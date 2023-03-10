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IoT & Engineering
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Innovation made possible

IoT and connected technologies are transforming how we live, work and play. But how do you turn these technical ambitions into a reality?

We bring your bold and brilliant ideas to life, through advanced engineering, innovative thinking and scalable solutions. By fusing deep domain expertise with AI, edge computing and automation—we help businesses bridge the physical and digital—powering smart products, connected operations and digital experiences that move the world forward.

Whether you’re in industrial manufacturing, automotive, life sciences, medtech, utilities or beyond, we drive transformation across industries, helping you innovate confidently.

The result? New revenue streams, reduced costs, smarter operations and personalized customer experiences.

By engineering IoT and connected solutions, we get you to the future, first.

Let’s bring your vision to life
OUR IMPACT

Real business outcomes, proven impact

From billions saved to products launched faster, see how we help clients win across industries, platforms and geographies.

$1.2B

saved for a global financial institution, with projected savings of $3 billion over 3 years

30%

faster project delivery for a leading pharmaceutical brand, saving over 4,000 worker hours

$18M

saved and reduced food spoilage for a large retail chain

60%

efficiency improvement when testing connected car features for a renowned German OEM

40%

reduction in operational costs achieved by a major European transportation authority through GIS  modernization

99%

data quality improvement for largest US utility service provider

100%

automation achieved in freezer environments for new client cold-chain warehouses

40%

reduction in production errors for an automotive leader through AI-powered analytics

“If you want your business to be engineered in a modern way, come to Cognizant.”

Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA 

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FULL LIFECYCLE SUPPORT

For every stage of your connected journey

From early concepts to scaled services, we're your partner at every step of your connected innovation journey.

The intial spark

We define your connected vision and strategy with our expert guidance rooted in IoT and engineering trends, tailoring ideas to market trends and feasibility.

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Craft the blueprint

We translate your vision into robust blueprint—designing intelligent, secure and scalable architectures that are primed for interoperability and long-term growth.

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Making it real

Our globally distributed skilled teams bring your connected solutions to life, through agile methodologies, embedded systems expertise and cutting-edge technologies—combining local responsiveness with global scale.

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Integrating where it makes sense

We offer smooth, secure and flexible integration where it adds the most value—connecting systems, data and processes to minimize disruption and drive end-to-end digital continuity.

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Keeping it running

We provide proactive support and lifecycle management to guarantee the high performance, security and continuous evolution of your connected solution, backed by robust disaster recovery, business continuity planning and OT cybersecurity capabilities.

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Igniting future innovation

In a constantly evolving landscape, we partner with you to unlock new growth opportunities—harnessing data, AI and emerging tech to fuel your next innovation leap.

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Let’s start your journey
WHY WORK WITH US

We connect the dots. You capture what’s next

What sets us apart is how advanced engineering meets connected thinking—and delivers.

Achieve breakthrough innovation

Lead the market with future-ready platforms, generative AI innovation, and proprietary and IP-rich accelerators like Neuro Edge®, OnePlant™, APEx, and OneCare—built for speed, precision and scale. Backed by 30+ years of engineering depth, strategic acquisitions and global innovation labs.

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Extraordinary engineering for a connected world

From embedded system to edge AI, we bring chip-to-cloud expertise and human-first design to simplify the most advanced systems—making innovation actionable across the entire product and platform lifecycle, from design to post-launch optimization.

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Designed for real-world scale

Whether scaling from hundred to millions of devices, our platforms-agnostic architectures and cloud-native frameworks ensure frictionless growth across products, platforms and geographies. With 270+ delivery centers, offices in 45 countries and a robust three-shore delivery model, we ensure global delivery with local agility.

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Deliver results that matter

Achieve faster launches, cut costs, boost productivity, reduce delays and unlock measurable ROI across your ecosystem—with predictive maintenance, digital twins and smart operations.

