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Palo Alto Networks
Deliver AI-driven security for evolving digital threats

Our strategic partnership with Palo Alto Networks delivers full-stack security solutions that are seamlessly embedded into accelerated digital transformation initiatives, ensuring the resilience and integrity of your digital ecosystem. With the Neuro® Cybersecurity suite, organizations can unlock the full potential of their technology investments, stay ahead of evolving threats with intelligent, adaptive security, and build a future-ready digital foundation that is secure by design. Together, Cognizant and Palo Alto Networks are redefining cybersecurity for the modern enterprise—where innovation meets protection.

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Fortify cyber defense with AI-led security operations

Over the past two years, breakthroughs in generative and agentic AI have transformed both cyberattacks and defenses. In this Viewpoint, Everest Group examines the implications of this new reality and outlines how organizations can calibrate their approach to security operations.

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News

Beyond the frontier—expanding the ecosystem for autonomous defense

Cognizant is part of Palo Alto Networks’ expanded Frontier AI Alliance, driving AI ready, machine-speed cybersecurity at scale. Together, the ecosystem delivers real time, automated defenses to help enterprises stay ahead of rapidly evolving AI-powered threats.

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Cognizant and Palo Alto Networks deliver end-to-end security

The agreement enables Cognizant to deepen expertise and broaden services by leveraging Palo Alto Networks security, cloud security, workplace and workload security (Cortex) and next-gen security operations. Our alliance, featuring Cognizant’s managed services and Palo Alto Networks’ AI-driven platforms, delivers proactive, end-to-end cybersecurity.

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Resources

Beyond detection: How AI is rewriting the rules of security operations

As cyber threats outpace traditional SOC models, AI is redefining how organizations detect, respond and manage risk. This blog examines the convergence of Cyber Defense and Risk Operations, and why AI is the catalyst enabling faster, smarter and more resilient security outcomes.

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Future-ready retail security with zero trust SASE

Empower your retail business with zero trust SASE solution. Achieve secure omnichannel operations, advanced threat prevention and AI-driven automation for resilient, scalable and compliant retail environments.

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Future-ready manufacturing security with zero trust SASE

Protect your manufacturing ecosystem with zero trust SASE offering. From secure remote access to IoT protection, our AI-enhanced solution delivers real-time threat detection, centralized policy management and seamless integration for Industry 4.0 environment.

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Solutions

Deliver secure connectivity for users, devices and applications—anywhere, anytime. Our managed services combine Palo Alto Networks Strata and Prisma Access with Cognizant’s expertise to simplify access and enforce zero trust principles.

  • Managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
  • Managed Enterprise Browser powered by Prisma Browser
  • Firewall-as-a-Service

Protect your cloud environment with integrated security controls. Together, we provide continuous visibility, compliance and workload protection across multicloud and hybrid infrastructures.

  • Managed Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)
  • Managed Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP)
  • Managed Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP)
  • Managed Attack Surface Management

Safeguard endpoints and users with advanced detection and response. Our joint solution combines Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR with Cognizant’s orchestration to stop threats before they impact your business.

  • Managed Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)
  • Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR)

Transform your SOC with AI-driven automation and intelligence. Together, we deliver proactive threat detection, rapid response and actionable insights to reduce risk.

  • AI/ML-led autonomous SOC-as-a-Service
  • Industrialized SOC operations
  • Threat Intelligence-as-a-Service (including dark web and brand monitoring)
AWARDS & RECOGNITION

Our partners hold us to the highest standards

They know what quality looks like. We’re proud to be recognized by our peers for delivering to the highest industry standards.

Cognizant is now a Cortex XSIAM Select Specialization Partner—recognized for our advanced capabilities in autonomous security operations and AI-driven threat management.
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Cognizant named an MSSP Innovator Partner—the highest tier in Palo Alto Networks’ NextWave Partner Program for managed security service providers.
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To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

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