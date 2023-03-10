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Cloud Solutions
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Delivering business outcomes with cloud solutions

Just like the world we live in, the cloud—and everything it connects to—is in a constant state of innovation. To stay ahead of this change, Cognizant brings cloud solution expertise, deep industry knowledge and partnerships to migrate, integrate, automate, manage and deliver the outcomes that fuel your innovation and growth.

We’re continuing to grow as a platform-led AI Builder through the addition of Silicon Valley-based Astreya. Operating across over 35 countries, Astreya is an AI-first IT managed services provider with a 20+year track record of innovation. This addition expands Cognizant’s capabilities in AI infrastructure, data center operations, enterprise networks, workplace services and AI operations.

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We have enhanced our award-winning Microsoft Azure capabilities through the acquisition of 3Cloud, a Cognizant company. Prior to acquisition, 3Cloud was Microsoft’s largest Azure-dedicated partner, helping transform companies into AI-driven enterprises. Our combined 21,000+ Azure-certified specialists will provide our clients with one of the most comprehensive Azure-focused portfolios in the industry.

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Cloud solutions outcomes and strong ROI

100%

SLA adherence

99.9%

cloud platform uptime

71%

reduction in build time

60%

optimized cloud usage costs

40%

reduction in cloud infrastructure and software licensing costs

Unleash the power of a multicloud environment

Accelerate business value with Cognizant Skygrade

Whether you are in the planning stages of a cloud transformation or operating in a suboptimal cloud environment, Cognizant® Skygrade™ helps realize the value of cloud-native architecture.

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Why it’s better to be ‘cloud-smart’ than ‘cloud-first’

Being cloud smart means finding the right balance of public, private or hybrid cloud that benefits your business the most.

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Digital interface cloud

Cloud services

Create a bridge to the future with cloud solutions

We make today’s businesses sustainable, agile and innovative by transforming the heritage core, driving modernization across infrastructure and applications and using cloud as the modern business platform.

Not sure where to start? Our cloud advisory services can help your business chart its cloud journey from day one by building a cloud strategy and technology modernization roadmap—from proof of concept to enablement and optimization. Our services ensure the focus is not just on solutions—but also on building the talent and teams needed to support them.

Our Skygrade-based automated AI-driven assessments of existing applications and infrastructure help to understand the cloud readiness and the efforts needed for cloud migration based on the 6R frameworks.

We provide the tools and resources necessary to support the implementation of DevOps practices in a cloud computing environment. Achieve faster, more reliable software releases using a DevOps software development methodology that emphasizes collaboration, automation and continuous delivery.
Our advisory services include strategy development, maturity assessment, tools rationalization.

Cognizant OneDevOps platform speeds up DevOps adoption by proactively identifying bottlenecks, providing insights and ensuring traceability in the continuous delivery pipeline. It integrates with leading DevOps tools to reduce downtime, improve code quality and enhance release stability.

App build, migration and modernization encompass continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD), application release orchestration and automation, containerization and DevSecOps.

Managed services include Infrastructure as Code (IaC) pipeline automation, DevOps tools maintenance and support and routine tasks such as release management, environment operations and source control management (SCM) / change management.

Our cloud foundation services help organizations establish a strong, reliable cloud infrastructure. We offer the essential building blocks such as landing zones, network configuration, security protocols, identity and access management, with compliance and governance policies that put you on a trajectory for success. A critical portion of building the cloud foundation is integrating it with platforms such as Cognizant Skygrade for AI-driven cloud management, cloud governance and FinOps.

Gain access to a range of cloud management services and solutions and capabilities that help your business get the most from cloud with full observability, automation, cost supervision and AI operations. Our solutions combine different platform options, tools, blueprints and professional services that you can use to implement your own platform or to leverage Cognizant’s IP solutions and shared services.

Our cloud management function uses Cognizant Neuro® IT Operations to deliver an AI-first cloud delivery model that is both adaptable and secure.

Adaptable: It can integrate into an existing cloud operations scenario or establish a future cloud operating model for our customers, replete with the best-fit tools and automation.
Secure: It incorporates zero trust and cyber resilience in cloud operations by implementing cloud security best practices, tools and technologies to make cloud security an inherent part of cloud management.

At Cognizant, we are committed to delivering exceptional technology services that meet and exceed client expectations. Our Service Level Agreement (SLA) outlines the standards and commitments we uphold to ensure the highest quality of service for our clients. We offer standardized and custom SLAs designed specifically for customers as per their business requirements.

Scope of services
The scope of services includes managing public cloud operations for Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS). It also covers cloud security, data protection, cyber resilience on cloud and multi-cloud network management.

Our SLAs are typically measured based on the following criteria:  

  • Response time
  • Percentage adherence to repair/resolve time
  • Time to fulfill and percentage adherence
  • Number of tickets open past double the expected resolution time categorized by severity and priority.

Maximize the value of cloud by accelerating your transformation to unlock its full potential. Whether your migration is a lift-and-shift stepping stone or a complete transformation to cloud native and containerization, our services deliver outcomes that help businesses focus less on IT and more on innovation, investment opportunities and growth throughout their journey to longer-term modernization.

