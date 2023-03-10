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Intelligent Process Automation
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Modern AI-enabled intelligent automation

Connect your processes, people and insights across the enterprise with AI-enabled intelligent process automation (IPA) and achieve breakthrough performance at lower costs.
We help clients rethink how they create value, innovate and grow by combining business and process expertise with intelligent digital, AI-enabled platforms to optimize business operations.
Connecting human and digital to supercharge business outcomes

We combine business and process consulting, domain and technology expertise with change management to help companies realize the full potential of IPA.

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Spotlight: Cognizant Neuro® Business Processes 

Discover a faster, simpler way to deliver seamless experiences

See how our AI-powered automation platform accelerates data integration and reporting, boosts efficiency and transforms processes for any area of business. 

Gooty Agraharam, Cognizant VP - Digital Business Operations’ IPA Practice

Gooty Agraharam
IPA Global Head and VP - Digital Business Operations IPA
Cognizant 

Offerings

Work intelligently, unleash potential

Cognizant’s Intelligent Process Automation practice combines advisory services with deep vendor partnerships and integrated solutions to create and execute strategic roadmaps. We begin where you are in your automation journey and help you accelerate your pace of adoption, embedding our teams directly into your culture to deliver results.

Accelerate. Simplify. Scale.

Intelligent automation requires equal focus on people and technology. Our advisory team works with you to create a sustainable framework to enable scale, establishing the right operating model and embedding change management. With in-depth domain expertise, offerings and data-driven methodology, we work with you to modernize business processes that deliver results. 

We bring unique and compelling perspectives of the technology landscape. Our technology office has deep and broad expertise across domains to create a holistic, best-fit set of solutions to accelerate your digital transformation journey. Their insights help you navigate a quickly evolving landscape with ease and speed.

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Reimagine work, engineer digital

Achieving maximum business results with intelligent process automation requires enterprise-wide digital operations using technology that’s uniquely designed for your IT ecosystem. Our proprietary and partner solutions help you simplify, accelerate and expand automation—enabling end-to-end processes to create flexible, resilient operating models.

By combining the power of industry tools with lifecycle accelerators that deliver a future-proof platform, we help you democratize automation technologies across business and operations teams. Using low-code solutions, task capture, process discovery and cognitive platforms across processes, you can move past employee “busy work” and drive true business innovation.

Optimal results delivered the way you work

Intelligent process automation success hinges on two must-haves: the right technology and a partner who immerses into the fabric of how you work. We focus on providing flexible, right-fit, customized solutions that support a non-linear approach to digital transformation. Our implementation model delivers with quality, utilizing change management to bolster outcomes. 

With our platform approach, we integrate interconnected technologies to speed automation, optimize delivery and improve repeatability and scalability while ensuring resiliency. Our frameworks, accelerators and domain-specific assets help you achieve value faster. We enable citizen development strategies ranging from targeted groups to full scaled deployments.

Modern operating models

Your organization exists to serve customers well—understanding their needs and moving quickly to meet their demands. We exist to help you do that. Through fully managed outsourced automation services, we provide flexibility in managing and scaling process innovation, partnering with your IT and business functions to deliver innovation through IP, technology and alternative talent models. 

We can handle documentation, development, deployment and maintenance of process automation on your behalf and offer services in an outcome-based model. We provide sustainable business.

Evolving from traditional RPA to agentic automation at scale

At UiPath Fusion 2025, Pearson Education's Venkat Bhaskara (Director of Automations-AgentOps) and Cognizant's Mariesa Coughanour (Head of NA Delivery, Advisory & Mindshare, Intelligent Automation), unpacked how organizations are moving beyond traditional automation and embracing intelligent, goal-driven agents.
Speakers Mariesa Coughanour and Venkat Bhaskara

In this video, gain practical insights on change management, stakeholder prioritization and upskilling, and hear a real-world use case about how Pearson Education is transforming student enrollment with AgentOps.

Cognizant solving automation challenges with partners

Unveiling the future of AI and automation

Discover the revolutionary world of agentic process automation with Cognizant and Automation Anywhere.

