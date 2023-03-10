Build and scale agentic AI
AI capability alone does not create enterprise value. Off-the-shelf models don't perform in production on their own. Agentic systems deliver desired outcomes only when the workflows, data, context, controls, security and token consumption are governed as one system.
We've built that system, an operating harness around AI models that makes AI usable, safer and more efficiently scalable in the enterprise. Partner with us to reimagines operations, build bespoke agentic systems and apply the harness that runs them in production—for faster speed to value, enterprise-grade reliability and safety, higher precision and optimized AI unit economics.
We build full-stack agentic systems for enterprise scale
We help you harness the agentic paradigm shift to reimagine your business, empower your people and gain durable competitive advantage from your unique context assets.
Our agile, interdisciplinary teams guide you through the business reinvention journey. And our context engineering experts ensure our full-stack agentic solutions deliver the precision, governance and enterprise-grade reliability required for durable ROI.
Real outcomes agentic AI is delivering across industries
The Agent Effect podcast
Listen to clients and industry visionaries speak about real agentic implementations in The Agentic Effect podcast.
Cognizant CEO’s vision on building smarter enterprises with AI agents
Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer, Cognizant
When AI agents make the call: Governing autonomy at scale
Benjamin Larsen, AI Safety Lead, WEF
Laying the groundwork for autonomous decision-making across agricultural operations
Patricio Salvatore La Rosa, Head of E2E Decision Science, Seed Production Innovation, Bayer | Paul Jarratt, Head of Thought leadership, Cognizant AI Lab
How Cognizant leveraged agentic AI to host and judge the world’s largest gen AI hackathon
Arumugam Kamaradassan, Head of Automation and AI Industrialization, Cognizant | Deepak Singh, Senior Data Scientist, Cognizant AI Lab
Enabling agentic AI: Why trust, ethics and partnership come first
Leo S. Mackay Jr. SVP, Ethics and Enterprise Assurance and Chief Audit Executive of Lockheed Martin
Designing for scale: Building the enterprise playbook for agentic AI
Kim Krogh Andersen, Product & Technology Group Executive at Telstra
Building a trust layer with AI agents
Krishna Gade, CEO of Fiddler
Without responsible AI, can multi-agent systems truly scale?
Lisa Bechtold, Zurich Insurance’s Global Head of AI Governance | Amir Banifatemi, Cognizant’s Chief Responsible AI Officer
The evolution of AI agents: The past and the present (Part 1)
Adam Cheyer, VP of AI Experience at Airbnb and Co-Founder of Siri | Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI at Cognizant
The evolution of AI agents: The past and the present (Part 2)
Adam Cheyer, VP of AI Experience at Airbnb and Co-Founder of Siri | Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI at Cognizant
Latest thinking
Read to discover how Cognizant delivers excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.
Start with an outcome, we'll build the system to deliver it
Tell us the result you want to achieve. We'll build the system that delivers it.