Discount Stores
Buying in to new strategies can help retailers keep pace with the accelerated pace of change.

Discounters face intense pressure within the industry—from big box chains to global e-commerce providers. A sound business strategy plus the right solutions can help you enhance cost-competitiveness and keep shoppers loyal to your stores.
Cognizant can help, from shopper loyalty and customer relationship management (CRM) systems to workforce management solutions. Our team of retail and technology experts can guide you through how to revive existing markets, jumpstart new ones and provide seamless customer service within tight cost constraints.
CASE STUDY
Retail leaders can capitalize on consumers’ new shopping behaviors

Read how against long odds, category-leading retailers got it done during the pandemic. Next up is readying for the post-vaccine era.

View Perspectives
A lady with a report

Our capabilities

Power up omnichannel

Cognizant’s experts help retailers find the right path to omnichannel adoption for their brand based on customers, competitors, and physical and digital assets. Our consulting and expertise span: 

  • Omnichannel strategy and roadmap
  • Cross-channel integration
  • E-commerce re-platforming
  • International commerce
  • Digital commerce optimization
  • Mobile
  • Digital marketing
  • Agile delivery
  • Loyalty and CRM

Get retail expertise

Get the guidance you need to elevate your merchandising strategy. Our retail expertise spans the merchandising value chain, including retail information management, merchandise financial planning, category management, assortment and space planning, pricing and promotion planning.

Rethink store experiences

Cognizant can help you rethink the discount store experience to create more engaging and rewarding shopper interactions. We offer a range of store solutions including:

  • Point of service
  • In-store productivity
  • Gamification
  • In-store service management
  • Shrink management

Revitalize your supply chain

Get help solving complex supply chain problems to gain more benefits and savings along the transformation journey. Let our team show you how an integrated supply chain can create a retail experience without boundaries—and help your organization stay vital to shoppers. Our supply chain consulting and services span:

  • Supply chain planning
  • Supply chain execution
  • Supply chain visibility

Create quality solutions

Cognizant’s partnerships with Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Google Cloud, Adobe, SAP and Amazon Web Services (AWS), combined with our global delivery and implementation best practices, ensure that you receive the highest quality solution in the most cost‑effective manner.

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

Different approaches to better software experiences

Learn how the ability to quickly develop and deploy software is central to commercial success, and why retailers and consumer packaged goods companies vary in their approaches to this challenge.

Read more
Woman is shopping
Designing better software-driven retail experiences

Find out why the ability to quickly develop and deploy software is central to commercial success, particularly in the retail industry during these challenging times.

Read more
Abstract image

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