Creating the next-gen automated enterprise

Explore a future where compliance, efficiency and next-gen technologies drive real outcomes with Cognizant, Amgen and UIPath.

Analyst recognition

Everest Group names Cognizant a Leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

Our Cognizant Neuro® AI suite, end-to-end automation expertise and ecosystem partnerships gave us the edge.

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Everest Group names Cognizant a Leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026
Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group Intelligent Process Automation Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Cognizant’s strengths in IPA recognized by Everest Group

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Peak Matrix Intelligent process automation award badge
Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Intelligent Process Automation 2024

For the 5th year running, Cognizant has earned a leadership position in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment for Intelligent Process Automation Services. This is a reflection of our culture of excellence and reflects our focus on investing in talent and technology.

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Cognizant named a Leader in the Avasant Banking Business Process Transformation 2023 RadarView

We earned high marks for our domain expertise and future-focused strategy services supporting financial institutions as they seek to modernize operations around payments and cards, core banking and risk and compliance.

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Partner awards

Microsoft Intelligent Automation Partner of the Year 2025

Cognizant was named the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Intelligent Automation. This success highlights Cognizant's leadership in building scalable automation and AI solutions, leveraging Microsoft's tech stack for digital transformation across industries.

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Automation Anywhere 2023 Partner of the Year

Cognizant is named Innovation Solutions Partner of the Year for North America for building creative solutions using new products and generative AI.

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Microsoft Intelligent Automation Partner of the Year 2023

Cognizant has been recognized as Microsoft’s global IA Partner of the Year for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft Power Platform technologies.

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UiPath 2022—Partner of the Year for BPO and Managed Services

Cognizant earns dual awards: Worldwide Partner of the Year for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Managed Services (MS), and Regional (Americas) Partner of the Year for BPO / MS. Both awards highlight Cognizant's success using UiPath products to scale digital business operations for our clients.

Read the press release
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SS&C Blue Prism 2023 – Regional Best Practice & Implementation Partner

Cognizant has been awarded the Best Practice and Implementation Partner of the Year Award in the APAC region. The award was based on our expertise in delivering intelligent automation capabilities to digitally transform how organizations operate, compete and innovate.

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Workato 2021 Strategic Partner of the Year

Cognizant is recognized by Workato for delivery excellence and industry expertise to enable clients to automate work across the enterprise.

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UiPath 2021—Global Growth Partner of the Year

Cognizant is recognized as a leader in evangelizing UiPath growth products, solutions and capabilities for scaling our clients' automation programs.

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BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Insights

BLOG

The mortgage factory of the future: scaling lending with AI and automation

Smarter, scalable, and customer-centric mortgage operations. Read on for a practical roadmap that enables organizations to unlock immediate value while preparing for advanced AI capabilities.

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BLOG

Practical tips for integrating generative AI

The world of automation and generative AI are joining together to deliver unprecedented business process improvements. In this article Mariesa Coughanour, Cognizant Automation practice, talks about the keys to successfully integrating these technologies.

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REPORT

Get the most out of your IPA investment

To maximize your intelligent automation investment, start with a comprehensive total cost of ownership (TCO) measurement.

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BLOG

The #1 technology for sustainability: intelligent automation

From our recent Deep Green research, there is a clear path for how businesses can emerge as sustainability leaders to meet the needs of a changing world.

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WHITEPAPERS

How digitally modern processes make great experiences

At a time when experiences are everything, automating processes for speed, intelligence and fluidity will constitute a significant competitive advantage.

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REPORT

Scaling up intelligent automation

Organizations that instated intelligent automation—not only into their strategies but also into the way employees work—have experienced superior business outcomes.

Read study
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BLOG

Remote work hinders innovation? Not so fast…

A much-discussed study loses much of its impact when the timeline of its findings is examined.

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Explore additional business process services

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Neuro Business Processes

An automation solution to simplify and accelerate the adoption of automation and AI in the enterprise.

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