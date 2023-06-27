Cookie Notice

What are cookies and similar technologies?

A cookie is a small data file. When you visit a website, the website sends the data file to your device and allows the website to identify your device. Like virtually all websites, the Sites use certain types of cookies. First-party cookies are cookies that belong to Cognizant and that we place on your device when you visit the Sites. Third-party cookies are cookies that another party places on your device when you visit the Sites. We allow third-parties to use cookies on the Sites, which they may use to target advertising to you. Third-party cookies and the use of information collected by third-party cookies on the Sites are governed by the privacy policies of the third-parties that set the cookies on your device, even though they are being set on your device when you visit our Sites. Information about and from those third-parties is available to you by using the Cookie Preferences icon on the Sites.

We also use other technologies similar to cookies, such as web beacons (sometimes called “tracking pixels” or “clear gifs”), tags and scripts, which may, for example, help us deliver cookies and understand usage and traffic on the Sites.

How long will cookies and similar technologies stay on my device?

The length of time a cookie will stay on your device depends on whether the cookie is a session cookie or a persistent cookie. Session cookies are temporary, only stay on your device while your browser is open and are automatically deleted when you close your browser. Persistent cookies stay on your device until they expire or you or your browser delete them. The Sites use both session and persistent cookies. Other similar technologies vary in how long they may stay active as well.

Why do we use these technologies?

Some are required to enable the Sites to operate. Others help us enhance your experience when using the Sites; for example, they can help us recognize you when you visit one of our Sites, remember your preferences and, overall, give you a more personalized experience. They can make your interactions with our Sites faster and more secure, enable social media interaction or facilitate the delivery of advertising more relevant to your interests. They can also give us a better understanding of how people use our Sites, such as what pages are most popular.

Cookies and similar technologies used on the Sites:

We group the cookies and similar technologies used on our Sites into three categories: Required, Functional and Advertising. By using the “Cookie Preferences” icon on the Sites, you can obtain more information about each category and make choices about our use of such technologies during your Site visits.

Required:

Required cookies and technologies enable core functionality on the Sites, such as remembering previous actions when navigating back to a page during a single session. You are not able refuse Required cookies and technologies through our Cookie Preferences icon, but they do not gather information about you that could be used for purposes such as marketing.

Functional:

Functional cookies and technologies allow the Sites to remember choices you make, such as your preferred language, to improve your browsing experience. They also allow us to analyze your use of the Sites and to evaluate and improve Site performance.

Our Functional category also includes analytics cookies and similar technologies, such as those offered by Google Analytics, that enable us to track visitor behavior and also measure Site performance. To learn more about Google Analytics and your data, please visit: https://policies.google.com/technologies/partner-sites

Advertising:

Advertising cookies and similar technologies help us deliver marketing and advertising, and track the performance of our campaigns. Similarly, we and our advertising and other partners may use these technologies to better understand your interests and show you relevant ads on other websites.

How to manage and delete cookies and similar technologies on the Sites:

You can customize your choices regarding cookies and similar technologies that we describe as Functional or Advertising on our Sites by clicking the "Cookie Preferences” icon you will see on the bottom left of each page when you visit the Sites: