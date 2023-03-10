Skip to main content Skip to footer
Downstream
Cognizant’s Oil and Gas practice understands the complexities of the downstream landscape.

With so many variables in play—volatile oil prices, refinery shutdown efficiencies, plant maintenance and safety regulations among them—top industry players rely on us for new ways to streamline operations and manage agility without compromising profitability.
Our digital offerings help downstream refinery operators, secondary distributors and retailers make better decisions that generate new value and growth. In short, to achieve enterprise transformation in the competitive years ahead.
PROOF POINT
Warehouse automation boosts plant efficiency by 200%

See how a major Saudi oil and gas company was able to integrate its enterprise components and automate its warehouse management system, increasing efficiency by 200%.

Large oil storage units in an oil depot
OIL & GAS ECOSYSTEM

Targeted solutions

Smart packaged solutions that help downstream providers transform for the digital age.

Digital Workforce Mobility

A mobile operations platform that offers efficiency, control and predictability in yard operations.

Operations Intelligence Platform

Operations Intelligence Platform (OIP) helps field operations managers improve decision making, access more timely data and remain alert to possible problems.

Additional capabilities

Maximize your refinery efficiency

Digital Plant Operations

Several Cognizant capabilities are aimed at making refinery operations run better and more efficiently. These include:

  • Enterprise Solutions for Plant/Refinery Operations—ERP product evaluations and implementations.
  • Integrated Plant Operations—Coordinates operations across multiple refineries and integrates data management for budgeting and forecasting.
  • Integrated Asset Management—IT/OT integrations and predictive analytics to monitor critical equipment from centralized remote stations; includes integrated asset analytics.
  • Industrial Mobility—Integrates industrial solutions with mobile devices to enable route compliance and improve overall asset reliability.

Optimize the supply chain

Designed specifically for our oil and gas clients, these solutions optimize the supply chain and help it run more efficiently. Our capabilities include:

  • Supply Chain Planning and Optimization—Features digital interventions across demand planning, product supply planning, connected hydrocarbon logistics reports, product dispatch, receipt and storage planning.
  • Supply Chain Operations and Scheduling—Includes inventory position management, production management, terminal management and schedule balancing.
  • Supply Chain Execution and Settlement—Includes digital interventions for handling multi-entity complex executions and settlements.
  • Supply Chain Reporting and Analytics—Features inventory optimization, product reconciliation, P&L analysis, risk management and more.

Enhance the customer experience

Cognizant’s retail operations management solutions focus on identifying retail operations bottlenecks to streamline end to end solutions. Our services include:

  • End to End Management of Digital Applications for Fuel Business—Order to cash, procure to pay, and record to report process optimization, retail automation solution design and implementation, pricing analytics, operational analytics and fraud analytics.
  • Customer Experience Management—Includes advisory and consulting services and design and implementation of customized solutions to re-invent and re-imagine customer experience. Additional solutions include digital marketing, integrated loyalty program solutions, marketing branding and promotion management, digital interventions such as personalization, omnichannel payments, chatbots, cloud CRM, RFID, QR, wearables and virtual reality (VR).
  • Distributor Management and Performance Management Consulting—Technical support services to improve dealer performance including: end-to-end management of dealer applications (order management and dispatch management), implementation of distributor management system (DMS), financial planning and accounting, order management and sales forecasting.
  • Incentive and Reward Program Design—A variety of solutions designed to improve the customer experience.

Automation for convenience stores

Cognizant’s merchandising solutions for convenience stores include Retail Outlet Automation, real-time controls, visibility and operational insights for sales and operations. Related features include demand and supply planning, supply chain visibility and management, merchandising, vendor management and Digital Payments.

SHOWCASE

Featured work

RESULTS

A major manufacturer of tubular technology

for oil and gas consolidated several ERP systems and saved 65% in operating costs.

two people looking at a computer screen

RESULTS

TGS, one of the world’s largest subsurface data providers,

speeds access to insights via an online information ecosystem.

snowy, foggy mountain

RESULTS

A leading global energy provider

implemented an AI powered virtual assistant and increased user satisfaction by 60%.

a robot
WHITEPAPERS

Latest thinking

Decision-making: The new frontier for automation

Decision process automation is a forward-looking, practical strategy to improve enterprise operations, enabling faster responses to rapidly changing conditions and identifying options for action based on a more complete exploration of potential outcomes.

holographic image of a brain
Energy and utilities under pressure

Our recent study shows companies are already separating from the pack based on how they deploy advanced technologies and business models. In this e-book, we offer business and tech leaders in the fast evolving E&U industry our research-based insights on the best next steps to take.

electricity transmission tower
PRESS ROOM

In the news

Stay on top of what's happening across Cognizant.

