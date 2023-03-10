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Expertise that takes you further

Your business needs people, processes and technology moving forward together. That’s the transformation we help you shape, scale and sustain.
Our consulting teams combine forward-thinking strategy, deep domain expertise and AI-driven insights to deliver real, measurable outcomes. Working side-by-side with your teams, we co-create intelligent and adaptable roadmaps that guide your enterprise through every stage of the journey, from today’s realities to tomorrow’s possibilities.
With a clear future state and a practical path forward, you can move seamlessly from strategy to results, unlocking the full potential of AI, accelerating value and delivering meaningful impact for your customers and employees.

Latest thinking

Amplifying the value of generative AI
Your business must be ready for the future and our consulting services will help you get there. Learn more about Cognizant.
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Role-based design is key to scaling AI in the enterprise

Rather than asking which processes AI can improve, think about how AI can enhance specific business roles. By doing so, businesses can scale the path to enterprise-wide transformation.

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The urgent path toward grid modernization

To be future-ready, utility companies must adopt distributed generation and renewable energy even in times of economic uncertainty.

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Trucking's great reset—and what it means for insurers

Truck insurance has become more complex than ever. Insurers need to focus on four lanes all at once: portfolio discipline, evidence led underwriting, technology enabled claims and hybrid liability.

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The emerging role for contextual AI in insurance

Insurers want AI to improve decision-making quality and speed. To do that, they need to create and execute a plan to support contextual AI. Insurers want AI to improve decision-making quality and speed. To do that, they need to create and execute a plan to support contextual AI.

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What will separate fiber broadband winners from losers?

To take advantage of the burgeoning fiber broadband market, telcos need precise network planning data, supported by more effective ways to work.

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Why AI agents are headed for commodity traders’ front office

By applying agentic AI to front-office tasks, global commodities firms can build operational confidence, master meaningful benchmarks and develop the skills required to scale.

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AI in financial services: Where reinvention really begins

The best place for AI in wealth management is in guiding clients through uncertainty, not making financial decisions for them.

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Putting AI to work—together

Winning with AI requires a human-first approach.
Our advisors partner with you to develop intelligent AI solutions anchored in your business goals, context, and real-world use cases.
We bring strategy, technology, and workforce together—helping you move from AI-ready to AI-optimized by embedding solutions into how your people work, make decisions and create value.
The result is AI your teams trust, your business can scale, and an enterprise that is smarter, faster, empowered and more capable.
INDUSTRIES WE SERVE

Cognizant’s industry expertise

Our teams bring deep industry knowledge and enterprise perspective to help organizations reimagine how they operate and compete. We combine domain insight with strategy, AI and transformation expertise to guide complex change from vision through execution, turning ambition into measurable enterprise value.

Redesign your core value streams across banking, payments, lending and capital markets to generate value for clients and shareholders. We help you rethink onboarding, payments, lending and trading while rearchitecting decisioning and controls such as KYC and fraud with trusted intelligence built in. By prioritizing the right use cases, embedding governance and navigating change together, you can realize measurable value with scalable, regulation‑ready AI.

Achieve greater data intelligence across operations. We provide strategy, operations and technology advisory services to insurers, brokers, MGAs and self‑insured organizations across property and casualty, life and annuity, group benefits and retirement. By applying analytics and AI to key areas including risk, underwriting, benefits, claims and customer engagement, together we can deliver measurable impact across your value chain.

Improve patient and member outcomes while managing cost and operational complexity across the care continuum. We work with payers and providers to help you reimagine processes and execute agentic AI‑led transformation at scale. By rearchitecting functions such as claims administration, utilization management and care delivery, you can improve care quality and operational efficiency and develop sustainable long‑term growth.

Accelerate innovation and improve patient outcomes while meeting regulatory demands across the life sciences value chain. Cognizant helps biopharma, biotech and medical device companies reimagine business processes with AI and data‑driven decisioning across R&D, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization. In partnership, we’ll enhance omnichannel commercial engagement, drive resilient supply chains and advance intelligent manufacturing, while preserving long-term growth and trust.

Modernize complex, asset‑intensive operations while still balancing cost and performance expectations. We help organizations across automotive, aerospace and defense, oil and gas and utilities rethink core processes and operating models. Through a practitioner‑led, domain‑first approach, we’ll work with you to apply AI and modern delivery methods that drive measurable outcomes across the value chain.

Consumer‑facing industries must continuously adapt to shifting expectations while improving operational performance. Working alongside clients, we bring deep industry expertise and AI‑led insight to reimagine experiences, modernize operations and deliver growth, loyalty and performance across the consumer value chain.

Communications, media and technology organizations must adapt continuously to always‑on customers and rapidly evolving digital ecosystems. Partnering with leaders, we bring an enterprise perspective and advanced digital intelligence to modernize experiences, operations and infrastructure—helping organizations remain optimized for sustained enterprise value.

Our capabilities

Technology modernization

Our transformational consulting engagements help clients identify and solve critical business challenges using leading-edge tech, including AI. Clients’ teams are equipped to become tomorrow’s technology innovators.

Transformation management

We help organizations design and execute transformation journeys by reducing friction, aligning executives and teams and partnering through organizational change using proven methods and accelerators to deliver measurable outcomes.

Enterprise process

We redesign how enterprise work gets done using a vendor agnostic, outcome focused approach that applies AI where it delivers the most impact. We work across operational domains and functions to drive unified, enterprise-wide transformation.

AI consulting

From discovery through execution, we help organizations build trusted, context‑led AI by aligning strategy, governance and adoption to move from AI‑ready to AI‑optimized.

Supply chain

Our team designs AI‑enabled supply chains that help organizations move from reactive execution to intelligent orchestration across planning, sourcing, procurement and logistics operations.

Innovation through Cognizant Moment

Through Cognizant Moment’s experience orchestration, we partner with leaders to uncover the moments that shape perception and performance, then bring them to life through experience design and advanced technology.

Awards

Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group Digital Transformation Consulting Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025
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Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group Digital Transformation Consulting Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025
Cognizant and Stena Bulk jointly honored at the ISG Paragon Awards™ for the STORM initiative
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Cognizant and Stena Bulk jointly honored at the ISG Paragon Awards™ for the STORM initiative
Cognizant recognized in Vault’s 2026 Internship Rankings as a top program for consulting
Cognizant recognized in Vault’s 2026 Internship Rankings as a top program for consulting
Cognizant proud to be among Consulting Magazine’s Best Firms to Work For 2023
Cognizant recognized as a leader for business consulting services

We’ve been named a leader in the category of Business Consulting Services in the 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Enablement and ESG Services report. The report recognizes Cognizant’s strengths in structured consulting, acquisition-focused growth strategy and complex digital consulting projects.

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HFS recognizes Cognizant’s consulting achievements in a special report

We were mentioned for our response to enterprise demand for an advisory-forward delivery model, consulting playbooks, engagement with the CXO audience at major enterprises, focus on engagements with multifunctional operating models and our concerted emphasis on linking IT and business leaders in all discussions.

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Forbes names Cognizant among America’s best consulting firms in 2023

This annual ranking is determined by two independent surveys based on responses from 10,000+ management consulting executives and 1,200+ clients, who evaluate management consultancies they’ve worked with during the last four years.

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Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

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