Transportation & Logistics
Harnessing the power of digital, transportation and logistics leaders are gaining better visibility of their supply chains, achieving real-time data access and speeding orders to customers everywhere. Leap ahead by applying the latest technologies such as IoT, machine learning, predictive analytics and blockchain.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The transportation & logistics segments we serve

Carriers

Streamline operations and improve supply chain visibility. Rethink asset utilization and shrink your environmental footprint

Logistics providers

Optimize routes, boost productivity and surpass delivery benchmarks. Better compete against digital natives and industry giants.

Mail & express

Respond faster to changes, streamline back-office processes and leverage digital technology. Dial up the customer experience and increase trust.

Explore how modern Business Process Services can help accelerate growth for transportation & logistics clients.

DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Benefit from our experience.

We help modernize even the most complex logistical systems.

RESULTS

Major freight-forwarding provider Danzas

modernizes its ERP systems to reduce revenue leakage and improve controls.

RESULTS

UK public transportation company

automates invoice processing and reduces time to market for new projects.

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS ECOSYSTEM

Targeted solutions

Digital solutions that help providers prepare for growth.

Outbound logistics solutions

Turn your outbound logistics processes into a source of competitive advantage.

Analytics for logistics

Our solution accepts a vast range of inputs and produces supply chain metrics aimed at helping business users plan their logistics operations more effectively.

Digital tolling solution

Leverage the latest digital technology to provide real-time planning and routing for vehicles in transit.*

Pickup and delivery process visibility

Better manage on-time performance and improve customer service. Our offerings include real-time visibility into pickup and delivery of cargo and parcels.

*Digital tolling solution: Photo courtesy David C. Sullivan of Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo, LLC.
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

WHITEPAPERS

Becoming a software-centric business: Best path forward in an uncertain world

Innovating in a post-pandemic world will pose new challenges—from unpredictable shifts in customer behavior to development teams that work from home.

WHITEPAPERS

Making Industry 4.0 real

This guide lights a path to achieving digital transformation in manufacturing, from resolving organizational challenges to unleashing human abilities.

 

WHITEPAPERS

Decision-making: The new frontier for automation

Decision process automation is a practical strategy to improve enterprise operations, enabling faster responses to rapidly changing conditions and identifying options for action.

 

PRESS ROOM

In the news

Stay on top of what's happening across Cognizant.

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Aditya Pathak

VP and Head of Automotive, Transportation and Logistics

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

