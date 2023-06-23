Modern organizations get and stay ahead by embracing best-in-class methods to optimize the customer experience, automate operations and sustain growth in competitive markets.
Cognizant partners with Pega to drive digital at scale across the enterprise to achieve your organization’s digital transformation vision. Using artificial intelligence, robotics and smart bots, we build applications that deliver compelling customer experiences, process automation and operational excellence. As a member of Pega’s Partner Advisory Council with the world’s largest and longest running Pega practice, as well as two decades of partnership, Cognizant’s deep experience empowers your enterprise to tackle the unexpected and handle any disruptive forces while enhancing customer engagement.