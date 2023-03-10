Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@1b29ad76" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@3ee9badd" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@675695b0" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@6f6416b9" Investors
Google Cloud Business Group
Contact

Cognizant Google Cloud Business Group drives client success

Our unique approach, ongoing innovation investments and upskilling of digital talent solve business problems on Google Cloud's secure infrastructure—enhancing relevancy, customer experiences and providing tangible benefits.

We blend culture, talent and technology to foster innovation. Our experience in data, AI and modernization, along with our expertise in Google Cloud data, allows us to create industry-specific strategies that drive business results and continuous innovation.

Offerings

Build the foundation

Flexible infrastructure modernization approaches, from re-host to platform.

  • Cloud migration: Migrate workloads from AWS and Azure to a modernized Google Cloud platform
  • Data center exit: Develop an exit strategy—lift and shift, application changes or hybrid
  • Landing Zone-as-a-Service: Establish secure and compliant cloud environments with ease
  • Hybrid and multicloud operations: Explore use cases for edge computing, business continuity planning (BCP), disaster recovery (DR), database modernization and bare metal solutions 

Enhanced efficiency

Accelerate innovation, reduce costs and achieve seamless development and operations.

  • Hybrid, multicloud with Anthos: Transform your enterprise with Anthos, our application modernization platform
  • Cloud-native development: Accelerate developer productivity, simplify operations and build security and compliance into your software delivery process with Google Cloud
  • Application modernization: Migrate traditional apps from virtual machines into containers in Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) or Anthos clusters
  • Use cases: Explore DevOps, Mainframe Modernization, Digital App Factory on GCP and Apigee Jumpstart on GCP 

Update and transform data

Migrate and fully manage enterprise data with security, reliability, high availability and proven ROI for faster time-to-market.

  • Data modernization: Modernize your data warehouse leveraging fully managed, fast, scalable, cost-effective Google solutions with built-in machine learning
  • Legacy data warehouse migration to cloud: Move your existing data environment from Netezza and Teradata to BigQuery
  • Intelligent decision-making: Turn data into actionable insights on a comprehensive data analytics platform
  • Use cases: Explore solutions for Oracle bare metals and Microsoft SQL migration, BI modernization and marketing analytics

Business intelligence

Accelerate impact by making smarter decisions faster.

  • Deep learning: Leverage a deep learning framework for auto claims and predict the probability of future accident occurrences
  • Generative AI: Harness powerful tools for building, tuning and deploying AI models, enhancing content creation, research and customer service
  • Agentspace: Deploy multi-agent workflows across a connected enterprise
  • Use cases: Explore gen AI, enterprise AI, industry AI, customer intelligence and operational intelligence 

Learn more about Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI

Build what’s next

  • Accelerate your deployment processes
  • Enhance your software’s stability
  • Incorporate security measures from the beginning

Building relationships at every touch point

Integrate conversational AI and contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) features.

  • Multimodal AI models: Ensure seamless communication across different channels
  • Conversational agents: Provide a turn-key experience with automation and point-and-click configurations, reducing the time to build, deploy and maintain virtual agents
  • Drive customer success: Provide unique experiences that deliver empathetic and trusted outcomes for customers
  • Use cases: Explore conversational AI 

Our partners

Tap into our extensive Google Cloud expertise.

Cognizant Google Business Group signature solutions

Industry-tailored offerings that address key business challenges by leveraging a comprehensive portfolio of service lines, consulting capabilities, unique platforms and partnerships.

Banking, financial services, and insurance

Anti-money laundering AI for retail and commercial banking 

Customer service chatbots 

Claims handling assistant

Healthcare and life sciences

Appeals and grievance 

Contact management & administration 

Healthcare data engine 

MedLM—fine-tuned foundation model for the healthcare industry

Communications, media and technology

Customer service chatbots for telco, media and tech  

Customer churn analysis 

Customer LTV 

Realtime Targeted Marketing (RTM)

Manufacturing, logistics, energy and utilities

Manufacturing data engine 

Visual inspection AI 

Visual inspection AI for Edge

Retail, consumer goods, travel and hospitality

Vertex AI search for retail—search, browsing and recommendations engine 

Demand forecasting  

Order management assistant

Enablers

Cognizant’s Google Cloud enablers accelerate digital and AI transformation, boost agility and evolve with your business to streamline operations, optimize costs and drive growth.

