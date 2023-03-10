Cloud Solutions
Offerings
A foundation for transformation
Large enterprises need to make their IT infrastructure and processes cloud ready today to reap the full benefits tomorrow. Core Infrastructure Management (CIM) is a broad offering that enables businesses to extract value from existing systems by modernizing technology, reimagining processes and transforming user experiences.
From networking to data-center consolidation and hybrid cloud implementations, CIM encompasses a complete “cloud-smart” strategy. An agile IT infrastructure enables you to scale and adapt to changing needs within a secure hybrid or pure cloud platform.
Accelerate cloud strategies and results
Cognizant’s industry experience and expertise across critical platforms makes us the trusted digital partner to drive and deliver results.
CIMM combines market-leading talent, innovative methods, IP and thought leadership to enable industry-focused business outcomes and user engagement.
Cloud-driven business transformation is not only central to Cognizant’s approach but also to your ability to adapt and succeed in dynamic markets. Starting with a modern infrastructure, we simplify and recalibrate cloud strategies to maximize outcomes for our clients.
Improve workplace intelligence
Cognizant® WorkNext Digital Workplace Services accelerate the move from traditional work environments to a completely modern workplace. Onboarding new users is quick and intelligent with self-healing software and adoptive self-service capabilities.
Cognizant Digital Workplace Services can increase productivity, enhance user retention and improve outcomes for your business. Drive innovation in your business by tapping our extensive background in cloud workplace, AI/ML, analytics, modern collaboration, platform integrations and automation.
Analyst awards and recognition
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE
Recently published insights
Cognizant cloud expertise
We work with all the major cloud providers through dedicated hyperscaler business groups to offer full-stack skills and capabilities. Together, we assemble the skilled teams, software and platforms to enable secure cloud solutions that accelerate growth in your business.
Cloud partner awards
We work closely with our partners to shape the future for our joint clients. Together, we reimagine processes and transform experiences to deliver client-centric outcomes. Here are a few of our most recent partnership awards.
Get answers to your questions
Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.