AI Implementation Platforms

"Cognizant Flowsource goes beyond productivity increases to ensure high quality code output through embedded, well architected practices and multiple levels of quality checks. With Flowsource, talent can focus on what matters rather than repeatable, non-value add work. If I were a client, I would appreciate how Cognizant Flowsource allows me to move past technical debt and get rid of those issues faster, so we can focus on what matters to my business.“

--VP of Digital Engineering and Operational Technology Services