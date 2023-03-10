Consulting
To be digital, companies today must have organizational velocity approaching light speed while serving up individualized offerings that result in fanatical levels of customer satisfaction—all with laser-focused cost control.
And from applications to infrastructure, processes to operational models and interfaces to experiences, there are digital forces driving change in every part of your organization.
At Cognizant, our consultants orchestrate the capabilities to truly change the game—across strategy, design, technology and industry/functional knowledge—to deliver insight at speed and solutions at scale.
Our consulting services elevate the unique abilities and business aspirations of customers and employees and build relationships based on trust and value.
Our diverse team of deep digital and industry experts focus on:
- Insight: We put real, direct, live research of the target audiences at the center of every project and engagement. This starts with ethnographic and anthropological research, and takes those insights as the north star for any project.
- Customer experience: We ensure that our approaches, products and deliverables all use human-centered design principles. This starts with Design Thinking as core process to everything we do.
- Employee experience: We are helping clients understand how to build the right teams, encourage the right skill sets and make the necessary organizational adjustments to make human ability a cornerstone for a permanent cultural change.
Strategic capabilities
Set digital in motion
Implementing an effective digital strategy across front-, middle- and back-office IT environments is crucial to staying relevant. We help clients set strategies in motion that unify business and technology architectures, generate growth and enable competitive advantage.
Gain value from digital faster
The consulting arm of Cognizant Digital Business accelerates the realization of value from transformation and develops the capability for clients to stay on track and succeed in the disruptive and rapidly changing global economy.
We offer:
- Insight to transformation—Creates digital strategy that defines a client’s trajectory for transformation and accelerates value creation.
- Transformation enablement—Leveraging deep experience in the management of complex business and IT transformations, our skilled practitioners establish the strategy, structure, roadmap, controls and governance needed to move forward with confidence.
- Workforce transformation—Organizations today are shaped by a confluence of changing forces, including the need for a more agile workforce, an influx of digital platforms and shifting employee-machine workflows.
- Change adoption—Provides a comprehensive digital strategy for implementing large-scale transformation at scale.
- Managed innovation—Uses an insight-driven, agile working process to prioritize and rapidly develop client solutions delivering new forms of value.
Drive digital with data and analytics
As companies move from doing digital to being digital, it’s imperative that the business model is centered around data, with analytics and artificial intelligence providing the insight needed to compete as a market leader.
In the areas of data and analytics, we advise our clients on strategies for delivering, leveraging and extracting value from information for a competitive advantage. We deliver this by focusing on identifying business value as well as bridging business needs and IT capabilities through business, data and architectural blueprinting.
Key client outcomes include:
- Actionable consumer insight
- Faster, more predictive decision-making
- Reduced cost of operations
- Enhanced customer experiences for greater ROI
- Structured enterprise-wide data governance
Gain scale and speed to optimize experiences
We help clients re-design, re-engineer, automate and digitize their existing business processes to lower operating costs and position them for growth while building and re-engineering intelligent processes.
Our engagements can range from simple process assessments that can lead to small process improvement engagements to larger scale operational transformations that include target operating model design and implementation.
We offer value to clients through:
- Significantly increasing in efficiency by pulling levers in process, automation and outsourcing
- Re-engineering the back office to support the customer experience redesign being driven within many of our clients
- Optimizing operations across multiple locations through target operating model analysis and design
- Establishing of a center of excellence for automation to help companies integrate a digital-first mindset into their operations culture
Build a modern technology roadmap
We help our clients achieve growth and innovation through digital transformation by strategizing their digital IT roadmap, simplifying IT operating models, modernizing technology architecture, and securing assets and data.
Our offerings include:
- CIO Advisory—A range of advisory services to help CXOs build a simple, secure and modern technology roadmap for the future
- Digital Engineering—Helps clients build the right technology products, in the right way, faster, resulting in maximized developer productivity and satisfied customers
- Cloud Consulting—A range of cloud services to help our clients develop effective, sustainable strategies to enable digital business and engineering transformations that support emerging customer success models
- Security—A range of security services to help our clients understand and develop strategies to manage security threats, adopt new security processes and technologies, and provide ongoing security support and operations management
- Legacy Modernization and Core Hardening—Helps clients transform their enterprise IT systems to be more modern, agile and effective in response to emerging business drivers like consumerization, digitization or productization
Reimagine. Re-engineer. Replatform.
We bring deep process knowledge to support our clients’ reimagining of how best to run their businesses, with an understanding of the technology underpinning.
Our consulting expertise spans customer experience, finance transformation, supply chain management and human capital management processes—enabled by platform consulting around Salesforce.com, Pega, SAP, Oracle and other emerging platforms—to deliver value across the enterprise process landscape.
The value we provide to clients includes:
- Business outcomes
- CXO value
- Operational efficiency
- Process effectiveness
- Strategic insights
- Digital process transformation
Industries we serve
Get answers to your questions
Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.
