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Cognizant recognized as Horizon 3 Market Leader in the HFS HCP Service Providers, 2026

Cognizant is recognized as a Horizon 3 Market Leader in HFS HCP Service Providers, 2026, for delivering AI-enabled provider transformation to help providers reduce costs, improve experiences, expand access and drive better health outcomes.

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Best in KLAS for Claims and Administration Platforms (Payer)

Cognizant has been ranked #1 in the Claims & Administration Platforms (Payer) segment in the 2026 Best in KLAS report. This award assesses the customer experience interacting with Cognizant and the use of TriZetto healthcare products in the areas of culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, value and market energy.

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Best in KLAS for Care Management Solutions (Payer)

Cognizant has been ranked #1 in Care Management Solutions (Payer) segment in the 2026 Best in KLAS report. This award assesses the customer experience interacting with Cognizant and the use of TriZetto healthcare products in the areas of culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, value and market energy.

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Cognizant named a Leader in Avasant Healthcare Provider Digital Services 2025 RadarView™

Cognizant is recognized for delivering end-to-end, AI-powered solutions that enable providers to modernize care delivery, streamline operations and accelerate cloud adoption. The report highlights Cognizant’s Neuro® AI platforms and global expertise as key drivers of measurable improvements in patient outcomes, operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making.

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Healthcare Provider Digital Services 2025
Cognizant Named a Leader in Everest Group® Care Management Platforms for Payers PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Cognizant is recognized for strong vision, next-generation platform capabilities and commitment to continuous innovation—including advanced automation, real-time insights and generative AI.

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Care Management Platforms for Payers 2025
Cognizant ranked a Leader in IDC MarketScape U.S. Value-Based Healthcare Analytics Vendor Assessment, 2025

Cognizant has been recognized for offering end-to-end value-based healthcare analytics that integrates AI capabilities—specifically noted for the scalability of the platform, use of AI and automation, interoperability and proven outcomes with measurable value.

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The healthcare segments we serve

Payer solutions

We connect payers and providers to create a frictionless member experience with agent-ready intelligence that scales across your operations.

Provider solutions

Our technology and expertise help providers create seamless patient experiences. Now, with agent-ready workflows that automate complexity across the care continuum.

TriZetto Unify: Open to AI agents

A new headless API model treats AI agents as first-tier consumers of TriZetto Unify, Cognizant’s platform strategy that spans payer and provider workflows. Electronic Prior Authorization is the first solution to go live.

TriZetto Unify is designed to support faster coordination across payer-provider workflows while keeping clinical decisions and oversight in human hands.

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Why Cognizant?

Cognizant is an AI builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients.

Our healthcare platforms are increasingly being made agent-ready by design: policy-governed, auditable and built on industry-standard healthcare interoperability protocols.

4.4 billion

annual payer-provider transactions

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200 million

healthcare members supported in the United States

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80,000+

healthcare industry experts

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How we transform organizations like yours

Challenge

Improve claims processing speed and accuracy during growing demand for health services in a manner consistent with the broad data compliance and security requirements of Signature Performance serving a government customer.

Success highlights
  • Achieved a claims auto-adjudication level of 94%, an increase of more than 30%
  • Achieved an accuracy rate of 98% for claims processing
  • Auto-adjudicated over seven million claims in the first year of operation
  • Addressed the government client’s compliance requirements with deployment of the Trizetto® Facets® core administration platform in the Microsoft Azure Government cloud
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Challenge

Improve automation for El Paso Health to handle growing claims volumes.

Success highlights
  • Increased market share to 17% through efficient processes
  • Increased claims auto-adjudication rate by 8.7%
  • Increased provider satisfaction scores by nearly 15% with utilization and quality management and 20% with network/coordination of care
  • Achieved 100% automation on reimbursements for complex diagnosis-related group (DRG) contracts
  • Achieved 100% automation of appeals and grievances as well as full compliance with Texas Medicaid regulatory guidelines
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Challenge

Reduce denied health insurance claims and improve collections for MetroHealth.

Success highlights
  • Decreased denials by 30%, translating to $13M in additional revenue over one year
  • Increased average daily collections by 25%
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Challenge

Improve front-end patient access by focusing on up-front payments and prior authorizations for a large US-based health system.

Success highlights

Significant increases in up-front patient collections, accelerating over time:

  • 49% increase in up-front collections in the first six months
  • 304% increase in up-front collections in the first year
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Our partner ecosystem enables tailored solutions

We leverage the 4,850+ product experts in our partner ecosystem to identify and develop the best solutions for your needs, whichever segment you work in.

With agent-friendly pathways and support for emerging AI-system protocols, TriZetto Unify creates new opportunities for ecosystem innovation across payer-provider workflows.

Please visit our Cognizant partners page to learn more.

Consistently recognized by top industry analysts

Cognizant continues to be recognized in the IT and healthcare markets by the top healthcare industry analysts.

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Please visit our Cognizant awards page to learn more.

The Health Sciences Innovation Center

Explore groundbreaking solutions, collaborative spaces, and advanced technologies shaping the next generation of health and life sciences.

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Latest thinking

Gain control over medical loss ratios with agentic AI

By embedding agentic AI workflows in the claims value chain, health payers can contain medical spend and improve their bottom line.

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Redefining member experience: A 2026 health plan imperative

This report outlines the experience hierarchy—essentials, enhancements, and delights—and shows where payers must invest to stay competitive, retain healthy populations, and meaningfully improve outcomes.

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How payers can get a jump on prior authorization changes

Payers can improve member experiences and streamline compliance by leaning into FHIR® standards and investing now in integration with key providers.

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Think “ecosystem” over “enterprise”—healthcare in the age of patient centricity

Health sciences organizations need to recognize key opportunities and areas of synergy to thrive in a more collaborative and value-based health sciences ecosystem.

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Eight steps to improve health equity

Healthcare organizations can make meaningful progress and build healthier businesses by focusing on access to care.

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Health insurers face the billion-dollar AI question

Payers could claim a healthy share of the $1 trillion-plus we expect generative AI to add to the economy—if they widen their focus beyond cost cutting.

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Leadership

Sanjay Subramanian

Senior Vice President and Head of Healthcare Payer Business

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Patricia Hunter-Dennehy

Senior Vice President and Head of Healthcare Provider Business

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Prasad Sankaran

President, Cognizant AI Products and Platforms

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Get your healthcare workflows AI-agent-ready

Explore how TriZetto Unify can support governed, interoperable payer-provider workflows beginning with Electronic Prior Authorization.