Your organization needs quality data, delivered quickly, to drive business value.

Informatica, a leader in enterprise cloud data management, helps you unleash the transformative power of data to make better business decisions, faster. For more than 10 years, Informatica and Cognizant have focused on improving customers’ success with data-driven solutions that combine global breadth, depth and technology expertise. Our comprehensive offerings in AI-driven data modernization and data engineering, data governance and privacy, customer experience and more help you hone your competitive edge while delivering cost savings.

Cognizant, in partnership with Informatica and AWS, offers a data-to-cloud migration strategy. Using Informatica’s self-service offering, customers can quickly scan their on-premises data ecosystem and footprint. With Cognizant’s data modernization reference model and AWS migration solutions, customers can then build an actionable, complete migration plan to move their entire data warehouse footprint—including both data and processing (ETL)—to AWS with a clear return on investment.

As part of their cloud migration strategy, many customers are looking to move their on-premises Informatica PowerCenter components to Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS), a next-generation integration platform as a service (iPaaS). Cognizant partners with Informatica to deliver this PowerCenter-to-IICS migration with 40% less cost. Cognizant employs its deep migration experience and methodology, and uses its accelerators for validation and code conversion to help customers migrate in an accelerated and cost-effective manner.

Big Data

Partner of the Year

2016

GSI

Partner of the Year

2016

EMEA Integration & Consulting

Partner of the Year

2016

WEBINAR

A Cognizant & Informatica methodology: Implementing data deletion
WEBINAR

Data-driven strategies for the insurance industry
WEBINAR

Outcome-based, AI-driven customer experience
Informatica

