Intelligent Automotive & Mobility
From visionary concepts to future-ready mobility

The world of automotive has reached a crossroads. Future leaders need to deliver seamless mobility experiences, smarter vehicles and sustainable transport systems.

Take innovation up a gear. Build next-gen intelligent, connected, software-defined vehicles with embedded AI, digital twins, edge computing and cloud-native platforms.

Optimize development cycles, de-risk innovation and reimagine customer experiences with a trusted partner by your side. Our virtual validation capabilities let you act quicker and smarter, reducing costs, complexity and time-to-market.

Whether it’s inside, outside or beyond the vehicle, Cognizant helps you move faster—with purpose.

OUR IMPACT

Real-world outcomes, redefining performance at every turn

86%

of defects detected earlier using virtual and hardware-in-loop (HIL) testing.

20–25%

faster validation time, accelerating development and market readiness.

60%

improvement in efficiency of testing connected car features.

40%

improvement in early defect discovery, leading to higher product quality.

“Cognizant's expertise in scalable, hardware-agnostic software development aligns perfectly with our goals to innovate and meet the increasing demands for customization and hyper-personalization in the automotive industry."

David Fritz
Vice President, Hybrid and Virtual Systems
Siemens

Siemens logo
CORE CAPABILITIES

Driving innovation across domains

With more than 30 years of experience and over 9,000 automotive engineers, we bring together software, hardware and system expertise to deliver breakthrough solutions across the full mobility ecosystem—built for real-world impact.

  • Electrical/electronics (E/E) architecture: Accelerating vehicle system design through evaluation and implementation of ready-to-use architecture solutions, proven frameworks and development best practices for next-generation vehicles
  • Autonomous vehicle testing and validation: Speeding development cycles with end-to-end testing and simulation, including electronic systems, integrated components and full vehicle functionality—to reduce risk and improve time to market
  • Functional safety and cybersecurity: Ensuring compliance and protection across all vehicle systems
  • Cockpit, navigation and HMI (Human-Machine Interface): Designing user-centric and intuitive interfaces for enhanced driver engagement
  • Embedded software development: Leveraging proven industry workflows, robust standards and trusted vendor platforms to deliver reliable, end-to-end embedded solutions across vehicle domains
  • Cloud and edge computing: Enabling scalable and responsive vehicle-to-cloud interactions
  • AI and machine learning: Driving predictive analytics for maintenance and user behavior
  • Connectivity and telematics: Facilitating real-time data exchange for improved operations
  • DevOps and agile development: Streamlining software delivery for continuous improvement
  • Fleet management solutions: Optimizing logistics and operations for commercial fleets
  • Digital retail solutions: Transforming the car buying experience through digital platforms
  • E-mobility services: Supporting the transition to electric vehicles with comprehensive services
  • Mobility-as-a-service: Creating integrated transportation solutions for urban mobility
  • Training and learning solutions: Upskilling teams with end-to-end training across the mobility value chain—from OEM-aligned retail qualifications and service coaching to high-voltage certification, agile coaching and immersive digital learning—driving workforce readiness, compliance and performance at scale
Smart, software-defined vehicles

Create intelligent, adaptable vehicles that are built to evolve

We help you accelerate software development and integration with virtual validation, testing modular, future-proof architecture—enabling new digital services and faster updates over the vehicle’s lifetime.

Connected mobility platforms

Harness real-time data to transform the mobility experience

From cloud-based telematics to digital cockpits, we deliver scalable platforms that support predictive insights, subscription models and next-generation connected services—opening new revenue streams and improving customer engagement.

Autonomous solutions

Accelerate safe, scalable autonomy

Using AI, simulation and edge computing, we enable early, cost-effective validation of complex driving scenarios—helping you fast-track development while ensuring the highest standards of performance and safety.

WHY COGNIZANT

What you’ll unlock with Cognizant

Cognizant helps you transform mobility with end-to-end solutions that deliver intelligence, resilience and speed at every step of the journey—backed by global innovation labs, an extensive partner network, and scalable delivery models.

Faster innovation, lower R&D spend

Launch smarter, safer vehicles at speed while optimizing engineering investment. Tap into Cognizant’s unmatched global talent pool, including one of the largest automotive footprints in India, and a three-shore delivery model to scale R&D with speed and cost-efficiency.

Accelerated time to market with smarter development

Cut development cycles through model-based systems engineering, simulation-led design and prebuilt accelerators. Our investment in embedded platforms, visualization frameworks and deep technology partnerships help you go from concept to validation, faster.

Lower lifecycle cost and enhanced reliability

Minimize rework and warranty issues through robust architectures, early testing and end-to-end validation. Our integrated SDV and E/E services ensure quality from concept through post-launch—helping you reduce total cost of ownership across the vehicle lifecycle.

New revenue streams and mobility experiences

Monetize beyond the vehicle through over-the-air services, data platforms and connected ecosystems. We help you build scalable platforms that extend value into subscriptions, upgrades and next-gen mobility business model—while enhancing customer loyalty through smarter, generative AI-powered personalization and services.

Credibility that moves with the industry

Benefit from leadership in key automotive alliances—SOAFEE, AUTOSAR, COVESA, SAE International —and our commitment to future standards. We ensure your platforms align with evolving regulations, interoperability needs and mobility ecosystems.

Trust and resilience at scale

Operate at scale with our TISAX - and ISO-certified global delivery engine and purpose-built labs. From centers for automotive engineering, software development, test and validation, to embedded system hubs and manufacturing innovation centers in India, Germany, Poland, Japan, and North America—our delivery presence drives flexibility, compliance and faster project ramp-up.

OUR PARTNERS

Meet our network of global partners

From software-defined vehicles to autonomous platforms, we co-create with industry leaders to engineer next-gen mobility that moves markets and transforms experiences.

Strategic acquisitions fueling mobility innovation

Now part of Cognizant, Cognizant Mobility (formerly ESG mobility) and Mobica bring deep expertise across software-defined vehicles, embedded platforms and edge-to-cloud engineering. These strategic acquisitions strengthen our nearshore delivery presence in Germany and Poland—helping clients accelerate intelligent product development with greater speed, scale and precision.

NEWS AND INSIGHTS

Latest news and insights

Stay one step ahead. Explore the latest insights, trends and news shaping the world of IoT and engineering.

Cognizant and Elektrobit collaborate to accelerate development of software-defined vehicles

Cognizant's solution accelerator, powered by Elektrobit's adaptive AUTOSAR solution, is designed to meet increasing customer demands by accelerating the development cycle for software-defined vehicles.

Cognizant and Gentherm sign strategic product engineering agreement, launch new delivery center

Joint initiative to accelerate thermal innovation and scale global delivery from India for next-gen mobility systems.

Cognizant collaborates with Siemens on solution accelerator for software-defined vehicles

Integration of Siemens’ PAVE360 enables shift-left testing and accelerates SDV development with simulation-led validation.

LEADERSHIP

Leading the way

Our team brings decades of industry experience, combining deep engineering expertise with strategic vision.

Jörg Ohlsen

CEO, Mobility

Kedar Pathak

Offering Leader

Ready to build your next automotive breakthrough? Let’s talk.

Delivering the future of mobility takes deep expertise, agile development and real-world engineering experience.

We’re ready to help you move faster, smarter and more sustainably. Let’s talk about your intelligent automotive and mobility goals.

