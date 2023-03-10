Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@494659c3" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@3ddbedbc" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@57ecac4e" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@62f511d8" Investors
Microsoft Business Group
Contact

Tap into our extensive Microsoft cloud expertise

Cognizant’s Microsoft Business Group (MBG) can help your business thrive in the era of AI with focus, simplicity and scale. As a leading innovator on the Microsoft cloud platforms, Cognizant brings our consultancy, industry experience and expertise to help your business grow.

Cognizant delivers enterprise-ready solutions powered by Microsoft 365 Copilot, alongside modernization blueprints and intellectual property, ensuring efficient and effective outcomes built on Microsoft’s premier technologies.

Our partnership with Microsoft

25+

Partner of the Year awards

20k+

Microsoft Certified Consultants

25

Microsoft specializations

20+

Years of partnership

Learn more about Cognizant’s partnership with Microsoft

Offerings

Award-winning Microsoft-driven outcomes

Cognizant has the Microsoft experience and expertise to unlock Microsoft Copilot and maximize your investment in the cloud so you can make the most of your next opportunity.

Empowering productivity, anywhere

Empower teams with cutting-edge digital tools and seamless collaboration. Cognizant’s WorkNEXT solutions enhance productivity, enable remote work and create agile workspaces. Transform the way your teams collaborate and thrive in the modern workplace.

Work smarter with Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat and Copilot agents
Embrace the potential of this generative AI assistant to drive positive business outcomes, automate processes, unleash creativity and boost collaboration while maintaining peace of mind with enterprise-grade security and our approach to responsible AI.

Workplace productivity platforms
Enhance the employee experience and fuel collaboration that drives business productivity. Work anywhere securely with information across Exchange, Teams, SharePoint and OneDrive.

Unified endpoint management
Enable BYOD with secure access to corporate data and apps. Redefine how enterprise IT delivers and manages applications, devices and services to users.

Know more

Data-driven business apps

Harness Copilot agents designed for your industry, Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform to streamline processes and enhance customer engagement. Whether it’s optimizing operations, harnessing data insights or creating custom applications, Microsoft’s business applications provide the foundation for transformation and growth.

Copilot agents
Leverage Microsoft’s Copilot for sales, service or finance, or Cognizant’s Copilot for insurance, retail or manufacturing to drive positive business outcomes.

Dynamics 365
Leverage Dynamics 365’s customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) capabilities to gain actionable insights and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Power Platform
Empower business users to create custom apps, automate workflows and visualize data with low-code, Power Apps, Power Automate and Power BI.

Industry-specific solutions
Take advantage of industry clouds including retail, manufacturing, healthcare and finance with pre-built templates and data models to reduce implementation time.

Build the foundation for digital success

Unlock the full potential of hybrid and multi-cloud estates at enterprise scale, powered by Cognizant SkygradeTM for Azure.

Cognizant  Skygrade for Azure
Cognizant Skygrade is purpose-tuned for transformations that target Microsoft Azure. It includes features for business agility and managing Azure and multiclouds within a single platform while modernizing safely at speed.

Leverage assessment and analysis tooling, AI-driven monitoring, automation and more to accelerate the fundamentals of modernization.

Build, deploy and manage a reliable, scalable and secure infrastructure that meets your business’ evolving demands.

Azure VMware Solution
Azure VMware Solution (AVS) lets you seamlessly move VMware workloads from your data center to Azure and integrate additional Azure services with ease—all while continuing to manage your IT environments with the same VMware tools you already know.

Know more

Innovate with business intelligence

Build the foundations of an AI-native enterprise with the Cognizant Neuro® AI automation platform to create, govern and accelerate adoption of responsible generative AI solutions.

Cognizant Neuro AI
Unlock AI-driven insights and intelligent decision-making capabilities through data management and analytics with Microsoft Fabric, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to power business decisions with cloud scale analytics.

Know more

Transform business with cloud-native apps

Incorporate generative AI into key stages of the software development life cycle (SDLC) with Cognizant Flowsource™.

Cognizant Flowsource
Modernize applications by leveraging cloud-native architecture and migrate existing apps or build new ones with powerful tools like GitHub Copilot to enhance software delivery, improve quality, reduce costs and sustain next-generation engineering.

Foster a culture of innovation by improving developer efficiency and adopting DevSecOps processes that empower your team to focus on what matters most.

Know more

Defend, detect and respond

Cognizant’s end-to-end Microsoft security solutions combine deep domain industry expertise with the use of generative AI to increase our effectiveness in responding to threats. Our future-focused approach encompasses advisory, transformative and managed services.

