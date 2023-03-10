Skip to main content Skip to footer
A cat sitting on a white and blue scale, looking curiously at its surroundings.

From product vision to reality

In today’s world, standing still means falling behind. To stay ahead, you need to deliver groundbreaking new products and reimagine user experiences.

Take control of your product journey. Optimize every stage—from design to deployment—with advanced technologies including digital twins, edge computing, embedded AI and cloud-native architectures.

Conquer data chaos and accelerate product development with a unified digital thread, and outpace the competition by employing technology that lets you act with agility.

Create products that are secure by design, while embracing sustainable product development now for future growth.

Become synonymous with innovation—where smart products deliver real results.

Start your smart products journey
OUR IMPACT

Real-world outcomes engineered to perform

85%

reduction in product maintenance effort, freeing up client R&D capacity for future development.

30%

reduction in downtime by implementing digital twin strategy for predicted operation and performance optimization.

40%

cut in design-to-market time for an automotive OEM via a real-time AI-powered digital thread.

30%

reduction in testing effort achieved through risk-based verification across mobile and web platforms.

CORE CAPABILITIES

Smart product innovation, engineered across domains

With engineering DNA at our core, we bring breakthrough ideas to life, building intelligent, connected solutions, embedded systems and personalized experiences—all engineered for real-world results.

From chip-to-cloud, reimagining what connected products can do

We help you accelerate innovation with intelligent, secure and scalable connected products—from silicon and embedded systems to cloud-native, edge-native architecture and edge intelligence. Whether you're building new or modernizing existing devices, we engineer every layer of the stack to unlock faster time-to-market, real-time intelligence, and adaptive performance at scale.

Here’s how we deliver value:

Accelerated innovation

  • Embedded engineering across hardware, firmware and silicon
  • Cloud-native connectivity for always-on, intelligent products
  • Product design, UX and full-stack R&D services

Smarter product ecosystems

  • Real-time data integration and device telemetry
  • AI-powered insights for predictive maintenance and personalization
  • Edge computing and low-latency responsiveness
  • Remote diagnostics, OTA updates, and lifecycle modernization
  • Powered by Cognizant Neuro® Edge, we bring intelligence closer to the device—enabling smarter decisions, faster

Secure and scalable platforms

  • Cybersecurity-by-design for device and data integrity
  • Chip-to-cloud architecture for seamless orchestration
  • Scalable engineering processes and lift-and-shift modernization
A vibrant computer chip featuring a variety of colors and intricate circuitry patterns.
Connecting the health ecosystem with intelligence, speed and purpose

We help MedTech and life sciences innovators research, design, develop and scale connected health solutions that improve outcomes across the care continuum, from remote monitoring and personalized platforms to real-time diagnostics. With deep regulatory insight and domain expertise, we accelerate innovation, reduce risk and deliver measurable impact—from faster trials to smarter care.

Here’s how we deliver value:

Intelligent health solutions

  • Medical device software and platform research and engineering
  • Remote monitoring and patient companion apps
  • AI/ML for diagnostics, predictive alerts, and workflow automation
  • Mobile-first, secure, and compliant user experiences

Real-time decision-making

  • Real-world evidence platforms and health data integration
  • Biological twin and digital simulations for early insights and treatment planning
  • Edge-enabled sensing and data capture
  • AI-powered Neuro® Edge capabilities enable real-time intelligence at the point of care

Compliance and continuity

  • GxP/QARA support and DHF remediation
  • Technical documentation and lifecycle sustainment
  • Traceability across devices, data, and outcomes
  • Cloud-native platforms with HIPAA, FDA, and CE alignment
A woman helps a little girl with her hearing aid, showcasing a moment of guidance and connection between them.
Connectivity for a world that never stops moving

Every intelligent product and platform relies on real-time, adaptive data management and analytics. We help mobile and cable operators drive architectural transformations through software-defined, cloud- and edge-native solutions for greater agility and insight. By partnering with technology companies, enterprises and fleet operators, we enable use cases built on a reliable connectivity fabric. Whether modernizing infrastructure or launching virtualized services, we enable faster delivery, smarter orchestration and real-time performance at scale.

Here’s how we deliver value:

Future-ready infrastructure

  • Cloud-native network architecture and microservices
  • Private 5G, Open RAN and network slicing
  • SDN/NFV for virtualization and dynamic scaling
  • Hyperscalers and telco platform integrations (AWS, Azure, etc.)

