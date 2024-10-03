How to think—and act—like an AI-native business

It’s in the 2026–2030 time period—the era of “confident adoption”—in which we believe real generative AI change will occur as 31% of businesses will adopt generative AI, according to our most bullish scenario. While that’s just two short years away, it’s an ample buffer zone for businesses to prepare, if they start now.
At this juncture, the AI regulatory environment—currently a patchwork—will likely come into focus, and the technology will move beyond task automation to become a core component of business transformation strategies.
Imagine a world, for instance, where routine customer inquiries are handled almost entirely by AI agents: autonomous systems that perform specific tasks in orchestration with each other to fulfill a larger goal. These AI agents would provide personalized support around the clock. Sales teams, instead of relying on generic pitches, would use generative AI-powered lead generation and customer profiling tools, allowing for precisely targeted approaches. Even back-office functions like scheduling, reporting and data entry will increasingly be automated.
But beyond imagining this world, our study brings many of these changes to light. As part of our analysis, we assigned “exposure scores” to 1,000 jobs currently being done by the US workforce.
This score doesn’t reflect the percent of workers who will be out of a job or their chance of losing a job. Rather, it’s the maximum percent of job tasks that could theoretically be automated or assisted by generative AI by the year 2032, weighted by the relative importance of those tasks.
A look at our exposure scores reveals occupation groups that are due for the most change with the emergence of generative AI—and represent prime areas for AI natives to both enter new markets and emerge as lean businesses. When looking at the areas above, for instance, customer service representatives will see exposure scores of 63.7%, sales representatives 65.6% and office and administrative workers 85.9%, all by 2032.
This is why—starting in the next two years when confident adoption of generative AI begins—forward-thinking companies will need to have a robust technological infrastructure, a strategy in mind for redefining the business model and a culture that encourages continuous innovation. For that, we can turn to AI-native businesses, which can offer lessons on how and where to make these important shifts.