI-driven automation and agentic AI. It embeds self-serve, self-healing and self-adapting capabilities directly into everyday tools and workflows. Intelligent agents proactively resolve issues, accelerate automation and minimize service disruption—before problems escalate. The result: continuously improving, highly available IT services that reduce operational burden, strengthen business resilience and unlock new potential for innovation.

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The last mile of AI implementation can create a range of challenges—bias, drift and lack of explainability often emerge when it is scaled. Traditional approaches to software testing are not sufficient for next generation, AI-infused applications. According to Forrester Consulting research, 82% of leaders believe their organizations must dedicate time to an AI quality assurance strategy—because reliable performance at scale is critical. Cognizant’s AI Assurance framework makes this possible. By embedding testability, traceability and reliability across the AI lifecycle, we help enterprises evaluate, test and monitor AI models, agents and application features. Our approach accelerates deployment and delivers measurable business impact.

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Latest thinking

The 3S approach to AI-driven resilient operations

Autonomous IT operations are a business reality, driving significant productivity and efficiency and making IT a change agent rather than a cost center.

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The hardest part of the core is where the biggest gains hide

Decades of business logic, dependencies and domain knowledge sit inside the mainframe. We unlock them with AI-native modernization, governed for enterprise scale.

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AI Quality Assurance is essential to build trust

The Forrester Consulting Opportunity Snapshot: a custom study commissioned by Cognizant and Microsoft finds that according to senior IT leaders, quality assurance is increasingly important for organizations as AI adoption gains momentum. The right partner provides agility and reduces complexities to navigate this shift.

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Our unique edge

Cognizant application services are powered by our AI‑driven platform suite—boosting efficiency, strengthening resilience and delivering sustained business value.

Flowsource

Elevating full-stack engineering to new heights

Neuro IT Operations

AI-powered IT efficiency

Skygrade

Cloud-native modernization platform

Neuro Al Engineering

Industrializing Al

Neuro Al Multi-Agent Accelerator

Scaling agentic AI

Powering modernization with industry leaders

Industry recognition

Cognizant placed highest among market leaders in the Everest Group Enterprise Quality Engineering (QE) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

This recognition highlights our ability to deliver AI-powered quality engineering solutions that accelerate release cycles, expand automation coverage and ensure robust testing for next-generation applications. Leveraging proprietary platforms such as Cognizant Neuro® AI, Flowsource™, Skygrade™ and the AI Lifecycle Assurance Suite, we embed generative AI, agentic AI and automation across the entire testing lifecycle. This helps enterprises achieve superior quality, speed and resilience in their digital transformation journeys.

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Everest Group
Cognizant named as a Leader in the 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ for AI-driven Application Development Outsourcing (AI-driven ADM Services) across APAC, Europe and the US

We believe this recognition reflects our strength in AI-driven application development and modern engineering to accelerate business value for our clients. We combine deep industry expertise with AI-powered proprietary platforms such as Neuro AI Engineering, Flowsource and Skygrade to deliver secure, scalable innovation. Our AI-first delivery model powered by gen AI engineering and agentic AI orchestration enables clients across industries to accelerate application development, achieve agility and deliver measurable outcomes at scale.

Read the reports for Europe, APAC, and US.

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Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Application Managed Services 2025
Cognizant is recognized as a Leader in the 2025 NelsonHall NEAT Quality Engineering assessment

This recognition highlights our capability in AI-based analytics, GenAI use cases, and SAP testing. Our global Quality Engineering & Assurance practice delivers advanced automation, deep industry expertise, and innovative solutions that help clients achieve faster, scalable, and future-ready quality outcomes. With a strong focus on AI adoption, talent transformation, and continuous improvement, Cognizant empowers organizations to navigate digital assurance with confidence and measurable results.

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NelsonHall NEAT Leader 2025 QE
Cognizant was named a leader in the inaugural report

Everest Group has recognized Cognizant as a Leader in its inaugural Quality Engineering (QE) Services for AI Applications and Systems PEAK® Matrix Assessment 2024.

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Everest Group
Cognizant leads in Application Quality Assurance

ISG recognized Cognizant as a leader in Application Quality Assurance in the US and Europe. “Cognizant has a robust application quality assurance practice, with more than 30 proven AI use cases in addition to IPs and accelerators across the testing lifecycle.” 

—Akhila Harinarayan, ISG Senior Lead Analyst 

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Cognizant recognized as a Leader in Avasant’s Blockchain Services 2025 RadarView™

Cognizant has been named a Leader in the Avasant Blockchain Services 2025 RadarView™, reflecting our technology-agnostic, multi-cloud approach to blockchain platforms and our ability to deliver solutions across industries. With a 100% conversion rate from proof-of-concept to production in key sectors, Cognizant stands out for its innovation, robust delivery centers, and accelerators like Flowsource and BPaaS.

Our strong partner ecosystem—including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud—ensures clients benefit from the latest advancements. This recognition underscores Cognizant’s commitment to delivering secure, scalable blockchain solutions for clients worldwide.

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AVASANT
2025 GitHub AI Services and Channel Partner of the Year Award

This recognition celebrates Cognizant's excellence in driving adoption and growth through GitHub Copilot, revolutionizing how businesses create, collaborate and succeed. It recognizes those who not only help position GitHub Copilot but also empower clients to harness the full potential of AI-driven development.

GIT Hub

FAQ

AI-driven operations improve reliability, speed and efficiency by predicting issues, automating responses and optimizing performance—helping IT shift from reactive support to proactive enablement.

Every AI agent we deploy operates within defined guardrails, with human oversight built in at critical decision points. Our Cognizant Trust™ Framework ensures your AI systems are transparent, explainable, and compliant — so you stay in control.

Digital engineering services combine modern system architecture, cloud and platform engineering, automation and AI to build and modernize custom software. These services include application development, system integration, automated delivery pipelines and the infusion of agentic AI into applications.

Delivered through product-centric teams, digital engineering services help organizations release changes faster, maintain system stability at scale and reduce accumulated technical debt over time.

When modernizing at scale, from product upgrades to enterprise-wide transformations, organizations face risks such as functional and integration gaps, usability challenges, regulatory non-compliance, security vulnerabilities, and escalating costs. A quality-driven organization embeds a quality-first mindset across the lifecycle, enabling accelerated delivery, enhanced customer experience, high-quality releases, and protection of brand reputation.

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Connect with our application and IT operations experts.