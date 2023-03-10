Downstream
Targeted solutions
Smart packaged solutions that help downstream providers transform for the digital age.
Additional capabilities
Maximize your refinery efficiency
Digital Plant Operations
Several Cognizant capabilities are aimed at making refinery operations run better and more efficiently. These include:
- Enterprise Solutions for Plant/Refinery Operations—ERP product evaluations and implementations.
- Integrated Plant Operations—Coordinates operations across multiple refineries and integrates data management for budgeting and forecasting.
- Integrated Asset Management—IT/OT integrations and predictive analytics to monitor critical equipment from centralized remote stations; includes integrated asset analytics.
- Industrial Mobility—Integrates industrial solutions with mobile devices to enable route compliance and improve overall asset reliability.
Optimize the supply chain
Designed specifically for our oil and gas clients, these solutions optimize the supply chain and help it run more efficiently. Our capabilities include:
- Supply Chain Planning and Optimization—Features digital interventions across demand planning, product supply planning, connected hydrocarbon logistics reports, product dispatch, receipt and storage planning.
- Supply Chain Operations and Scheduling—Includes inventory position management, production management, terminal management and schedule balancing.
- Supply Chain Execution and Settlement—Includes digital interventions for handling multi-entity complex executions and settlements.
- Supply Chain Reporting and Analytics—Features inventory optimization, product reconciliation, P&L analysis, risk management and more.
Enhance the customer experience
Cognizant’s retail operations management solutions focus on identifying retail operations bottlenecks to streamline end to end solutions. Our services include:
- End to End Management of Digital Applications for Fuel Business—Order to cash, procure to pay, and record to report process optimization, retail automation solution design and implementation, pricing analytics, operational analytics and fraud analytics.
- Customer Experience Management—Includes advisory and consulting services and design and implementation of customized solutions to re-invent and re-imagine customer experience. Additional solutions include digital marketing, integrated loyalty program solutions, marketing branding and promotion management, digital interventions such as personalization, omnichannel payments, chatbots, cloud CRM, RFID, QR, wearables and virtual reality (VR).
- Distributor Management and Performance Management Consulting—Technical support services to improve dealer performance including: end-to-end management of dealer applications (order management and dispatch management), implementation of distributor management system (DMS), financial planning and accounting, order management and sales forecasting.
- Incentive and Reward Program Design—A variety of solutions designed to improve the customer experience.
Automation for convenience stores
Cognizant’s merchandising solutions for convenience stores include Retail Outlet Automation, real-time controls, visibility and operational insights for sales and operations. Related features include demand and supply planning, supply chain visibility and management, merchandising, vendor management and Digital Payments.
