Cognizant’s Oracle Analytics applications are complete prebuilt solutions that deliver intuitive role-based intelligence for everyone in the organization, from front-line employees to senior management. This allows you to gain insight and reap value from a range of data sources and applications to support diverse user needs.

Our Oracle Analytics practice offers a rich pool of specialists with experience in multiple Oracle Analytics applications gained from more than 100 customer engagements. They are supported by proprietary tools and accelerators that fast-track customer value by reducing time and effort, identifying customizations, accelerating data loads and providing statistical estimates.

Our Oracle Analytics product offerings include Oracle Analytics Cloud Services and Enterprise Performance Management Cloud, each with several sets of products—OBIA, OBIE, BI Cloud, DVCS, Hyperion Cloud, Endeca and more—that cater to a wide spectrum of industries and business processes.