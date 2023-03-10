Quality Engineering & Assurance
Analyst relations
Webinar on Everest Group report: Future of Enterprise Quality
A glimpse into the webinar where we discuss the evolving quality parameters and business assurance model, for companies undergoing digital transformation.
Offerings
Quality@speed
Cognizant Quality Engineering & Assurance helps you succeed in digital with quality and speed.
With more than 650 clients across industry verticals and a global footprint, Cognizant QE&A is a recognized thought leader in quality assurance.
At QE&A, putting quality in the fast lane with relentless automation and intelligent QA is just the beginning. QE&A is reimagining quality with QA Hub™, an ecosystem approach that merges deep industry expertise with QA intellectual property and innovation, supported by compelling partnerships and vibrant communities. Indeed, there is so much opportunity when the quality is right.
Link QA to business results
Cognizant connects QA outcomes closely to business outcomes by elevating QA from application quality to business process.
Business process testing
Business process-aligned QA solutions, built on our industry knowledge and library of domain test assets, that address your business objectives.
User acceptance testing
End-to-end testing of your applications that assure quality for the end user.
Assurance for blockchain
Blockchain compliance and regulatory adherence ensure your applications meet industry and geo-specific regulations and compliance requirements.
Propel your digital agenda
As technology comes front and center of every digital agenda, our end-to-end assurance solutions cover your entire digital technology stack—including social, mobile, analytics, cloud and IoT technologies—to ensure it plays well with your traditional enterprise technology stack.
IoT assurance
Industry-aligned assurance solutions for IoT using robotics, sensor virtualization and ecosystem test automation.
Mobility assurance
End-to-end assurance for your mobile applications, powered by our automation Intellectual Properties (IPs) and on-demand devices.
Cloud migration assurance
A 360-degree assurance framework ensures the cloud attributes that are key to the success of your migration to the cloud.
Big data assurance
Big data testing solutions that assure variety and velocity of data for your enterprise applications.
Technology assurance labs
In-region, cloud-based technology assurance labs that enable localized testing of your digital technology solutions, using cloud infrastructure and on-demand provisioning of devices.
Performance, security, accessibility
Ensure unmatched customer experience for your applications through QA solutions that focus on performance, security and usability. We bring a 360-degree view of quality by complementing business and technology assurance with a CX focus.
Performance testing
Performance testing of your applications built on myriad technologies and integrated ecosystems for a seamless customer experience.
Security testing
SAST- and DAST-aligned assurance solutions that address the security and vulnerability requirements of digital ecosystems.
Accessibility testing
Validation of your user interface design and usability elements, including ease of navigation and omnichannel access to drive user adoption and advocacy.
Crowd-sourced CX assurance
Crowd-sourced testing of end users’ experience, using our fastest platform for on-demand test services, tools, cloud-based device labs, IPs and test infrastructure.
Smarter quality assurance
At Cognizant, we embed intelligence and automation as the core constructs of quality assurance, using cognitive capabilities and a lifecycle approach to automation.
Quality insights
Build actionable insights into quality by using AI and machine learning capabilities. Integrated QA analytics across the software lifecycle enable early defect detection and test optimization. End user insights enrich existing business processes and help build superior products and services.
Automated business process testing
Our business process-aligned automation uses a patented algorithm based on natural language processing for automated generation of test cases.
In-sprint automation
Our Scriptless Test Automation solution facilitates continuous testing of your mobile and web applications in DevOps and agile environments.
Bot-assisted testing
Configurable robots for automated testing of human-machine and machine-machine interactions at the physical/digital boundary for IoT.
Our partners
We form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations to expand our service offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to clients. Strategic alliances with the world's leading companies enable us to
provide complete solutions to your business and IT challenges.
