Healthcare
Payer solutions
Why Cognizant?
Cognizant is an AI builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients.
Our healthcare platforms are increasingly being made agent-ready by design: policy-governed, auditable and built on industry-standard healthcare interoperability protocols.
How we transform organizations like yours
Our partner ecosystem enables tailored solutions
We leverage the 4,850+ product experts in our partner ecosystem to identify and develop the best solutions for your needs, whichever segment you work in.
With agent-friendly pathways and support for emerging AI-system protocols, TriZetto Unify creates new opportunities for ecosystem innovation across payer-provider workflows.
Please visit our Cognizant partners page to learn more.
Consistently recognized by top industry analysts
Cognizant continues to be recognized in the IT and healthcare markets by the top healthcare industry analysts.
Please visit our Cognizant awards page to learn more.
Leadership
Get your healthcare workflows AI-agent-ready
Explore how TriZetto Unify can support governed, interoperable payer-provider workflows beginning with Electronic Prior Authorization.