As a World Economic Forum Strategic Partner, Cognizant brings expertise and insight to guide decision-making on complex global issues like technological advancements, education and skilling, access to healthcare and the energy transition. We’re committed to the development and application of technology to improve the lives of employees, clients, communities and our wider society.
With new thinking and collaboration across the globe, we will chart a new path to progress together.
Reframing the path to progress

Get perspectives from our leaders on how we’re applying technology to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth.

Latest thinking on generative AI

Finding the balance between AI innovation and responsible adoption.

EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

New work, new world

Generative AI will disrupt the way we live and work. Our research shows that leaders who invest in people will reap its rewards.

GENERATIVE AI

In the age of AI, it's problem-finding that counts

Find out why we believe the most essential human skill is going to shift from not only solving problems but finding them.

RESPONSIBLE AI

The Presidio recommendations on responsible generative AI

Recommendations on responsible AI to guide experts and policymakers in developing and governing generative AI systems responsibly.

AI GOVERNANCE

AI Governance Alliance: Briefing paper series

This briefing paper series offers a pivotal point of reference, guiding responsible transformation with artificial intelligence (AI).

Latest thinking on education and skilling

Find out how we are training and preparing the workforce for AI and the digital economy.

Perspectives on sustainability, nature and climate

Articles and podcasts on how Cognizant is helping to address some of the most pressing environmental challenges.

OCEAN

The Blue Economy: Challenges and solutions

The world must stop taking its vital waterways for granted. With AI and private-public cooperation, organizations can ensure sustainable business use of this vital natural resource.

view blue sky with sun and water body with its living ecosystem

SUSTAINABILITY

Business and the next necessary steps to sustainability

While “going green” was a first step, further strides will result in gains for both businesses and the planet.

futuristic vehicle

GREEN ENERGY

You can’t have green energy if you can’t get it on the grid

New US regulations aim to remove the bottlenecks from distributing renewable energy to where it’s needed.

two colleagues putting solar panel on roof

SUSTAINABILITY

Deep green

How data, technology and collaboration will drive the next phase of sustainability in business.

view of eco friendly building

CLIMATE & NATURE

Building trust with a focus on climate and nature, part 1

pair of hikers walking trail

CLIMATE & NATURE

Building trust with a focus on climate and nature, part 2

pair of hikers walking trail as sun is setting

Cognizant at Davos: Charting new paths to progress

Explore insight and content from Cognizant’s participation at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum.

