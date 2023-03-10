Physical AI
Every major industrial enterprise already runs multiple physical AI systems. Vision sees defects the instant they appear. Predictive models forecast failure with uncanny accuracy. Digital twins simulate assets in extraordinary fidelity. Each capability may get smarter in isolation. But without a shared intelligence layer, the enterprise does not learn across systems, sites, decisions or outcomes.
The result is an enterprise that sees everything but knows nothing.
Enterprise Physical AI Autonomy is an architectural approach that ensures every AI system you deploy contributes to a unified institutional intelligence your enterprise owns, governs and expands over time.
The Cognizant Intelligence Spine
The Cognizant® Intelligence Spine is the sovereign control plane unifying every agentic and physical AI you deploy into one institutional intelligence you own and govern.
It sits beneath every AI deployment—sensors, vision, robotics, digital twins, SCADA, agentic models—so every observation informs every decision; each decision stays governed, and each outcome compounds the institutional memory you control.
What you gain when intelligence becomes institutional
AI BUILDER WORK
Frontier models are ready. Your operations aren't—yet.
Frontier models can already do remarkable things. But your systems must be built so AI runs reliably in production: the workflows, the data, the permissions, the evaluations, the economics—and the accountability when a decision carries physical consequences.
Nowhere is that bar higher than in physical operations, where an error isn't a wrong answer but a de-energized circuit, a halted line, a safety event. Closing the gap between AI capability and production value is what Cognizant does as an AI builder.
WHERE IT APPLIES
Built for operations the world cannot get wrong
Cognizant innovation labs for Physical AI
A global network of IoT, embedded and ER&D labs where AI is engineered into physical systems across vehicles, factories, networks and devices—from concept to deployment, shaping connected, intelligent and autonomous applications designed to scale.
Book a demo and see how we can help you own the intelligence of your operations
From devices to grids to field services—context changes everything. We engineer real-time intelligence into your physical operations, with the safety, compliance, and enterprise-grade reliability that production environments require.