Quality Engineering & Assurance
Some results we’ve delivered
Achieve competitive edge with faster, reliable product releases delivered through our intelligent, platform-driven quality solutions.
Cognizant AI Assurance | Scaling AI with confidence
Cognizant’s AI Assurance makes reliable performance at scale possible, by embedding testability, traceability and reliability across the AI lifecycle. We help enterprises evaluate, test and monitor AI models, agents and application features, accelerating deployment and delivering measurable business impact.
CX assurance for increased brand value
Modern customers have become less forgiving of poor CX. Merely offering the right functionality is no longer sufficient; and the overall experience is what truly matters for long-term business success.
Cognizant CX Assurance (CXA) offers a holistic approach that aligns the goals of business, technology and customers and helps achieve better ROI on your CX investments.
Cognizant robotic test automation in action
With rapid advancements in robotics, the capacity for conducting quality and compliance testing is growing exponentially in speed and scale. Cognizant’s Robotic Test Automation capabilities are transforming industries by accelerating product launches to ensure end users get the most value possible from digital and physical goods and services.
Real stories, real impact
These results demonstrate how QE&A improves software delivery, reduces risk and accelerates testing through automation.
Focus areas of our work
With global partnerships and 1,000+ clients across industries, Cognizant brings first-time-right quality and proven next-generation quality engineering and assurance (QE&A) to your most important initiatives.
Gen AI and automation-driven continuous testing
Moving past conventional test automation, Cognizant® Intelligent Quality Engineering supercharges the test lifecycle by embedding AI to enhance upstream quality, accelerate processes and enable predictive optimization with production observability.
E2E quality engineering | Shift right and observability | Test data management | Shift-left testing
Building trust in AI: from uncertainty to confidence
The final mile of AI implementation is where complexity peaks. Bias, drift and lack of explainability often emerge at scale—making quality assurance essential. Cognizant® AI Assurance ensures effective implementation of quality assurance for AI systems enabling enterprises to deploy at scale, with confidence.
Data assurance | Functional and model quality assurance | Trustworthy assurance | Non-functional assurance
Industry-specific quality engineering solutions
Cognizant® Business Assurance helps you achieve business objectives by leveraging deep domain expertise and regulatory frameworks to ensure end-to-end (E2E) quality across your core operations. We help you adopt AI responsibly and launch products safely.
Front-to-back business process assurance (BPA) | COTS product assurance | Regulatory compliance assurance | User acceptance testing
Confidently future ready
Integrating new technologies with existing systems and IT environments can be challenging. Cognizant® Technology Assurance helps organizations build resilience and seamlessly adopt future technologies through adaptive quality engineering solutions for enterprise platforms, cloud environments and connected devices.
Our clients stay ahead of the curve with our accelerated QE solutions that support modernization and address the complexities of evolving technologies.
Cloud platform assurance | Modernization and migration assurance | Phygital, IoT and mobility assurance | Robotic test automation
Elevate brand value and experience
We offer comprehensive, metrics-based, non-functional testing and observability services to ensure experiences are personalized, accessible, inclusive, sustainable, faster and secure. Cognizant® Experience Assurance capabilities form a complete quality engineering solution for complex digital ecosystems.
Customer experience assurance | Performance testing | Resilience and chaos engineering | Security testing | Accessibility testing | Sustainability testing
Enabling new-age quality architecture
Accelerated innovations, expanded AI adoption and evolving business needs with large-scale transformations demand a shift from traditional QA to modern AI-first quality engineering. Cognizant® Quality Advisory & Architecture empowers this transition and drives quality transformation through a comprehensive, AI-powered advisory framework tailored to organizational needs.
Enterprise-wide quality architecture | Modern QE solutions using AI | End-to-end QE transformation and coaching
Our unique edge
When partnering with Cognizant, quality becomes a strategic advantage—driving efficiency, resilience and long-term business value. Our QE&A services are people-led and AI-powered, backed by IPs, platforms and processes that accelerate our work to get more done for less and with better results.
FAQ
Quality Engineering & Assurance (QE&A) is an end-to-end approach that embeds quality across the entire software lifecycle, from design through deployment. It goes beyond traditional testing by integrating automation, observability, and AI to ensure speed, reliability, and compliance in every release. With QE&A, enterprises shift from reactive defect detection to proactive quality engineering.
QA and testing solutions often focus on defect detection after development. By contrast, quality engineering services emphasize prevention, process maturity, AI-led automation, embedding test activities earlier in the lifecycle (shift-left testing) and continuous production monitoring and observability (shift-right testing), supported by skilled SDETs. This enables continuous testing, higher coverage and faster feedback loops.
When modernizing at scale, from product upgrades to enterprise-wide transformations, organizations face risks such as functional and integration gaps, usability challenges, regulatory non-compliance, security vulnerabilities, and escalating costs. A quality-driven organization embeds a quality-first mindset across the lifecycle, enabling accelerated delivery, enhanced customer experience, high-quality releases, and protection of brand reputation.
Enterprises turn to QA outsourcing to overcome challenges in delivering high-quality releases within highly complex and regulated IT environments. A trusted partner enables a unified QE&A strategy through proven test architecture and frameworks, helps adopt AI-based tools and frameworks, drives continuous automation and platform-driven QE solutions, and brings SDETs and domain experts to achieve quality at speed and scale.
Embedding AI across the QA lifecycle enhances productivity through end-to-end continuous automation, predictive analytics, self-healing automation, and continuous observability with real-time quality insights. This enables enterprises to achieve first-time-right quality at scale while driving agility, resilience, and cost efficiency.
With increasing AI adoption and evolving business needs, enterprises are transforming toward modern, value-driven QA. This shift begins with a strategic assessment of existing QA functions to identify opportunities for intelligent test processes, continuous AI-enabled automation frameworks, optimization techniques, and future-ready skills, followed by an actionable roadmap that guides the journey to best-in-class QA.
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