Data Integrity and Control
Modernizing and integrating systems to ensure data quality, compliance and trust

Data integrity is the lifeblood of financial institutions. It provides the means to keep up with changing regulations, maintain trust with clients and compete in a tightening market. To achieve true data integrity, organizations must empower the back office to take on the growing volume and complexity of trade and transactional data, as well as move beyond fragmented legacy systems and time-consuming manual reporting and reconciliation processes.
Leverage the expertise, services and partnerships of Cognizant® Data Integrity and Control to reimagine post-trade through:
  • Multiple engagement models
  • Seamless data integration
  • Data migration capabilities
  • Advanced automation and analytics for real-time controls and compliance
  • Rigorous enterprise-wide data integrity
Learn more about what our post-trade solutions and Capital Markets practice can do for your organization.
Automate complex reconciliation
Perform reliable reconciliations in days and identify potential operational errors and risk.

Reimagine processes
Gain a new perspective on processes through controls-as-a-service and redesign of post-trade services.

Build customer trust
Enable reliable systems and protocols that evolve with the market.

PROOF POINT
Operational costs drop $8.6M

Health insurer delivers improved customer service, streamlines performance and ensures data quality and accuracy.

Read the case study

$8.6 million

savings in operational cost by improving a global bank’s data integrity and control environment.

CAPITAL MARKETS MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Jerome Dumaine

Vice President, BFS, Global Capital Markets Strategy and Solutions

