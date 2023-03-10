Tap into our extensive Microsoft cloud expertise
Cognizant’s Microsoft Business Group (MBG) can help your business thrive in the era of AI with focus, simplicity and scale. As a leading innovator on the Microsoft cloud platforms, Cognizant brings our consultancy, industry experience and expertise to help your business grow.
Cognizant delivers enterprise-ready solutions powered by Microsoft 365 Copilot, alongside modernization blueprints and intellectual property, ensuring efficient and effective outcomes built on Microsoft’s premier technologies.