Industrial Manufacturing
To keep pace with digital disruption, changing markets and customer demands, industrial manufacturers must develop smarter, more connected products—and move from selling just physical goods to services-based business models. Cognizant can help you take advantage of the latest digital advancements in machine learning, analytics, IoT, blockchain and more. 
IoT platform connects data, spurs innovation

A heavy equipment manufacturer uses a cohesive IoT platform to enable enterprise-wide analytics and fully utilize its telemetry data.

Process redesign simplifies business, cuts costs

By synchronizing its ERP systems, a global water technology company standardized its business processes and halved its total cost of operations.

Three levers for scaling industrial IoT programs

A recent Forrester Consulting survey of 161 IoT strategy leaders and data and analytics decision makers from industrial companies revealed three key focus areas for quickly scaling IoT.

Digital solutions to speed connected products to market

Deliver greater value

Cognizant provides strategy consulting, planning and implementation services to help you transform your products to smart and connected ones. Our solutions leverage digital technologies across sensory enablement, IoT adoption, wireless connectivity, cloud-based infrastructure and analytics.

Our Design Thinking framework helps you envision innovation possibilities and uncover breakthrough opportunities using digital. Cognizant Digital Works provides the technology architecture and implementation capabilities. Meanwhile, our partner ecosystem brings together the best-of-breed technologies to cover the entire digital value chain.

Stay a step ahead

Cognizant provides expertise in all leading enterprise resource planning and supply chain management packages to help you execute transformation roadmaps for streamlining business processes in the extended enterprise.

We take responsibility for managing the change program in a multi-vendor scenario and implement projects in a time-bound manner. We also help integrate back-end systems with other business applications, such as warehouse management and transportation management systems. Our expertise spans the traditional industry leading packages, as well as niche ones like sales and operations planning (S&OP) on the cloud, leveraging our partner platforms.

More agile engineering

We engage with you to extend your product development capability using our embedded software development, control systems and product lifecycle management expertise.

From focused projects to large-scale development centers, our Engineering and Manufacturing Services team is equipped to address a variety of client requirements. We have successfully transformed captive engineering centers of our clients into high-maturity service delivery organizations.

A new competitive edge

Cognizant helps you deploy systems and processes that enable you to transition to a solution-oriented business model and away from the traditional model of equipment selling. This covers service information architecture definition, service management framework, account management, warranty management and field personnel support. We use emerging digital technologies such as AI, IoT, mobile and analytics to deepen your service capabilities.

Innovate for tomorrow

With the convergence of digital technologies, a whole new concept of industrial manufacturing is taking shape. This is captured in Cognizant’s Factory of the Future capability set, which combines our design-to-value framework, fulfillment execution systems, shop floor incident reporting systems and shop floor analytics.

Using core manufacturing and enterprise systems as the foundation, we use analytics to make industrial manufacturing more intelligent, responsive and efficient—so your businesses stays competitive.

Latest thinking

IoT: Powering the future

See how 10 companies are using IoT to improve people’s lives and succeed in the new normal.

Take your IoT program to the next level

Here’s how to create an IoT manufacturing program that adds business value and avoids “IoT pilot purgatory.”

The importance of data democratization

A modern platform enables data to be easily shared, interpreted and utilized by internal decision makers and business partners.

How technology remolds the digital supply chain

Industry 4.0 digital technologies are enabling processes, partners and products to enhance today’s interconnected supply chain.

The renaissance of blue-collar work

As technology boosts blue-collar workers into high-skilled roles, organizations must make changes to their workforce strategies.

