Skip to main content Skip to footer
Specialty Retailers
Contact

The pace of change in retail is accelerating like never before—and it shows no signs of slowing down.

How well you capitalize on a niche defines your competitive edge. 
In today’s retail market, it's critical for specialty retailers to work smarter to stay ahead. But with increasingly nimble department stores and discounters—plus globalized shopping experiences available through the Web—it can be challenging.
Our range of specialty solutions help stores maximize profits while anticipating changes to consumer demands. From loyalty and CRM to workforce management, we help you implement new customer touch points like personal shopping assistants and kiosks using cloud, analytics and mobile technologies.
CASE STUDY
25% increase in product sales

Our solution for customized offerings helps a leading U.S. retailer to drastically reduce time to market and drive higher sales per product.

Read the case study
Hnads working on a tablet screen

Our capabilities

Power up omnichannel

Cognizant’s experts help retailers find the right path to omnichannel adoption for their brand based on customers, competitors, and physical and digital assets. Our consulting and expertise span: 

  • Omnichannel strategy and roadmap
  • Cross-channel integration
  • E-commerce re-platforming
  • International commerce
  • Digital commerce optimization
  • Mobile
  • Digital marketing
  • Agile delivery
  • Loyalty and CRM

Get retail expertise

Get the guidance you need to elevate your merchandising strategy. Our retail expertise spans the merchandising value chain, including retail information management, merchandise financial planning, category management, assortment and space planning, pricing and promotion planning.

Rethink store experiences

Cognizant can help you rethink the specialty retail store experience to create more engaging and rewarding shopper interactions. We offer a range of store solutions including:

  • Point of service
  • In-store productivity
  • Gamification
  • In-store service management
  • Shrink management

Revitalize your supply chain

Get help solving complex supply chain problems to gain more benefits and savings along the transformation journey. Let our team show you how an integrated supply chain can create a retail experience without boundaries—and help your organization stay vital to shoppers. Our supply chain consulting and services span:

  • Supply chain planning
  • Supply chain execution
  • Supply chain visibility

Create quality solutions

Cognizant’s partnerships with Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Google Cloud, Adobe, SAP and Amazon Web Services (AWS), combined with our global delivery and implementation best practices, ensure that you receive the highest quality solution in the most cost‑effective manner.

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest Thinking

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.