Cognizant Skygrade is used for transforming workloads of on-premises or virtualized applications. The process begins with a rapid, tool- driven automated assessment for the existing application and infrastructure estate, followed by disposition analysis. A strategy for a cloud-smart migration is then developed. This is followed by automated migrations with smart wave planning based on the dependency mappings, automated containerization, automated quality engineering/quality assurance (QE/QA) and transformation recipes and industry models.

Getting the most value from your cloud initiatives means defining the right operational procedures and practices for the public cloud era. Our cloud optimization services manage delivery, tuning and performance to provide your business the FinOps observability it needs to ensure optimized workloads.

The Cognizant Skygrade platform provides AI-augmented FinOps management by corelating utilization insights with cloud spend data and recommending workload placement across the best-fit cloud landing zones.  It also provides AI-driven continuous optimization intelligence, which our operations teams act on—in collaboration with customers—to optimize cloud spending.

Hybrid cloud unifies operations by bringing together on-premises, edge and public providers such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google in your cloud environment. Tailor the cloud experience to your needs, simplify management and ensure you get maximum value from your investment.

Our infrastructure managed services (IMS) provide comprehensive IT infrastructure operations services for critical business applications hosted on private/hybrid clouds or traditional and proprietary environments. IMS also offers end-to-end transformation services from legacy to modern IT infrastructure through gen AI and frameworks tailored to industry-specific business outcomes.

Partners and additional services 

Digital workplace

Deliver superior employee experiences with a cloud strategy that transforms your workplace and collaboration.

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Cloud security

Secure your transforming enterprise with robust and seamless security that gives you peace of mind.

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Intelligent edge

Deliver results using powerful analytics for near real-time, actionable decision-making at the edge.

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Digital insights

Harvest deep analytics and machine learning that helps business users generate insights and value.

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Analyst recognition

Cognizant is positioned as a leader in Digital Workplace Services

Everest Group names Cognizant as a leader in Digital Workplace Services driven by our client co-creation delivery model, industry-specific workplace solutions and integrated engineering capabilities across IT domains such as workplace, IoT and security. Cognizant’s deep domain expertise and strong strategic partnerships empower clients to successfully navigate and transform in the rapidly evolving AI and digital landscape.

Digital workplace services global leader 2025 - Cognizant
Cognizant is positioned as a leader in ITSM and SIAM Services

Everest Group named Cognizant as a leader in ITSM and SIAM services, citing the strength of the Cognizant SIAMNXT Framework, Gen-AI-powered automation, and robust integrated governance processes.

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IT Service Management and Service Integration and Management Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025
Cognizant recognized as a leader in the Avasant Multisourcing Service Integration 2025 RadarView™ report

Avasant has named Cognizant a leader in Multisourcing Service Integration. This recognition highlights our expertise in customized SIAM strategies, our robust SIAMNXT framework, key partnerships and significant investments in AIOps and generative AI, including our CFS.AI solution.

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Avasant Multisourcing Service Integration 2025 RadarView badge

FLYER

Cognizant's Automated Isolated Recovery Environment in partnership with Rubrik

Recover critical systems clean, fast, and with confidence using Cognizant's air-gapped AIRE solution. Reduce recovery time by 80% with a unified three-zone architecture powered by Rubrik and Perpetuuiti.

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Futuristic glowing data nodes connected by neon digital network pathways

FLYER

Cognizant's Business Resilience-as-a-Service in partnership with Rubrik

Safeguard critical data with Cognizant and Rubrik. Achieve resilient, AI-driven protection, rapid recovery, and compliance across hybrid environments.

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WHITE PAPER

Rise of alternative virtualization: Solutions for modernization through cost-effective hybrid cloud

Discover ways to evaluate, reduce dependency and transition towards efficient hybrid and public cloud alternatives.

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Digital landscape of blue dunes with white dots

WHITE PAPER

Cognitive hybrid cloud operations: A platform-based approach for efficiency and resilience

See how cognitive hybrid cloud operations surpass simple automation with advanced AI and ML algorithms.

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Partner ecosystem

We work with all the major cloud providers through dedicated hyperscaler business groups to offer full-stack skills and capabilities. Together, we assemble the skilled teams, software and platforms to enable secure cloud solutions that accelerate growth in your business.

Cloud partner awards

We work closely with our partners to shape the future for our joint clients. Together, we reimagine processes and transform experiences to deliver client-centric outcomes. Here are a few of our most recent partnership awards.

