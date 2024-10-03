How to think—and act—like an AI-native business

Remember Monster.com? Back in the late 1990s, the emergence of the online job site was a godsend for job seekers everywhere who happily gave up their newspaper classified ad subscriptions for the new, ink-free web platform.

Within a few years, however, along came a new set of disruptors—from Indeed to LinkedIn to Glassdoor—each of which offered progressively more innovative features.

Soon, however, we may be asking a different question: Remember online job boards?

With the emergence of generative AI, we may soon experience a whole new approach to finding a job—or getting a date, mapping a route or booking a hotel. It seems like just yesterday these activities morphed into a new normal. Now, once again, they’re up for disruption.

Imagine, for instance, an AI-powered career coach. Rather than searching for a job, candidates would tell it their skills and goals, even their ideal company culture. In return, beyond offering up matches, it would analyze hidden patterns in job postings, news articles and social data to uncover opportunities at companies that hadn’t even advertised yet. Better yet, it would generate tailored cover letters, conduct practice interviews, even suggest negotiation tactics based on the potential employer. Who would make this happen? Most likely an AI-native business.

While AI-native businesses as we’ve defined them don’t exist yet, they soon will. These AI-first upstarts will insert AI (and increasingly generative AI) into the fabric of everything they do. And because their whole mindset is centered on AI-driven capabilities, the technology will drive how they think and do things.