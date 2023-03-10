Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant® Store Associate Assist
Drive retail growth with AI-powered support

Imagine a retail environment where every associate begins the day equipped with clarity, confidence and purpose. No lag time. No guesswork. Just empowered teams ready to make an impact. And when it comes to onboarding, think days—not weeks—to get new hires engaged and contributing seamlessly.
That experience becomes reality with Cognizant Store Associate Assist—a dedicated AI agent offering real-time support to frontline teams. By streamlining workflows and eliminating friction, it helps staff focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional customer experience. And thanks to its ability to learn and adapt to usage patterns, the solution evolves into a smarter and, more personalized assistant that drives efficiency while staying intuitive and user-friendly.
Ready to see it in action? Here are three powerful ways Cognizant Store Associate Assist transforms the retail floor.
Store onboard assist
AI-powered, conversational training helps associates learn faster with real-time, role-specific guidance—cutting onboarding time by up to 25% and freeing up more time for customer engagement.

Store operations assist
Simplifies decision-making and daily tasks, reducing friction and improving employee satisfaction by up to 50%—for a smoother, more intuitive shopping experience.

Store business assist
Leverage real-time insights into store performance, inventory, and asset health. With 95% asset uptime, your AI agent will help minimize disruptions and align operations with business goals.

See the power of Cognizant Store Associate Assist

Empower your retail associates with real-time insights and guided support—streamlining tasks, enhancing customer service, and driving operational efficiency right from their mobile devices.

Know more
Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

