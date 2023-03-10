Cloud Solutions

Not sure where to start? Our cloud advisory services can help your business chart its cloud journey from day one by building a cloud strategy and technology modernization roadmap—from proof of concept to enablement and optimization. Our services ensure the focus is not just on solutions—but also on building the talent and teams needed to support them.

Our Skygrade-based automated AI-driven assessments of existing applications and infrastructure help to understand the cloud readiness and the efforts needed for cloud migration based on the 6R frameworks.