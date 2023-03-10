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Modern AI-integrated insurance BPO operations

The playbook for growth is being rewritten. We believe the future belongs to the modern enterprise that embraces AI-integrated insurance business process services—a business that can anticipate and act instantly to boldly seize opportunities amid rapid change..
We help clients rethink how they create value, innovate and grow by combining business and process expertise in insurance BPO with intelligent digital platforms to optimize business operations.

Business outcomes and strong ROI with insurance BPO

20% 

lower costs per policy

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600% 

faster claims processing

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1.5

second automated response time

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$500

million in reduced claims costs

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20%

shorter call length and costs

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Game-changing productivity and intuitive experiences with insurance BPO

As leaders in next-gen insurance business process services and automation solutions, we partner with our clients to build modern operations that are fast, efficient, human-centered—and help them achieve a competitive advantage. 

We use technology, data and digital disruptor plays, as well as new commercial models and co-innovation to deliver higher productivity, increased revenue and intuitive experiences for customers and employees. 

Rising above uncertainty

We partner with insurers to build fast, efficient and human-centered operations using AI, automation and data-driven insights. Our solutions drive productivity, enhance customer and employee experiences and unlock new revenue streams. In uncertain times, modern operations empower insurers to reduce costs strategically, respond with speed and innovate with confidence.

The implementation of modern operations enables businesses to act with insight and speed—predicting trends, identifying new growth areas and balancing efficiency with innovation.

By modernizing business operations, your organization can anticipate the steps needed to accelerate growth and scale.

Insurance business process services and automation services

Digital life and annuity

Deliver great experiences to policyholders and prospects while improving quality, reducing costs and transforming operations performance.

Cognizant® Digital Property & Casualty

Transform property and casualty operations and technologies with multichannel CX strategies that reduce operating costs and improve efficiency.

Policy administration support

Transform policy administration operations,  driving revenue growth and increasing efficiencies.

Cognizant® Workers Compensation Care Analysis

Improve your workers compensation loss ratio with better control over medical benefits.

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Claims management

Modernize claims operations, from first notice of loss (FNOL) to assessment, claims adjudication, subrogation, reserve management and payments.

Intelligent automation services

Get your business future-ready with industry-aligned IT and process automation solutions.

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Cognizant Neuro® Business Processes

Simplify and accelerate automation adoption, integrate and orchestrate resources and see returns faster.

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Finance and accounting

Generate new business value from finance and accounting.

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Omnichannel customer care

Deliver the intuitive experiences customers demand.

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Marketing operations

Increase speed, efficiency and insights; get better marketing ROI.

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Business ops to accelerate scale

Grow digitally native scale-ups and new revenue streams at the speed of ideas.

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Employee experience enterprise services

Find out how you can deliver persona-based employee experiences at scale.

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Cognizant recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Customer Experience (CX) Services in Insurance Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Cognizant's deep domain expertise, GenAI and agentic AI (Neuro AI and Multi‑Agent Accelerator) to drive contact center transformation for insurers with multilingual and licensed agents, gave us the edge.

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Everest Group Peak Matrix leader Payments BPS 2025
Cognizant named a Leader in Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance BPS

Everest Group has once again recognized Cognizant as a Leader in the Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance BPS PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025, highlighting our integrated strategy, AI investments and TPA++ model.

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Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance BPS PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance BPS PEAK Matrix® 2025 badge
Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025

Everest Group recognized Cognizant as a Leader for Life and Annuities (L&A) Insurance BPS and Third-Party Administrator (TPA). This highlights Cognizant's commitment to integrating emerging technologies and intelligent automation into the existing service offerings across insurance value chain.

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PEAK Matrix Badges

Latest thinking

AI-Powered FNOL and Damage Assessment

This whitepaper explores how AI can modernize FNOL and damage assessment to make insurance claims faster, smarter, and more human‑centric.

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Endorsements reimagined: Agentic AI for the future of policy servicing

Agent-based AI automates insurance policy endorsements, speeding midterm changes, reducing manual effort and cutting costs. Delivers faster turnaround, improved customer satisfaction and future-ready features.

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Intelligence at scale: How Agentic AI Is reinventing Investment Research

Explore how Agentic AI is transforming investment research with faster, more accurate and scalable insights.

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Reinforcement before autonomy

This white paper, co-authored by leaders from Cognizant and our strategic partner and client, Venbrook, explores strategic approaches towards AI autonomy in insurance industry.

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What customer preferences reveal about the future of AI in insurance

New AI tools mean new savings, profits and growth for insurers.

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The enterprise guide to agentic AI

This white paper provides a comprehensive framework for enterprise Agentic AI adoption.

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From bots to brokers: How AI is transforming insurance

New AI tools mean new savings, profits and growth for insurers.

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The three main drivers of insurance platform modernization

To keep pace with digital natives, insurers need IPM now—so they can automate wisely, bolster UX and cut OpEx.

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With claims and costs on the rise, insurers turn to AI

AI can cut costs and personalize experiences for insurers. 

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Gen AI: what financial and insurance execs need to know

By understanding the opportunities and risks of generative AI, financial institutions and insurers can take the first steps toward benefiting from this powerful technology.

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