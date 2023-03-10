Skip to main content Skip to footer
Communications, Media & Technology
The advancements in gen AI and large language models offer enterprises powerful tools to automate customer interactions, enhance content creation and extract meaningful insights from data using communication technology services.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The industries we serve

Communications

Partner with our team for software solutions that power smart networks, speed time to market and drive business-to-vertical industry capabilities with our advanced communication technology services.

Media & entertainment

Drive growth through optimized content value chains, superior experiences and maximized monetization opportunities with cutting-edge media technology solutions.

Technology

Generate insights you can monetize. Partner with our team to modernize data and create platforms that deliver a compelling CX.

Explore how modern Business Process Services can help accelerate growth for communications, media and technology clients.

Design a better CX through software engineering

Innovations in software engineering are the key to greater business agility and rapid design of extraordinary experiences and cutting-edge products.

Quarterly executive forums

Meet with your peers in our virtual sessions for communications, media and technology leaders. 

DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Turn data into insight.

Partner with our teams to deepen engagement and modernize operations.

TELUS Health

TELUS Health

runs its pioneering virtual pharmacy on a global-leading network.

Massive number of straight lined fireworks

The English Football Association

The English Football Association

uses data-driven audience insights to drive engagement.

Effectv, Comcast's ad sales division,

Effectv, Comcast's ad sales division,

launches the industry's first media buying platform for small businesses in four months.

A digital advertising agency

A digital advertising agency

improves conversion rates and increases campaign managers' productivity by 50%.

A leading software company

A leading software company

redesigns its business processes and saves $2 million in 18 months.

Broadband provider

Broadband provider

streamlined customer service—and lowered call-center volume.

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

WHITEPAPERS

How technology companies deliver exceptional experiences

Learn why business modernization is linked to experience and how organizations can build the ecosystems needed to support it.

PODCAST

How media companies can build a profitable streaming business

Listen in as experts from AWS and Gracenote join Cognizant to discuss data’s role in creating content that keeps viewers coming back.

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

Why convergence is the next big thing for media companies and how to deliver it

Consumers expect interactive experiences that blend content, community and commerce. Here's what it takes to deliver an all-inclusive CX.

Introducing ‘Generation Now’

Discover how Gen Y and Gen Z approach connectivity, content and commerce. Our research uncovers new details on attitudes and expectations.

Competing to win in media & entertainment

Discover strategies to build sustainable businesses by shifting from tactical cost reduction to targeted approaches that impact top and bottom lines.

PRESS ROOM

In the news

Stay on top of what's happening across Cognizant.

COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Anurag Sinha

Market Leader for Communications, Media & Entertainment, and Technology

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities, including media technology solutions, communication technology services and telecom technology solutions, is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

