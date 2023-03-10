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Quality Engineering & Assurance
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End-to-end quality assurance

In an AI-first world where speed and precision define success, intelligent quality engineering enables enterprises to gain a competitive edge. Cognizant’s quality engineering and assurance empowers organizations to release products faster—with higher quality and lower cost—by embedding AI across the software lifecycle. From automating tasks to evaluating AI models responsibly, our solutions drive agility, resilience and measurable business outcomes.

Some results we’ve delivered

Achieve competitive edge with faster, reliable product releases delivered through our intelligent, platform-driven quality solutions.

20-40%

faster time to market

30-40%

increase in QE productivity

25-30%

QE cost reduction

~ 0

critical defect leakage

Cognizant AI Assurance | Scaling AI with confidence

Cognizant’s AI Assurance makes reliable performance at scale possible, by embedding testability, traceability and reliability across the AI lifecycle. We help enterprises evaluate, test and monitor AI models, agents and application features, accelerating deployment and delivering measurable business impact.

CX assurance for increased brand value 

Modern customers have become less forgiving of poor CX. Merely offering the right functionality is no longer sufficient; and the overall experience is what truly matters for long-term business success.

Cognizant CX Assurance (CXA) offers a holistic approach that aligns the goals of business, technology and customers and helps achieve better ROI on your CX investments.

Cognizant robotic test automation in action

With rapid advancements in robotics, the capacity for conducting quality and compliance testing is growing exponentially in speed and scale. Cognizant’s Robotic Test Automation capabilities are transforming industries by accelerating product launches to ensure end users get the most value possible from digital and physical goods and services. 

Real stories, real impact

These results demonstrate how QE&A improves software delivery, reduces risk and accelerates testing through automation.

INSURANCE

Accelerated digital transformation with gen AI for a leading Insurance company

INSURANCE

Accelerated digital transformation with gen AI for a leading Insurance company

Reduced testing cycle time by 20% and saved over 70% effort in test-script migration from diverse automation frameworks to Playwright by leveraging GitHub Copilot.

Team discussing about insurance in office

BANKING AND FINANCIAL SERVICES

Intraday delivery accelerates transformation for financial services leader

BANKING AND FINANCIAL SERVICES

Intraday delivery accelerates transformation for financial services leader

Shifted from traditional quality engineering to product engineering using AI-driven automation and SDET transformation—achieving 98% faster regression, 70% higher velocity and 77% shorter lead times.

A orange color illuminated statistics report on big screen

COMMUNICATIONS AND MEDIA

Driving post-merger transformation for a British media and telecom leader

COMMUNICATIONS AND MEDIA

Driving post-merger transformation for a British media and telecom leader

Helped reduce TCO by 30% in 24 months through quality engineering strategies, scaled Gen AI implementation and operational optimisation post the merger.

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RETAIL

Gen AI-powered phygital assurance for an Australian supermarket chain

RETAIL

Gen AI-powered phygital assurance for an Australian supermarket chain

Achieved zero P1 incidents across 1.6B weekly transactions, uninterrupted customer experience and operational resilience by delivering quality assurance via offshore POS lab mirroring client store.

A women walking on retail showroom

Focus areas of our work

With global partnerships and 1,000+ clients across industries, Cognizant brings first-time-right quality and proven next-generation quality engineering and assurance (QE&A) to your most important initiatives.

Gen AI and automation-driven continuous testing

Moving past conventional test automation, Cognizant® Intelligent Quality Engineering supercharges the test lifecycle by embedding AI to enhance upstream quality, accelerate processes and enable predictive optimization with production observability.

E2E quality engineering | Shift right and observability | Test data management | Shift-left testing

Building trust in AI: from uncertainty to confidence

The final mile of AI implementation is where complexity peaks. Bias, drift and lack of explainability often emerge at scale—making quality assurance essential. Cognizant® AI Assurance ensures effective implementation of quality assurance for AI systems enabling enterprises to deploy at scale, with confidence.

Data assurance | Functional and model quality assurance | Trustworthy assurance | Non-functional assurance

Learn more

Industry-specific quality engineering solutions

Cognizant® Business Assurance helps you achieve business objectives by leveraging deep domain expertise and regulatory frameworks to ensure end-to-end (E2E) quality across your core operations. We help you adopt AI responsibly and launch products safely.

Front-to-back business process assurance (BPA) | COTS product assurance | Regulatory compliance assurance | User acceptance testing

Confidently future ready

Integrating new technologies with existing systems and IT environments can be challenging. Cognizant® Technology Assurance helps organizations build resilience and seamlessly adopt future technologies through adaptive quality engineering solutions for enterprise platforms, cloud environments and connected devices.