Google Cloud

2026 Partner of the Year

- Global Partner of the Year – Data & Analytics

- Industry Solutions Partner of the Year – Healthcare and Life Sciences

- Google Cloud Competency – Gemini Enterprise

- Google Cloud Diamond Service Partner

Google Cloud data management
Oracle

2025

  • Global Service Partner Technology/Cloud Transformation Breakthrough Award
  • Regional Best in Class Technology/Cloud OCI Breakthrough Partner Award
  • North American Technology/Cloud OCI Breakthrough Partner Award
  • EMEA Technology/Cloud OCI Breakthrough Partner Award
  • EMEA Apps – HCM Breakthrough Partner Award

2024

  • Best in Class in Customer Success Partner Award for Apps Service Partners
  • Applications/SaaS EMEA Customer Success Partner Award
  • Applications/SaaS UK&I Customer Success Award
  • Applications/SaaS ECEMEA Customer Success Award
Oracle partner
Microsoft

2024 Partner of the Year Winner

  • Americas GSI US
  • GSI Growth Champion Award

2024 Partner of the Year Finalist

  • Global System Integrator (GSI) Award
  • Intelligent Automation Award
  • Media and Telco Award
Microsoft partner
Amazon Web Services

- AWS Global GSI partner of the year for migrations

- AWS Global GSI partner of the year for migrations—Life Sciences

- AWS Migration partner of the year—Greater China Region

AWS Partner logo

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FAQ: What is cloud migration?

Cloud migration is the process of moving an organization’s applications—including data, services, processes and other business components—to a cloud computing environment. It typically involves transitioning these elements from on-premises data centers and servers to the cloud or from one cloud environment to another.

By migrating some or all its data assets to the cloud, an organization can achieve the following benefits:

  • Cost savings. Reduce the cost of apps using a scalable and repeatable migration methodology delivered through a factory model; control costs using consumption-based pricing and eliminate capex-heavy on-premises environments.
  • Speed. Improve time to market using an integrated DevOps pipeline with a layered cloud security model.
  • Rationalized application portfolio. Identify applications suitable for cloud migration using a full-stack discovery and assessment methodology.
  • Business transformation. Cloud migration solutions allow businesses to move and innovate faster, modernize aging infrastructure, scale globally, gain better insights from data and restructure organizational models to create better customer experiences.
  • Digital transformation. Achieve digital transformation by enhancing agility, enabling better use of advanced technologies and facilitating culture change.
  • Data center consolidation. Spend less time managing data centers and more time running the business by migrating to the cloud.
  • Agility and scalability. Use autoscaling and scalability to meet the organization’s peak demands without provisioning for excess capacity.
  • Geographic reach. Access applications from any location, on any device, leveraging the connectivity backbone of cloud service providers (CSPs).
  • Integration. Integrate with other systems (application programming interface) seamlessly—and cost-effectively with cloud migration solutions.
  • Simplicity. Hasten and simplify the setup of data and applications and make updates automatic.
  • Low maintenance. Turn responsibility over to a CSP for maintaining hardware, software and network infrastructure.

Migrating applications and data to the cloud is becoming a routine activity in the digital age—one that business and IT stakeholders can launch quickly, efficiently and effectively. However, in a highly fragmented market, enterprises may find it challenging to choose the best-suited cloud services, deployment models and workloads from the multitude of choices currently available.

Migrating to the cloud can be a cumbersome and risky exercise for traditional enterprises that have relied on legacy in-house systems to deliver services and revenue for years. Some typical challenges enterprises face when considering cloud migration solutions include:

  • Deciding on the workloads to be moved and the order of migration.
  • Maintaining the reliability and performance of business-critical services.
  • Implementing appropriate levels of security controls and regulatory compliance

Among the cloud migration approaches are:

  • Greenfield, which entails building applications on cloud with a “cloud-first” approach and ingesting cloud-native functionality
  • Brownfield, which includes rehosting, replatforming, rearchitecting and refactoring
  • A combination of greenfield and brownfield strategies

A successful cloud migration framework is generally one that uses an Agile methodology executed through scrum to divide the planning and execution of a cloud migration—as well as the ongoing management and optimization of the cloud—into a series of five strictly defined processes:

  • Assess and Plan: Evaluates portfolios for cloud suitability and cloud migration viability
  • Design and Build: Sets up a secure cloud environment based on workload requirements
  • Vision and Strategy: Ensures alignment with business and IT strategies
  • Migrate and Validate: Transitions workloads to the cloud environment
  • Run and Optimize: Manages cloud-based systems, including service

Various accelerators—such as prebuilt cloud migration solution blueprints and patterns, migration tools, factory models, performance dashboards and governance frameworks, as well as integrated change management processes—power such a framework.

With the right process, cloud migration can occur in as little as 30 days. This typically involves implementing a process that includes the following steps:

  • Respond: Disruptions can cause organizations across the globe to reexamine business continuity measures that minimize customer impact.
  • Recover: The rise of remote work has exposed the shortcomings of on-premises infrastructure and legacy applications. Organizations have struggled with critical application failure and data center outages due to sudden spikes in demand. Cloud can help organizations build highly available, scalable, resilient IT infrastructure that can handle variable demand while reducing operating costs.
  • Reimagine: The post-pandemic world has seen the acceleration adoption of digital technologies across all walks of life, changing the way businesses operate and redefining how companies engage with employees and customers. Cloud adoption helps organizations build new and flexible operating models to compete by aligning modernization initiatives across platforms, applications and data.