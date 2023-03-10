Drive retail growth with AI-powered support Imagine a retail environment where every associate begins the day equipped with clarity, confidence and purpose. No lag time. No guesswork. Just empowered teams ready to make an impact. And when it comes to onboarding, think days—not weeks—to get new hires engaged and contributing seamlessly.

That experience becomes reality with Cognizant Store Associate Assist—a dedicated AI agent offering real-time support to frontline teams. By streamlining workflows and eliminating friction, it helps staff focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional customer experience. And thanks to its ability to learn and adapt to usage patterns, the solution evolves into a smarter and, more personalized assistant that drives efficiency while staying intuitive and user-friendly.

Ready to see it in action? Here are three powerful ways Cognizant Store Associate Assist transforms the retail floor.