Real-time intelligence and control

  • Edge enablement and ultra-low latency design
  • AI-powered traffic optimization and intelligent orchestration
  • Network-as-a-service models for agility and cost-efficiency
  • With Cognizant Neuro® Edge, we bring real-time decisioning to the network edge

Secure, scalable ecosystems

  • IoT-scale device orchestration and telemetry
  •  Zero-trust security and full-stack network observability
  • Resilient infrastructure for high-availability operations
A vibrant depiction of cutting-edge technology representing the evolution and future of the internet.
Unifying the product lifecycle, from concept to customer

We connect data, decisions and teams across the full product journey—from design and development to compliance and service. Our digital thread solutions enable continuous feedback, engineering intelligence and end-to-end traceability. These capabilities help businesses accelerate innovation, improve quality and make smarter decisions across every stage of the lifecycle.

Here’s how we deliver value:

Connected engineering intelligence

  • Lifecycle data migration, integration and product lifecycle management (PLM) platform enablement
  • Cross-functional collaboration between design, manufacturing and service
  • AI-driven insights for early defect detection, risk prediction and faster iteration
  • Embedded compliance in engineering workflows

Traceability and compliance at scale

  • QARA, GxP and technical documentation support
  • Digital thread frameworks for DHF/DMR remediation
  • Change control, audit readiness and product traceability
  • Trusted across life sciences, auto and industrial use cases

Simulation and feedback loops

  • Digital twin creation for design, diagnostics and sustainment
  • Cloud-native platforms to manage virtual threads at scale
  • Integration of real-world usage data for continuous improvement
  • Powering rapid learning cycles through AI-powered feedback systems
A robotic hand extends towards a human hand, symbolizing connection between technology and humanity.
WHY COGNIZANT

What you’ll unlock with Cognizant

Cognizant will help you gain a competitive edge with lifecycle expertise and end-to-end solutions that empower you to foresee market shifts, streamline operations and supercharge your product journey from concept to commercialization.

Achieve faster time to revenue

with a connected product ecosystem that reduces launch cycles and boosts market readiness.

A woman wearing glasses types on a laptop, focused on her work.
Lower the cost of quality and compliance

through AI-powered automation, digital thread integration and real-time traceability.

A robot perched on a computer motherboard, showcasing a blend of technology and robotics in a digital environment.
Innovate continuously

by infusing intelligence into every development stage, using our advanced software, expert engineering, AI and platform scalability.

A person holds a black ring inscribed with the word "love," showcasing a simple yet meaningful piece of jewelry.
Deliver intelligent experiences

by unifying fragmented product data and applying real-time intelligence to accelerate development, anticipate needs and drive smarter decision-making.

A modern train glides through a city street, with tall buildings and pedestrians visible in the vibrant urban setting.
Boost product resilience and reduce downtime

using predictive insights, over-the-air (OTA) updates and proactive monitoring.

Aerial view of a tractor emitting a laser beam, highlighting its advanced agricultural technology in a field setting.
Design sustainably and scale responsibly

to minimize environmental impact while maximizing operational efficiency.

A farm scene illuminated by ground lights, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere at dusk.
OUR PARTNER

Meet our network of global partners

From embedded intelligence to edge-native platforms, we collaborate with the world’s most trusted tech leaders to turn smart product visions into scalable realities.

A drone hovers above a lush green cornfield, capturing aerial views of the crops below.
Building global engineering strength through strategic acquisitions:

Cognizant’s acquisitions of Mobica, Softvision, Belcan and Devbridge have expanded our global footprint and added world-class engineering talent across Europe and North America. With deep expertise in product engineering, connected devices and digital platforms, we help clients accelerate innovation with nearshore scale, end-to-end global delivery and proven excellence in ER&D and embedded software.

NEWS AND INSIGHTS

Latest news and insights

Stay one step ahead. Explore the latest insights, trends and news shaping the world of IoT and engineering.

Powering the next generation of connected cloud health applications

The alliance combines Philips’ trusted HealthSuite platform with Cognizant’s digital engineering expertise to bring digital health solutions at scale to the healthcare and life sciences industries.

A laptop resting on a table in a lab, with various tools and materials visible in the background.
Cognizant to deploy Neuro® AI with NVIDIA to accelerate enterprise collaboration

Built on NVIDIA AI, Cognizant’s Neuro® platform enables scalable multi-agent systems, tailored LLMs, and digital twins for enterprise transformation.

Abstract digital wave background featuring flowing lines and gradients in vibrant colors.
Cognizant recognized as a leader and star performer by Everest Group in AI and generative AI services

Recognition driven by Cognizant’s innovation programs, talent strategy, and partner ecosystem powering scalable, responsible AI adoption

A person typing on a laptop, with the screen displaying various data and information.
LEADERSHIP

Leading the way

Meet the experts guiding smart product innovation—where experience, vision and engineering excellence come together.

Diego Gastaldi

Offering Leader, Smart Products

Ready to innovate? Let’s talk.

Unlocking the full potential of IoT and connected technologies demands deep engineering knowledge and experience.

We provide the expertise to guide you from concept to market success. Let's discuss your smart product ambitions and how we can help you achieve them.

Find out what more we can do for you and your business
