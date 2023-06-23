Salesforce

With new digital skills and technologies impacting manufacturing, smart and connected factories are leading the Industry 4.0 revolution. Manufacturers are building strategies based on real-time data, and Cognizant is helping clients make the transition.

Solving the manufacturing industry’s biggest challenges, we offer comprehensive, next-gen solutions for customer needs in industrial or process manufacturing – from managing field service operations to improving productivity, to optimizing costs. We do this while ensuring the highest level of data security and compliance.

Check out our latest offerings: