Consulting
Putting AI to work—together
Winning with AI requires a human-first approach.
Our advisors partner with you to develop intelligent AI solutions anchored in your business goals, context, and real-world use cases.
We bring strategy, technology, and workforce together—helping you move from AI-ready to AI-optimized by embedding solutions into how your people work, make decisions and create value.
The result is AI your teams trust, your business can scale, and an enterprise that is smarter, faster, empowered and more capable.
INDUSTRIES WE SERVE
Cognizant’s industry expertise
Our teams bring deep industry knowledge and enterprise perspective to help organizations reimagine how they operate and compete. We combine domain insight with strategy, AI and transformation expertise to guide complex change from vision through execution, turning ambition into measurable enterprise value.
Redesign your core value streams across banking, payments, lending and capital markets to generate value for clients and shareholders. We help you rethink onboarding, payments, lending and trading while rearchitecting decisioning and controls such as KYC and fraud with trusted intelligence built in. By prioritizing the right use cases, embedding governance and navigating change together, you can realize measurable value with scalable, regulation‑ready AI.
Achieve greater data intelligence across operations. We provide strategy, operations and technology advisory services to insurers, brokers, MGAs and self‑insured organizations across property and casualty, life and annuity, group benefits and retirement. By applying analytics and AI to key areas including risk, underwriting, benefits, claims and customer engagement, together we can deliver measurable impact across your value chain.
Improve patient and member outcomes while managing cost and operational complexity across the care continuum. We work with payers and providers to help you reimagine processes and execute agentic AI‑led transformation at scale. By rearchitecting functions such as claims administration, utilization management and care delivery, you can improve care quality and operational efficiency and develop sustainable long‑term growth.
Accelerate innovation and improve patient outcomes while meeting regulatory demands across the life sciences value chain. Cognizant helps biopharma, biotech and medical device companies reimagine business processes with AI and data‑driven decisioning across R&D, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization. In partnership, we’ll enhance omnichannel commercial engagement, drive resilient supply chains and advance intelligent manufacturing, while preserving long-term growth and trust.
Modernize complex, asset‑intensive operations while still balancing cost and performance expectations. We help organizations across automotive, aerospace and defense, oil and gas and utilities rethink core processes and operating models. Through a practitioner‑led, domain‑first approach, we’ll work with you to apply AI and modern delivery methods that drive measurable outcomes across the value chain.
Consumer‑facing industries must continuously adapt to shifting expectations while improving operational performance. Working alongside clients, we bring deep industry expertise and AI‑led insight to reimagine experiences, modernize operations and deliver growth, loyalty and performance across the consumer value chain.
Communications, media and technology organizations must adapt continuously to always‑on customers and rapidly evolving digital ecosystems. Partnering with leaders, we bring an enterprise perspective and advanced digital intelligence to modernize experiences, operations and infrastructure—helping organizations remain optimized for sustained enterprise value.
Our capabilities
Get answers to your questions
Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.