Enable innovation and growth

Experience new levels of productivity with AI and automation. 

Neuro AI: Power your organization to better solutions, faster, with our platform for responsible AI application adoption

Neuro Business Processes: Accelerate the adoption, integration and orchestration of AI and automation technologies into your business processes to see results faster

Neuro Edge: From chips and devices to application and business solution development, harness the power of AI at the edge

Neuro IT Operations: Put AI-driven automation at the center of digital transformation with an intelligent approach to IT operations

Data modernization at the speed of business

The Cognizant Data and Intelligence Toolkit is a generative AI-powered platform designed to help enterprises modernize data and BI. It uses cutting-edge technologies like generative AI and AI-ML to ideate, design and develop solutions across the entire data value chain, automating, optimizing and standardizing the data journey.

Simplified multicloud management

Cognizant® Skygrade™ simplifies modernization, migration and management of your cloud platforms and applications. With a unified view across cloud estates and AIOps, it ensures your business is future-ready and competitive. Our platform accelerates time to value, improves cloud efficiency, and reduces complexity across multicloud and edge estates. 

Elevate full-stack engineering

Cognizant Flowsource™ is an AI-powered, unified full-stack platform that ushers in the next generation of engineering. It accelerates innovation by incorporating generative AI into key stages of the software development lifecycle (SDLC), allowing developers to focus on features and user experience.

By integrating and automating workflows with leading frameworks, templates and tools along the development lifecycle, Flowsource delivers quality code at speed, limits security and compliance risks, enhances transparency and improves the developer experience.

AWARDS & RECOGNITION

Our partners hold us to the highest standards.

They know what quality looks like. We're proud to be recognized by our peers for delivering to the highest industry standards.

Badge which says Global Partner of the Year Data & Analytics 2025
Badge which says Global Partner of the Year Retail 2025
Badge which says Global Partner of the Year Breakthrough 2024
Badge which says Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year Healthcare & Life Sciences 2024
Badge which says Australia and New Zealand Partner of the Year Services 2024
Badge which says Specialization Partner of the Year Data Analytics 2024
Badge which says Australia Partner of the Year Services 2023
Badge which says UK and Ireland Partner of the Year Services 2023
Badge which says EMEA Partner of the Year Talent Development
Badge which says Specialization Partner of the Year Data Management

Latest thinking

Transforming manufacturing with generative AI

From data readiness to real-world applications, our latest blog, in partnership with Google Cloud, explores key insights and success stories.

Learn more
Roboticworker on an assembly line.
AI-enabled customer experience ebook

Discover how generative AI technology, built on Google CCAI, enhances customer engagement across voice, web, mobile and retail channels.

Learn more
Two female colleagues looking at computerized data screen.
Unlock the future of digital customer engagement

Discover how quantum computing and generative AI are revolutionizing personalized customer experiences.

Learn more
digital globe
Creating personalized generative AI experiences

Transformative technology, powered by generative AI and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), is revolutionizing customer services. Discover how our end-to-end approach overcomes common business challenges—limited training data, language barriers and high call volumes—delivering exceptional, personalized customer experiences and cost-effectiveness for clients.

Learn more
Gen AI—transforming the modern contact center

Revolutionize customer experience with generative AI in modern contact centers. Discover how our end-to-end approach enhances insight and speed as you build, deploy and scale AI-powered customer services that boost productivity, cut costs and drive impact.

Download the ebook
Delivering end-to-end contact center transformation

Offering omnichannel customer experiences (CX) has become essential. To meet this demand, businesses must deliver self-service capabilities and a higher degree of personalization at scale. Learn how Cognizant and Google CCAI can help you boost your CX while requiring less effort from your customers. 

Download white paper
Cognizant a leader in ISG Provider Lens US and Europe, June 2023

We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in the Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem for Implementation and Integration Services, as well as Data Analytics and Machine Learning, in both the US and EU. Additionally, we have been named a Leader in Managed Services, SAP Workloads and Workspace Services in the US. This research report highlights the strengths, challenges and differentiators of providers within the ecosystem.

Learn more

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.
Please select the privacy consent checkbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.