Our clients stay ahead of the curve with our accelerated QE solutions that support modernization and address the complexities of evolving technologies.

Cloud platform assurance | Modernization and migration assurance | Phygital, IoT and mobility assurance | Robotic test automation

Elevate brand value and experience

We offer comprehensive, metrics-based, non-functional testing and observability services to ensure experiences are personalized, accessible, inclusive, sustainable, faster and secure. Cognizant® Experience Assurance capabilities form a complete quality engineering solution for complex digital ecosystems.

Customer experience assurance | Performance testing | Resilience and chaos engineering | Security testing | Accessibility testing | Sustainability testing

Enabling new-age quality architecture

Accelerated innovations, expanded AI adoption and evolving business needs with large-scale transformations demand a shift from traditional QA to modern AI-first quality engineering. Cognizant® Quality Advisory & Architecture empowers this transition and drives quality transformation through a comprehensive, AI-powered advisory framework tailored to organizational needs.

Enterprise-wide quality architecture | Modern QE solutions using AI | End-to-end QE transformation and coaching

Our unique edge

When partnering with Cognizant, quality becomes a strategic advantage—driving efficiency, resilience and long-term business value. Our QE&A services are people-led and AI-powered, backed by IPs, platforms and processes that accelerate our work to get more done for less and with better results.

Cognizant Flowsource

Flowsource™ is our unified, full-stack modern engineering platform—Al-led to accelerate innovation, reduce risks and boost productivity across your SDLC.

Know more
Cognizant Neuro AI engineering

Industrialize agentic Al with a full-stack platform that turns scattered pilots into enterprise-grade execution-with speed, quality and control.

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Cognizant Skygrade

Enable scalable cloud transformation, risk mitigation, fast delivery and precise business rule extraction across cloud estates.

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Latest thinking

WHITE PAPER

Assuring value in enterprise transformation

This Everest Group study, supported by Cognizant, highlights why enterprises struggle to convert transformation activity into sustained business outcomes—and how leading organizations close that gap. Based on insights from 200 global enterprises, the paper positions value assurance as a portfolio discipline, with quality engineering evolving into a continuous, outcome aligned business assurance capability that protects value from definition through realization.

Know more
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RESEARCH

AI quality assurance is essential to build trust

The Forrester Consulting Opportunity Snapshot: a custom study commissioned by Cognizant and Microsoft finds that according to senior IT leaders, quality assurance is increasingly important for organizations as AI adoption gains momentum. The right partner provides agility and reduces complexities to navigate this shift.

Read the study
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BLOG

Business assurance strategies for the AI era

Explore how AI-driven technologies are reshaping business assurance. Learn practical strategies to maintain quality, compliance and resilience while leveraging automation and intelligence to drive growth and innovation in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Know more
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WHITE PAPER

Harnessing the power of AI for quality engineering

GitHub Copilot is transforming quality engineering at Cognizant. By integrating advanced AI capabilities, we streamline development and testing processes, enhance accuracy and boost productivity. Discover the role and benefits of AI in quality engineering.

Know more
Github copilot: Ai for quality cover image

WHITE PAPER

Redefining enterprise application testing with agentic AI

Explore how agentic Al brings intelligent, role-based coordination to enterprise application testing across evolving platforms.

Know more
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WHITE PAPER

Reimagining pharma validation with CSA, AI and gen AI

Explore how Cognizant transforms pharma validation. This thought leadership piece outlines practical strategies to accelerate compliance, improve quality and drive innovation in regulated environments.

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Graphic image of brain on big screen in pharma industry

RESEARCH

Assuring the rewards of generative AI

While many organizations are aware of the risks associated with implementing gen AI, they are not sufficiently prepared to handle them. A recent study by Everest Group shows that enterprises with advanced risk management and quality assurance strategies are seeing 25% reward gains, including enhanced customer experience, increased productivity and faster time to market.

This report offers a comprehensive roadmap for managing risks and shows how the quality function can play a significant role in maximizing rewards from gen AI investments.

Read the full report
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BLOG

How to put customers first and increase brand value

Brands that lead with customer understanding outperform those that react to demand. See how a unified, experience-led approach delivers both loyalty and business impact.

Know more
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WHITE PAPER

Assuring Al in the banking industry

Impact and adoption of AI in the banking industry—from hype to value-driven use cases.

