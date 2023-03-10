Communications, Media & Technology
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE
The industries we serve
Communications
Partner with our team for software solutions that power smart networks, speed time to market and drive business-to-vertical industry capabilities with our advanced communication technology services.
Media & entertainment
Drive growth through optimized content value chains, superior experiences and maximized monetization opportunities with cutting-edge media technology solutions.
Explore how modern Business Process Services can help accelerate growth for communications, media and technology clients.
Quarterly executive forums
Meet with your peers in our virtual sessions for communications, media and technology leaders.
DRIVEN BY RESULTS
Turn data into insight.
Partner with our teams to deepen engagement and modernize operations.
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE
Recently published insights
PRESS ROOM
In the news
See all Cognizant news
Stay on top of what's happening across Cognizant.
COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT
Leadership
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities, including media technology solutions, communication technology services and telecom technology solutions, is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.