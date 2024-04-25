If your organization struggles with operational inefficiencies and release management issues, we can help you implement best practices and methodologies to improve your IT operations. We use an agile methodology to build apps that are modern, easy to change and quick to deploy—significantly shortening your time to market. In addition, our low-code approach to DevOps makes continuous deployment easier than ever.

Cognizant specialists use the Pega Platform to implement expansive, process-driven applications while providing a platform for rapid, business-driven applications. We use Pega business process management (BPM), case management, workforce intelligence, low-code development and chatbots to automate processes, fast-track innovation and enhance productivity. Our teams have pioneered the adoption of DevOps with Pega Platform, demonstrating significant automation and cost savings. With one unified, no-code platform we can help you revolutionize your business and operations.