Electricity

Effective customer relationship management (CRM) operations are a critical foundation to a utility company’s customer acquisition and retention goals. But building a solid CRM foundation is no easy task. Organizations must not only identify the best CRM technologies for their business, but also must guide effective change management strategies to bring their people and processes in line with their business goals.

Cognizant's global CRM practice has extensive experience implementing CRM solutions across the electric utility value chain. We have partnered with leading CRM vendors to do so. These partnerships allow us to address CRM requirements specific to the utility business using mobile, social and e‑commerce channels.

Most importantly, Cognizant's technology expertise—combined with business consulting insights—helps organizations successfully implement and adopt CRM technologies, ensuring improved customer relationships and a higher ROI.