Pharmacovigilance
As the pace of pharmaceutical drug delivery speeds up, ensuring patient safety and meeting regulatory demands, changing reporting requirements, managing rising costs and handling vast data sources is crucial.
WHAT SETS US APART
Cognizant pharmacovigilance services
Our team of experts combine extensive industry knowledge with technical expertise along with advanced AI, automation and cloud-based PV technologies to develop customized, human-centered solutions. From data collection, detection, and assessment to comprehension and oversight, our solutions ensure that your safety profile remains up to date and compliant, offering the flexibility and transparency you require. With a track record of delivering world-class results, and a comprehensive partner network, we are devoted to upholding excellence and patient safety while supporting your product releases.
Key features of our pharmacovigilance services
Pharmacovigilance in action
These are a sample of the solutions we deliver for industry leaders.
LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT
Leadership
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