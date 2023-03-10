Skip to main content Skip to footer
Business Process Services
Contact

Accelerate through uncertainty

Turbulent times create opportunities for bold enterprises to leapfrog the competition by making strategic moves when others wait out the storm.
Let's collaborate and accelerate through uncertainty with confidence. We can help your organization anticipate what's next, quickly act on emerging trends and self-fund growth through efficiency.
Together we’ll simplify processes, increase productivity, harness the power of data and ingenuity and scale new ideas—fast. That’s intuition engineered.

Modern operations

Our solutions transform your operations for the new reality: new speed, new stakeholders and new imperatives.

By combining technologies like automation and AI with industry-specific process expertise and unique digital-disruptor plays, we help your enterprise adapt, act with speed and efficiency and drive sustained profitable growth.

Learn more

Business outcomes and strong ROI

Some of the results we've delivered

>15%

revenue increase per transaction

600%

faster claims processing

$900M

cost savings

50%

faster time to market

50%

faster ordering processes

8X ROI

through intelligent automation

90%

increase in CSAT

BPS and automation services

As a business operations partner to some of the largest digital pioneers in the world, we operate at the frontier of the new. We combine our  distinctive expertise in powering modern operating models with industry depth and our leadership in process and IT automation to help your  business transform operations, stay relevant and thrive.

Cognizant Neuro® Business Processes

Simplify and accelerate automation adoption, integrate and orchestrate resources and see returns faster.

Learn more
Omnichannel customer care

Deliver the intuitive experiences customers demand.

Learn more
Business ops to accelerate scale

Grow digitally native scale-ups and new revenue streams at the speed of ideas.

Learn more
Finance & accounting

Generate new business value from finance and accounting.

Learn more
Healthcare

Understand the new playbook for growth: driving intuitive experiences, game-changing efficiency and innovation.

Learn more
Life sciences

Accelerate insights and customer-centric innovation; increase efficiency.

 

 

 

Learn more
Manufacturing

Transform processes, increase productivity and grow the bottom line.

 

 

Learn more
Banking and financial services

Generate growth as you drive intuitive experiences, unparalleled efficiency and innovation.

Learn more
Intelligent automation services

Get your business future-ready with industry-aligned IT and process automation solutions.

Learn more
Healthcare BPaaS

Improve health plan operations with pre-integrated technology solutions, proven processes and intelligent automation.

Learn more
Marketing operations

Increase speed, efficiency and insights; get better marketing ROI.

Learn more
Employee experience enterprise services

Find out how you can deliver persona-based employee experiences at scale.

Learn more

Insights

Closing the loop: how businesses can embrace the circular economy

Circular business models design out waste. Learn more about how the circular economy can help you better prioritize healthy business, social and environmental outcomes

Learn more
hand holding green herb
Sustainability in business: beyond ‘green,’ to deeply green

From our recent research, we’ve come up with five recommendations for how businesses can emerge as sustainability leaders to meet the needs of a changing world.

Learn more
An eco-building with plants growing next to windows
The modern operations opportunity for a future-ready business

Modern operating models are built on processes that are fast, efficient and human-centric. Cognizant’s analysis of recent Economist Impact research shows that businesses are taking a fresh look at their operations and seeking to turn processes into agile, data-driven experience engines.

Learn more
designs on right side
Get more for your automation investment

Read Everest Group’s research, Intelligent Automation (IA)—How much is your dollar worth?, on how to measure your total cost of ownership and maximize your return on investment.

Learn more
null
How digitally modern processes make great experiences

At a time when experiences are everything, automating processes for speed, intelligence and fluidity will constitute a significant competitive advantage.

Learn more
Women at billing counter
Become a Finance Superhero

We partnered with independent analyst firm HFS to find out what leading Finance organizations are doing better than the competition to drive business. Learn what it takes to join their ranks. 

Learn more
abstract digital image
CX success in the Metaverse: 3 critical actions

The rise of the Metaverse will bring complex customer experience challenges—and opportunities—for companies to excel.

Learn more
hand holding light ball
6 ways automation can improve risk assurance

Read how companies can significantly increase risk assurance and cut compliance costs by automating controls testing and using mainstream RPA tools with emerging AI technologies.

Learn more
men and women working on project
The hidden challenges of lift-and-shift BPO

Lift-and-shift BPO requires more change management than many think. Here are four strategies to ensure the transition is a successful one.

Learn more
A hand interacting with interconnected circular metal gears
Cognizant has been designated a Leader in the Everest Group Capital Markets Operations PEAK Matrix® 2023

Top financial institutions rely on Cognizant to digitally transform and run seamless operations delivery with impeccable client service to meet their ever-evolving business realities. See why Everest Group awarded us high marks for scope, value, vision, strategy and delivery footprint.

Read the report
Everest Group Capital Markets Operations 2023
Cognizant named a Horizon 3 Market Leader in HFS Automation Services Providers report

Cognizant was named one of the five providers helping organizations transform their operations by unearthing new sources of value to drive growth and manage risks. 

Read the report
HFS Horizons OneEcosystem Horizon 3 innovator. Automation Services Providers, 2022.
Cognizant named an Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Leader for Intelligent Process Automation Providers 2022

We achieved highest ratings for vision and capability. Our clients cite our advisory services including organizational change management and advanced technical accelerators that help increase productivity.

Read the report
intelliegent process automation
Cognizant named a Leader in Intelligent Automation in Healthcare—Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Everest Group cites several differentiators, including Cognizant’s investment in innovation as well as creating a vision and strategy for clients that help them accelerate their digital journey and get business value faster.

Read the report
intelligent automation in healthcare solutions
Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group Life Sciences Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Everest cites our end-to-end capabilities, our clinical trials and patient services solutions, as well as Cognizant Neuro for Pharmacovigilance.

Read the report
Peak matrix life sciences operations
Cognizant named a Leader on Everest Group’s Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

We once again achieved the highest rating and differentiated ourselves with our end-to-end capabilities in the RCM value chain and our strong analytical and automation solutions for healthcare providers.

Read the report
Peak matrix revenue cycle leader
Cognizant named a Leader in Healthcare Payer Operations

Everest Group cites our strength in vision and strategy, scope of services such as BPaaS, focused investments in areas including automation and advanced analytics as well as our diversified delivery presence as key factors for our leadership position.

Read the report
peak matrix healthcare payer operation
Cognizant named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation Services, Q2 2022

Forrester states that our digital-first, domain-focused automation approach supported by robust intelligent capabilities and accelerators enable us to deliver repeatable value across our customer engagements.

Learn more
robotic process automation services
Cognizant named a Leader in Healthcare Payer BPS 2021

NelsonHall recognizes Cognizant for our ability to help clients deliver outcomes both today and while preparing for the future. Also, our investment in government programs—BPaaS models—lowers costs and empowers digital transformation.

Read the report
NelsonHall NEAT Leader
Recruitment top banner
Join our team

Empower your career and future-proof your skills while you help the world’s most influential companies, including marquee Global 2000 clients and Silicon Valley heavy hitters, win with intuition. Join the industry leader.

Browse job listings

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.