Know more
Abstract image of statistics graph

WHITE PAPER

The changing paradigm of business assurance

Discover how Cognizant® Business Assurance empowers organizations to thrive amid rapid technological and regulatory change.

Know more
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Industry recognition

Cognizant placed highest among market leaders in the Everest Group Enterprise Quality Engineering (QE) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

This recognition highlights our ability to deliver AI-powered quality engineering solutions that accelerate release cycles, expand automation coverage and ensure robust testing for next-generation applications. Leveraging proprietary platforms such as Cognizant Neuro® AI, Flowsource™, Skygrade™ and the AI Lifecycle Assurance Suite, we embed generative AI, agentic AI and automation across the entire testing lifecycle. This helps enterprises achieve superior quality, speed and resilience in their digital transformation journeys.

Read the report
Everest Group
Cognizant Recognized as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Application Quality Assurance Services 2025 — APAC, Europe, and U.S.

This recognition showcases our ability to deliver AI and GenAI-driven testing solutions that accelerate release cycles and ensure superior application quality. Cognizant leverages AI-powered proprietary platforms such as Neuro® AI Engineering,   Flowsource™ and Skygrade™ for predictive defect detection, automated test design and continuous validation. Our compliance-focused frameworks, predictive analytics and strategic partnerships enable proactive quality management, while GenAI automation reduces manual effort through intelligent test generation and defect resolution.

Read the report for Europe Read the report for APAC Read the report for U.S. Read the analyst quote
ISG Provider Lens
Cognizant is recognized as a Leader in the 2025 NelsonHall NEAT Quality Engineering assessment

This recognition highlights our capability in AI-based analytics, GenAI use cases, and SAP testing. Our global Quality Engineering & Assurance practice delivers advanced automation, deep industry expertise, and innovative solutions that help clients achieve faster, scalable, and future-ready quality outcomes. With a strong focus on AI adoption, talent transformation, and continuous improvement, Cognizant empowers organizations to navigate digital assurance with confidence and measurable results.

Read the report View the analyst quote
NelsonHall NEAT Leader 2025 QE
Cognizant was named a leader in the inaugural report

Everest Group has recognized Cognizant as a Leader in its inaugural Quality Engineering (QE) Services for AI Applications and Systems PEAK® Matrix Assessment 2024.

Read the report
Everest Group
Cognizant leads in Application Quality Assurance

ISG recognized Cognizant as a leader in Application Quality Assurance in the US and Europe. “Cognizant has a robust application quality assurance practice, with more than 30 proven AI use cases in addition to IPs and accelerators across the testing lifecycle.” 

—Akhila Harinarayan, ISG Senior Lead Analyst 

Read the research

FAQ

Quality Engineering & Assurance (QE&A) is an end-to-end approach that embeds quality across the entire software lifecycle, from design through deployment. It goes beyond traditional testing by integrating automation, observability, and AI to ensure speed, reliability, and compliance in every release. With QE&A, enterprises shift from reactive defect detection to proactive quality engineering.

QA and testing solutions often focus on defect detection after development. By contrast, quality engineering services emphasize prevention, process maturity, AI-led automation, embedding test activities earlier in the lifecycle (shift-left testing) and continuous production monitoring and observability (shift-right testing), supported by skilled SDETs. This enables continuous testing, higher coverage and faster feedback loops.

When modernizing at scale, from product upgrades to enterprise-wide transformations, organizations face risks such as functional and integration gaps, usability challenges, regulatory non-compliance, security vulnerabilities, and escalating costs. A quality-driven organization embeds a quality-first mindset across the lifecycle, enabling accelerated delivery, enhanced customer experience, high-quality releases, and protection of brand reputation.

Enterprises turn to QA outsourcing to overcome challenges in delivering high-quality releases within highly complex and regulated IT environments. A trusted partner enables a unified QE&A strategy through proven test architecture and frameworks, helps adopt AI-based tools and frameworks, drives continuous automation and platform-driven QE solutions, and brings SDETs and domain experts to achieve quality at speed and scale.

Embedding AI across the QA lifecycle enhances productivity through end-to-end continuous automation, predictive analytics, self-healing automation, and continuous observability with real-time quality insights. This enables enterprises to achieve first-time-right quality at scale while driving agility, resilience, and cost efficiency.

With increasing AI adoption and evolving business needs, enterprises are transforming toward modern, value-driven QA. This shift begins with a strategic assessment of existing QA functions to identify opportunities for intelligent test processes, continuous AI-enabled automation frameworks, optimization techniques, and future-ready skills, followed by an actionable roadmap that guides the journey to best-in-class QA.

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