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Built for accessibility and adoption

We make advanced technologies usable and intuitive—with self-service AI, low-code tooling and simplified user journeys that enable adoption from day one. Our approach helps reduce training time, increase user satisfaction and drive faster returns on technology investments.

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Purpose-built labs for accelerated outcomes

Our ER&D labs, smart manufacturing studios, embedded innovation hubs and centers for automotive engineering, software development, and test and validation—across India, Germany, Japan, Poland and North America—accelerate prototyping, simulation, verification and development.

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See our Innovation Labs in action

Explore Cognizant's global network of IoT, embedded and ER&D labs, where AI is engineered into physical systems across vehicles, factories, networks and devices. From concept to deployment, we help clients validate, de-risk and accelerate adoption of connected, intelligent and autonomous applications designed to scale.

OUR PARTNERS AND ACQUISITIONS

Connected by a world-class tech ecosystem

Our expanded IoT and engineering portfolio—shaped by strategic global partnership and targeted acquisitions—bring deep domain expertise, differentiated capabilities, proven accelerators and cross-industry scale that accelerate outcomes.

These combined forces span product design, automotive engineering, industrial automation, geospatial intelligence and cloud-to-edge solutions—covering embedded systems, AI and product lifecycle platforms. Together, they enable our clients to innovate faster, streamline development and solve complex engineering challenges and scale.

Partnerships
Acquisitions
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Spotlight

Belcan strengthens our engineering capabilities for aerospace, defense and advanced manufacturing. Belcan’s legacy of innovation, deep domain leadership and trusted delivery help us support high-integrity, precision-driven engineering programs for mission-critical industries with speed and confidence.

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PERSPECTIVES & INSIGHTS

What’s trending

Stay one step ahead. Explore the latest insights, trends and news shaping the world of IoT and engineering.

Featured Perspectives
Physical AI: From insight to action

Physical AI represents a turning point, where intelligence must perform safely and reliably in the real world. In this leadership perspective, Vibha Rustagi explains why scaling breaks and the engineering discipline required to build production-grade physical AI systems.

Manufacturing’s next era: Physical AI in practice

Vijay Narayan and Vibha Rustagi explore the timeless challenges and new opportunities facing modern manufacturers as AI accelerates. They discuss legacy modernization, IoT, digital twins, agentic AI and the future of autonomous factories—paired with candid leadership lessons on what works, what fails and why.

Beyond engineers: How AI is democratizing digital twins

Anuj Seth, Cognizant’s Head of IoT, and Ben Fitzgerald, COO of Aston Martin Aramco, explore how digital twins are transforming industries—from Formula One efficiency and faster factories to healthcare innovations like heart twins and agentic digital twins.

News & Insights
Physical AI: Engineering intelligence in the real world

A cross-industry exploration of how enterprises move from AI experimentation to operational impact and what it takes to make intelligence work in physical environments.

Download the whitepaper
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OMRON and Cognizant partner to revolutionize manufacturing with unique one-stop IT-OT integration

This collaboration includes Cognizant being chosen as the engineering partner for OMRON’s Industrial Automation Business (IAB) products.

Read the news
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Cognizant Recognized by Avasant as a Leader in the Internet of Things Services 2025 RadarView™

Recognized for global scale, strategic impact, and cross industry transformative IoT delivery—Cognizant earns top-tier RadarView™ Leader status from Avasant.

Read the news
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LEADERSHIP

The minds behind the momentum

Meet the leaders shaping Cognizant’s IoT and Engineering vision—bringing deep industry expertise, transformative thinking and global perspective to every solution we build.

Vibha Rustagi

SVP and Global Practice Head

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Abhijit Datar

VP and Global Delivery Head

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Anuj Seth

VP EMEA and APAC

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Let’s build your connected business

Today, IoT solutions and connected technologies offer unprecedented possibilities for your business—but only if you tap into the engineering expertise needed to make it happen.

We believe in the power of partnership to unlock this potential. Take the first step toward transforming your business now.

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

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