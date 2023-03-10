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Build and scale agentic AI
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Turn agentic AI capability into enterprise production value

AI capability alone does not create enterprise value. Off-the-shelf models don't perform in production on their own. Agentic systems deliver desired outcomes only when the workflows, data, context, controls, security and token consumption are governed as one system.
We've built that system, an operating harness around AI models that makes AI usable, safer and more efficiently scalable in the enterprise. Partner with us to reimagines operations, build bespoke agentic systems and apply the harness that runs them in production—for faster speed to value, enterprise-grade reliability and safety, higher precision and optimized AI unit economics.

PROTOTYPING TOOL

Transform and prototype an agentic process in minutes 

300 sensors. Terabytes of data. Split second decisions at 200 mph. Cognizant is proud to be the AMF1 team’s Global Technology Services Partner, building the tech infrastructure that powers the team’s pursuit of faster laps and full-on fan engagement.

Our global partnership also fuels our “Ideathon” program, which provides students all over the world the opportunity to gain hands-on learning as part of our Synapse skilling initiative.

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Abstract 3D cubes representing scalable digital transformation and modular systems.

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP

See total cost of ownership before and after

A side-by-side view of what a process costs before and after agentic transformation—the economics the token harness is built to move.

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Abstract 3D circular rings symbolizing efficiency, cost optimization and digital transformation.

Agentic AI is producing measurable results for clients

UK FINANCIAL FIRM

300%

surge in first-time content approval

cutting cycles from four weeks to four minutes

HEALTHCARE PROVIDER

90%+

triage accuracy achieved in appeals & grievances process

redeploying 75% of talent to higher-value strategic programs

INSURANCE

98%

positive feedback on AI-powered automation

cutting report drafting time by 24% and achieving 98% positive feedback

BIOPHARMACEUTICAL

8X

faster anomaly resolution

eliminating over 100 man-hours and enhancing data precision by 15%

TELECOM

$11M

in annual savings with a multi-agent billing system

resulting in monthly savings of $900K and enhanced revenue recovery through faster financial process

 

HEALTHCARE

85%

cut in PDE processing time

decreasing manual processing time by 85% while achieving 98% accuracy

We build full-stack agentic systems for enterprise scale

We help you harness the agentic paradigm shift to reimagine your business, empower your people and gain durable competitive advantage from your unique context assets.

Our agile, interdisciplinary teams guide you through the business reinvention journey. And our context engineering experts ensure our full-stack agentic solutions deliver the precision, governance and enterprise-grade reliability required for durable ROI.

Neuro® AI Trust

Centralized command center for real-time visibility and proactive risk evaluation across every model, agent and application

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AI Factory

Build, scale and run AI on enterprise-grade foundations

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Business operations services

Transform your business with agentic operations

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Agent Foundry

Transform operations at scale with AI agents

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Cognizant Autonomous Customer Engagement

Transform contact centers with AI 

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Neuro® AI Engineering

Industrialize production-grade agentic AI

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Small language models

Build faster, more efficient domain-specific AI

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AI Assurance

Build trust in AI with production-readiness assurance

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Let's build together

Real outcomes agentic AI is delivering across industries

Harness the power of agentic AI in life sciences

Agentic AI is set to reshape the very fabric of life sciences operations, enhancing efficiency in therapy development from research, through manufacturing and into commercialization.

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AI-powered life sciences lab with robotic pipette analyzing digital molecular data.

The Agent Effect podcast

Listen to clients and industry visionaries speak about real agentic implementations in The Agentic Effect podcast.

Cognizant CEO’s vision on building smarter enterprises with AI agents

Cognizant CEO’s vision on building smarter enterprises with AI agents

Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer, Cognizant

When AI agents make the call: Governing autonomy at scale

When AI agents make the call: Governing autonomy at scale

Benjamin Larsen, AI Safety Lead, WEF

Laying the groundwork for autonomous decision-making across agricultural operations

Laying the groundwork for autonomous decision-making across agricultural operations

Patricio Salvatore La Rosa, Head of E2E Decision Science, Seed Production Innovation, Bayer | Paul Jarratt, Head of Thought leadership, Cognizant AI Lab

How Cognizant leveraged agentic AI to host and judge the world’s largest gen AI hackathon

How Cognizant leveraged agentic AI to host and judge the world’s largest gen AI hackathon

Arumugam Kamaradassan, Head of Automation and AI Industrialization, Cognizant | Deepak Singh, Senior Data Scientist, Cognizant AI Lab

Enabling agentic AI: Why trust, ethics and partnership come first

Enabling agentic AI: Why trust, ethics and partnership come first

Leo S. Mackay Jr. SVP, Ethics and Enterprise Assurance and Chief Audit Executive of Lockheed Martin

Designing for scale: Building the enterprise playbook for agentic AI

Designing for scale: Building the enterprise playbook for agentic AI

Kim Krogh Andersen, Product & Technology Group Executive at Telstra

Building a trust layer with AI agents

Building a trust layer with AI agents

Krishna Gade, CEO of Fiddler

Without responsible AI, can multi-agent systems truly scale?

Without responsible AI, can multi-agent systems truly scale?

Lisa Bechtold, Zurich Insurance’s Global Head of AI Governance | Amir Banifatemi, Cognizant’s Chief Responsible AI Officer

The evolution of AI agents: The past and the present (Part 1)

The evolution of AI agents: The past and the present (Part 1)

Adam Cheyer, VP of AI Experience at Airbnb and Co-Founder of Siri | Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI at Cognizant

The evolution of AI agents: The past and the present (Part 2)

The evolution of AI agents: The past and the present (Part 2)

Adam Cheyer, VP of AI Experience at Airbnb and Co-Founder of Siri | Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI at Cognizant

Start with an outcome, we'll build the system to deliver it

Tell us the result you want to achieve. We'll build the system that delivers it.