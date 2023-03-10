Physical AI

Frontier models are ready. Your operations aren't—yet.

Frontier models can already do remarkable things. But your systems must be built so AI runs reliably in production: the workflows, the data, the permissions, the evaluations, the economics—and the accountability when a decision carries physical consequences.

Nowhere is that bar higher than in physical operations, where an error isn't a wrong answer but a de-energized circuit, a halted line, a safety event. Closing the gap between AI capability and production value is what Cognizant does as an AI builder.