Oracle
Cognizant wins big in Customer Success category at Oracle CloudWorld 2024
This year at the Oracle CloudWorld 2024, Cognizant was felicitated with four awards recognizing our excellence in implementing, integrating and managing Oracle Cloud solutions to drive real business outcomes for our clients.
These awards are a testament to the fact that we are constantly raising the bar in cloud services.
Offerings
Harness digital disruption
The rapid rise in new and innovative technologies and tools has compelled leaders to modernize the employee experience through new digital platforms, apps and service delivery channels. Cognizant’s Oracle Digital Services can help you implement digital transformation by unifying business and technology architectures to enable competitive advantage and top-line growth.
Simplify and modernize
Simplifying and modernizing business processes and IT infrastructure are crucial in today’s digital mandate. Oracle’s Cloud technologies play a critical role in supporting digital transformation initiatives. Cognizant is a proven leader in digital transformation initiatives, and one of the industry’s leading consulting and advisory companies—both for businesses that have migrated and for those considering a move to Oracle Cloud.
Digitize processes at market speed
Organizations across industries must implement processes infused with the speed and agility to match changing markets, stay relevant and capitalize on new opportunities. Cognizant helps you make smarter decisions and deliver superior results through innovative solutions that improve performance, enhance productivity and drive growth initiatives. Our experts provide a consultative approach to help transform your existing application environment.
Maximize your data’s value
Cognizant’s Oracle Analytics applications are complete prebuilt solutions that deliver intuitive role-based intelligence for everyone in the organization, from front-line employees to senior management. This allows you to gain insight and reap value from a range of data sources and applications to support diverse user needs.
Our Oracle Analytics practice offers a rich pool of specialists with experience in multiple Oracle Analytics applications gained from more than 100 customer engagements. They are supported by proprietary tools and accelerators that fast-track customer value by reducing time and effort, identifying customizations, accelerating data loads and providing statistical estimates.
Our Oracle Analytics product offerings include Oracle Analytics Cloud Services and Enterprise Performance Management Cloud, each with several sets of products—OBIA, OBIE, BI Cloud, DVCS, Hyperion Cloud, Endeca and more—that cater to a wide spectrum of industries and business processes.
Get answers to your questions
Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.