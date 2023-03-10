Skip to main content Skip to footer
Intelligent Process Automation
Deliver results faster with a future-ready operating model.

Connect your processes, people and insights across the enterprise with intelligent process automation (IPA) and achieve breakthrough performance at lower costs.
Partner with our experts to design intuitive ways of working that maximize the potential of automation. Together, we reimagine processes with human and digital intelligence to accelerate transformation and help your business sense the future.
Connecting human and digital to supercharge business outcomes

We combine business and process consulting, domain and technology expertise with change management to help companies realize the full potential of IPA.

Cognizant Neuro® Business Processes—a faster, simpler way to deliver seamless experiences

Tap into an automation fabric to orchestrate talent, technology and new ways of working in an intelligent, holistic way. 

Offerings

Work intelligently, unleash potential

Cognizant’s Intelligent Process Automation practice combines advisory services with deep vendor partnerships and integrated solutions to create and execute strategic roadmaps. We begin where you are in your automation journey and help you accelerate your pace of adoption, embedding our teams directly into your culture to deliver results.

Accelerate. Simplify. Scale.

Intelligent automation requires equal focus on people and technology. Our advisory team works with you to create a sustainable framework to enable scale, establishing the right operating model and embedding change management. With in-depth domain expertise, offerings and data-driven methodology, we work with you to modernize business processes that deliver results. 

We bring unique and compelling perspectives of the technology landscape. Our technology office has deep and broad expertise across domains to create a holistic, best-fit set of solutions to accelerate your digital transformation journey. Their insights help you navigate a quickly evolving landscape with ease and speed.

Reimagine work, engineer digital

Achieving maximum business results with intelligent process automation requires enterprise-wide digital operations using technology that’s uniquely designed for your IT ecosystem. Our proprietary and partner solutions help you simplify, accelerate and expand automation—enabling end-to-end processes to create flexible, resilient operating models.

By combining the power of industry tools with lifecycle accelerators that deliver a future-proof platform, we help you democratize automation technologies across business and operations teams. Using low-code solutions, task capture, process discovery and cognitive platforms across processes, you can move past employee “busy work” and drive true business innovation.

Optimal results delivered the way you work

Intelligent process automation success hinges on two must-haves: the right technology and a partner who immerses into the fabric of how you work. We focus on providing flexible, right-fit, customized solutions that support a non-linear approach to digital transformation. Our implementation model delivers with quality, utilizing change management to bolster outcomes. 

With our platform approach, we integrate interconnected technologies to speed automation, optimize delivery and improve repeatability and scalability while ensuring resiliency. Our frameworks, accelerators and domain-specific assets help you achieve value faster. We enable citizen development strategies ranging from targeted groups to full scaled deployments.

Modern operating models

Your organization exists to serve customers well—understanding their needs and moving quickly to meet their demands. We exist to help you do that. Through fully managed outsourced automation services, we provide flexibility in managing and scaling process innovation, partnering with your IT and business functions to deliver innovation through IP, technology and alternative talent models. 

We can handle documentation, development, deployment and maintenance of process automation on your behalf and offer services in an outcome-based model. We provide sustainable business.

Featured work

BANKING

Automation helps bank cut manual fraud processing by 90%
UTILITIES

Empowering users to drive digital transformation at PG&E
TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

Automation streamlines finance functions at PostNord
HEALTHCARE

Intelligent automation spurs 8X ROI
UTILITIES

Automation center of excellence trims costs and fuels productivity
LIFE SCIENCES

Pioneering RPA at a major life sciences company
MANUFACTURING

IPA improves CX & efficiency for agricultural giant
COMMUNICATIONS

Telecom company saves $4.9M with RPA
Analyst recognition

Cognizant named a Leader in the Avasant Banking Business Process Transformation 2023 RadarView

We earned high marks for our domain expertise and future-focused strategy services supporting financial institutions as they seek to modernize operations around payments and cards, core banking and risk and compliance.

Cognizant Named an Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Leader for Intelligent Process Automation Providers 2023

We achieved the highest position for vision and capability. Clients cited our deep vertical and strategic expertise; broad talent pool and organizational change management as key to helping them drive results.

Cognizant named a Horizon 3 Market Leader in HFS Automation Services Providers report

Cognizant was named one of the five providers helping organizations transform their operations by unearthing new sources of value to drive growth and manage risks. 

Cognizant named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation Services, Q2 2022

Forrester states that our digital-first, domain-focused automation approach supported by robust intelligent capabilities and accelerators enable us to deliver repeatable value across our customer engagements.

Cognizant named a Leader in Intelligent Automation in Healthcare—Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Everest Group cites several differentiators, including Cognizant’s investment in innovation as well as creating a vision and strategy for clients that help them accelerate their digital journey and get business value faster.

Cognizant named as a Leader on Everest Group’s Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

We once again achieved the highest rating and differentiated ourselves with our end-to-end capabilities in the RCM value chain and our strong analytical and automation solutions for healthcare providers.

Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group Life Sciences Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Everest cites our end-to-end capabilities, our clinical trials and patient services solutions, as well as Cognizant Neuro for Pharmacovigilance.

Partner awards

Microsoft Intelligent Automation Partner of the Year 2023

Cognizant has been recognized as Microsoft’s global IA Partner of the Year for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft Power Platform technologies.

Automation Anywhere 2022 Migration Partner of the Year

Cognizant is named Partner of the Year in the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa for demonstrating skill with customer success in migrating customers to Automation 360.

UiPath 2022—Partner of the Year for BPO and Managed Services

Cognizant earns dual awards: Worldwide Partner of the Year for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Managed Services (MS), and Regional (Americas) Partner of the Year for BPO / MS. Both awards highlight Cognizant's success using UiPath products to scale digital business operations for our clients.

SS&C Blue Prism 2023 – Regional Best Practice & Implementation Partner

Cognizant has been awarded the Best Practice and Implementation Partner of the Year Award in the APAC region. The award was based on our expertise in delivering intelligent automation capabilities to digitally transform how organizations operate, compete and innovate.

Workato 2021 Strategic Partner of the Year

Cognizant is recognized by Workato for delivery excellence and industry expertise to enable clients to automate work across the enterprise.

UiPath 2021—Global Growth Partner of the Year

Cognizant is recognized as a leader in evangelizing UiPath growth products, solutions and capabilities for scaling our clients' automation programs.

Courageous actions—Women in leadership

In this UiPath blog Mariesa Coughanour, a leader in our Automation practice, and other top industry experts share their secrets for aspiring women who seek senior leadership positions.

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

WHITEPAPERS

How digitally modern processes make great experiences

At a time when experiences are everything, automating processes for speed, intelligence and fluidity will constitute a significant competitive advantage.

WEBINAR

Tomorrow’s workforce, today

Empower people with the skills to become effective members of human/machine teams. Learn how in this Q&A and webinar featuring Forrester.

REPORT

Scaling up intelligent automation

Organizations that instated intelligent automation—not only into their strategies but also into the way employees work—have experienced superior business outcomes.

