Transform pharmacovigilance complexity into game-changing opportunities As the pace of pharmaceutical drug delivery speeds up, ensuring patient safety and meeting regulatory demands, changing reporting requirements, managing rising costs and handling vast data sources is crucial.

Pharma/biotech organizations face incredible challenges when bringing new products to market and require simplicity, standardization with high-quality outcomes and compliance for their PV processes. At Cognizant, we simplify PV. Our FSP processes and technology help you stay compliant and reduce risks. We believe in transparent partnership, simplified governance and managing costs, so you can focus on innovation.