Build and scale agentic AI

PROTOTYPING TOOL

300 sensors. Terabytes of data. Split second decisions at 200 mph. Cognizant is proud to be the AMF1 team’s Global Technology Services Partner, building the tech infrastructure that powers the team’s pursuit of faster laps and full-on fan engagement.

Our global partnership also fuels our “Ideathon” program, which provides students all over the world the opportunity to gain hands-on learning as part of our Synapse skilling initiative.