Enterprise GIS & Geospatial Solutions
Contact
A woman holding pen in his hands explaining

Location intelligence for real-world complexity

In a fast-changing world, organizations need more than maps. You need spatial intelligence – integrated, scalable and built to adapt.

Cognizant delivers enterprise GIS and geospatial solutions that connect data, people, and systems. From modernizing legacy platforms to generating real-time insights with AI, IoT and Generative AI, we help you rewire your operations with precision and intelligence at scale.

By turning location-rich data into actionable intelligence and connecting it with your core systems, we help you streamline field operations, predict and prevent asset failures, boost service reliability, and reduce costs.

Whether you’re tackling decarbonization, resilience or growth— across utilities, telecoms, energy and beyond—our expertise and partner ecosystem empower you to move faster and deliver measurable outcomes by taking the right action, in the right place, at the right time.

Let’s reimagine your operations
OUR IMPACT

Real-world results that deliver impact

99.9%

data accuracy.

75%

improvement in data processing efficiency.

35%

improvement in asset tracking accuracy.

40%

reduction in operational costs.

CORE CAPABILITIES

Enabling intelligent operations across industries

With 20+ years of GIS   innovation and cross-sector delivery, we support the full GIS lifecycle—from strategy and implementation to data services and managed support—helping organizations modernize spatial systems, automate workflows and drive transformation.

  • Data unification: Integrate geospatial, sensor and enterprise data in real time for a unified view.
  • Spatial analytics: Use AI, machine learning, and predictive models to anticipate disruptions, optimize workflows and inform critical decisions.
  • Platform evolution: Modernize legacy GIS platforms with scalable, cloud-native, open-source enabled systems.
  • Decision intelligence: Enable smarter, faster strategic planning with location-linked insights.
Engineer calibrates total station under cloudy sky.
  • Asset visibility: Enable real-time condition monitoring, outage prediction and lifecycle tracking for smarter asset management.
  • Network resilience: Simulate risks, manage disruption, and prioritize interventions with confidence.
  • Mobile enablement: Empower field teams with connected GIS-powered tools for fast, informed action.
  • Interoperability: Seamlessly link GIS with enterprise asset management and other critical infrastructure platforms.
Data scientist in headset works at computer in control room.
  • Smart infrastructure: Use digital twins and geospatial AI to future-proof systems.
  • Citizen experience: Improve service delivery with spatially aware engagement.
  • Sustainability and ESG: Map environmental risk, carbon intensity and biodiversity impacts.
  • Business value: Turn geospatial data into cost savings, operational agility, and competitive advantage.
Man with tablet shows digital factory and smart city tech.
Geo-enabled operations

Location intelligence in every direction

Gain end-to-end visibility with real-time geospatial data and automated workflows—improving planning, operations and resilience.

telecommunications tower on Oiz mountain top
Smart GIS platforms

Modern platforms for a dynamic world

Unlock the power of cloud-native GIS with AI, automation and open integration—for better performance and scalability.

High-tech interface showcasing a world map with data visualization in orange hues and digital elements.
Spatial analytics and digital twins

From maps to modules

Use advanced modeling, predictive analytics and digital twins to make sense of complexity and simulate future scenarios.

Urban planner examines detailed city map with a magnifying glass
Field-ready GIS tools

Real-time field operations

Empower field teams with mobile-first GIS tools, guided workflows, and real-time data to resolve issues faster and smarter.

Surveyor examining land topography with a drone controller
Proven accelerators

Faster GIS transformation

Fast-track GIS modernization with proven accelerators like Location360, TransAnalyst, Support360, IOC – smart services , Magik Code, and more—delivering faster implementation and smarter coordination.

People, screen or monitor with weather for forecast, satellite maps or teamwork to track storm
Geospatial data management

Continuous data intelligence

Ensure trusted decision-making with continuous data cleaning, enrichment, and validation across the GIS lifecycle.

Explore innovative spatial data visualization techniques on digital maps
Space satellite over the planet earth

Explore more on Geospatial Operations

Discover how Cognizant applies geospatial intelligence to field service operations, smart mapping, and automation.

Learn more
WHY WORK WITH US

What you’ll unlock with Cognizant  

Transform how you capture, use and scale geospatial intelligence—with faster insights, lower costs and more responsive operations. Backed by global delivery expertise and scalable platforms, we help you move with confidence.

Rapid decision making

with real-time geospatial data

Cost savings

through automated spatial workflows

Enhanced risk and resilience planning

with spatial AI

Accurate visibility

of assets, network and risks

Stronger collaboration

through cross-system integration

Future-ready operations

with cloud-first platforms

OUR PARTNERS

Meet our network of global technology partners

We collaborate with leading technology partners to deliver scalable, intelligent, and future-ready GIS solutions across industries.

Cognizant is the first Global Systems Integrator to be recognized by Esri to provide UN implementation services
NEWS AND INSIGHTS

Latest news and insights

Stay one step ahead. Explore the latest insights, trends and news shaping the world of IoT and engineering.

How utilities can turn geospatial data into a CX win

Five tips on how utilities can map geospatial data with customer data to reduce service costs, boost efficiency and improve customer satisfaction.

Read more
A blue and pink color abstract
Cognizant named an exclusive partner to Implement Salesforce maps in EMEA

The data visualization and mapping software tool provides sales representatives with a location-based view of several customer data points in their specific geographic sales territories.

Read more
A red and yellow color nodes mapped in a black map
Cognizant strengthens partnership with Google Cloud with focus on AI-driven industry transformation

Over the last six years, Cognizant has cultivated a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to help enterprises modernize their infrastructure.

Read more
Nodes are connected through lines on a visual earth
LEADERSHIP

Leading the way

Led by experts who have helped global enterprises unlock the full power of GIS for over 20 years.

Rajiv Mukherjee

Market Leader

Rajiv Mukherjee headshot
Paul Burns

Offering Leader

Paul Burns headshot

Ready to make location your strategic advantage? Let’s talk

Enterprise GIS is no longer just a mapping tool – it’s a platform for smarter planning, faster response and future-ready infrastructure. 

Let’s discuss how location intelligence from Cognizant can drive your business forward.

