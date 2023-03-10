Skip to main content Skip to footer
Internet of Things
Sense change, optimize operations and mitigate risk with accelerated insight at quantum speed.

When data, deep expertise and real-time inputs meet to deliver instant insight—that’s intuition. When connected technologies work autonomously and continuously to create new value, exceptional experiences, and powerful collaboration—that’s intuition engineered with Cognizant IoT. We can transform your business into an IoT-enabled, intelligent enterprise that harnesses the power of connectivity—sustainably—to see ahead and stay ahead.

Offerings

Smart connectivity extends the functionality of consumer, medical and industrial devices, creating new revenue streams while streamlining processes and delivering better experiences.

We develop smart solutions that transform industrial and production supply chains and operations, helping to reduce costs and accelerating time to market.

Intelligent solutions enable connected, shared and autonomous mobility in transportation and logistics, driving better efficiencies across the business ecosystem.

Connected solutions create intelligence across public and private buildings, factories and other related infrastructure, elevating experiences and driving sustainability. 

Cognizant is committed to helping companies get to net-zero and meet sustainability goals. Our solutions enable you to take action on core business-related changes involving products, supply chain, operations and real estate functions.

Our approach

We use a human-centric approach to solve your biggest challenges and improve everyday life. Across information and operational technology, we combine software, hardware and edge IoT technologies with engineering and security capabilities to help your business take advantage of the almost unlimited synergies between the physical and digital worlds.

Featured work

MANUFACTURING

IoT platform helps connect data and drive innovation
heavy machinery

LIFE SCIENCES

Streamlining manufacturing processes and systems with Cognizant OnePlant
checking tablet

LIFE SCIENCES

Preventing surgical equipment faults: IoT, a primary tool
doctors performing surgery

BANKING

IoT platform adds flexibility to facility management
man using his laptop

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

Improving efficiency and customer experience with IoT
heavy machinery
Cognizant named a 2021 global Leader in Internet of Things—Services and Solutions

In its “Provider Lens™ Internet of Things—Services and Solutions—Global 2021” report, ISG ranks Cognizant as a Leader for IT/OT Tech Data Convergence and AI on the Edge.

scientists huddling together, discussing something

Latest thinking

BLOG

IoT-powered aftermarket services: From threat to opportunity

Using IoT, manufacturers and service providers can compete in the aftermarket with a flexible, forward-thinking experience.

connected city

BLOG

With IIoT, start with business goals, not engineering tasks

Engineering teams can work wonders – but if they’re instructed to launch IIoT projects without clear goals and metrics, failure is all but inevitable.

connected network

WHITEPAPERS

The work ahead in IoT: The gap widens between IoT ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots’

In our study, businesses with IoT deployments report higher performance and greater adoption of other digital technologies that scale IoT benefits. Even as questions remain on value realization and employee impact, IoT adopters have seized a competitive advantage

image with magnifying glass

News