Cyber Threat Defense utilizes Copilot for security to provide a comprehensive multicloud security solution that safeguards applications, data, identities, endpoints and infrastructure. It leverages structured frameworks and advanced tools to evaluate, transition and modernize security operations. Enhance threat visibility with proactive measures, ITSM integration and generative AI-powered investigations. Respond and stop threats in their tracks before they damage your business.

Know more

Enablers

Intuition engineered, together with Microsoft

Cognizant’s Microsoft Enablers accelerate digital and AI transformation, boost agility and evolve with your business to streamline operations, optimize costs and drive growth.

Cognitive designs for generative AI

Our Cognitive Architectures enhance business operations with solutions powered by Azure OpenAI and backed by Cognizant’s commitment to responsible AI.

Customer experience navigator: Deploy AI-powered conversational assistants for seamless customer interactions and personalized support to enhance engagement, automate processes and drive customer satisfaction.

Enterprise knowledge navigator: Empower teams with comprehensive knowledge management and semantic search to unlock valuable insights, accelerate information discovery and enhance decision-making.

Process optimizer: Streamline operations through AI-driven automation to optimize efficiency and reduce manual efforts.

Development lifecycle navigator: Fuel developer productivity with AI-driven tools and resources to speed development cycles and improve code quality.

Know more

Modernize with confidence

Cognizant Skygrade for Azure is Cognizant’s comprehensive solution optimized for Microsoft Azure to help enterprise customers transition to modern, cloud-native architectures and streamline cloud management operations.

Our “cloud done right’ solution helps organizations unlock the full potential of hybrid and multicloud estates at enterprise scale, backed by Azure services and Cognizant accelerators.

Operations with AI-driven efficiency

Cognizant® AI Operations Assistant works alongside IT operations to identify underlying issues, suggest potential solutions and create knowledge articles within ITSM toolsets like ServiceNow.

The solution accelerator offers advanced monitoring capabilities for AI operations in hybrid and multi-cloud environments and harnesses the power of Azure OpenAI to prioritize innovation and automation.

Data modernization at the speed of business

The Cognizant Data and Intelligence Toolkit is a generative AI-powered platform designed to assist enterprises in their data and BI modernization journey. The centralized platform ideates, designs and develops solutions across the entire data value chain using cutting-edge technologies like generative AI and AI-ML to automate, optimize and standardize the data journey through the data lifecycle.

Global reach with local content

The Cognizant AI Media Contextual Localization solution is a generative AI-powered service that connects global audiences with stories that resonate. Using Azure OpenAI and Azure Video Indexer, it analyzes video content to provide fast, accurate and culturally nuanced translations for different languages and regions.

Translate speech and meaning with reduced cost, fewer errors and a faster time to market to boost distribution and amplify impact.

Partner awards

We’re proud to be recognized by Microsoft for delivering to the highest industry standards.

Microsoft

2024 Partner of the Year Winner

  • Americas GSI US
  • GSI Growth Champion Award

2024 Partner of the Year Finalist

  • Global System Integrator (GSI) Award
  • Intelligent Automation Award
  • Media and Telco Award
Know more
Microsoft award badge
Microsoft

2023 Partner of the Year Winner

  • Intelligent Automation Award

2023 Partner of the Year Finalist

  • Healthcare & Life Sciences Award
  • Low Code Application Development Award
  • Modern Endpoint Management Award
  • MVP Industry Solutions GSI/Advisory Award
Know more
microsoft badge

Industry accolades

Cognizant a market leader in HFS Horizons Azure Ecosystem Services Providers, 2024

We’re proud to be recognized as a Market Leader in the Azure Ecosystem™ Services Providers for 2024 report by HFS Horizons. This prestigious award highlights our commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering top-notch Azure services to our clients.

Know more See our award-winning story
HFS Horizons Azure Ecosystem™ Services Providers

Latest thinking

Generative AI and the future of work

Learn how generative AI enhances human intelligence by orchestrating processes, systems and knowledge to revolutionize work.

Know more
A woman's profile in silhouette looking at a digital disply.
Generative AI handbook

Walk through the AI landscape to understand its boundless potential and possible risks. Get practical with questions to ask and steps you can take to move ahead with a responsible AI approach.

Know more
A digital pattern of waves in pink and blue
Supercharging care management with Microsoft AI pilots

Decades-long partnership, complementary expertise and collaboration lead to exciting innovations in care management and beyond.

Know more
A nurse helping an elderly man walk using a walker.

Microsoft technologies and capabilities

Learn more about our expertise.

Click here

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.
Please select the privacy consent checkbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.