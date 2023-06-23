Skip to main content Skip to footer
Delivering cutting-edge solutions and optimizing customers’ entire digital journey.

As a leading Salesforce strategic partner, Cognizant is driven by advanced technologies, real-time data analysis, accuracy, and quality to enhance interactions with every stakeholder. Building on a strong Salesforce foundation, we leverage our CX expertise, a consultative approach, and intuitive technologies to create new digital experiences for our customers and their clients, at scale. And as one of the industry’s largest pools of Salesforce-certified consultants, our designers, technologists, and industry experts bring a strong cross-industry focus to global clients; they leverage Salesforce’s rapid application development platform to create modern CX, optimize sales and marketing, and launch communities for collaboration; they drive next-gen business disruptions based on UX tools such as Salesforce Lightning and AI technologies including Salesforce Einstein.

Salesforce logo
Creating best-in-class capabilities

Our capabilities extend beyond core cloud offerings to span digital process automation, enterprise integration and sales and industry transformation.

Creating best in class capabilities with Salesforce
CX Guild: A community of experts committed to creating experiences that matter

Provide personalized solutions for businesses to create brand loyalty and deliver smarter, stronger customer experiences that drive growth.

Man clicking the happy checkbox
OUR OFFERINGS & SOLUTIONS

A digital force for transformation

Cognizant helps companies engage their customers by envisioning and building enhanced capabilities powered by intuitive technologies. Our focused approach helps clients create connected, pan-industry products and services, with a focus on clouds, including Salesforce Industry Clouds, Marketing Cloud, Revenue Cloud, Commerce Cloud and MuleSoft.

With rising prevalence of chronic diseases, medical costs and fast-changing regulations, pharma companies need innovative, intuitive patient care and management solutions.

Cognizant’s depth of digital capabilities and global presence provide differentiated value, helping customers deliver better patient outcomes. Our clientele includes most of the world’s pharmaceutical and biotech firms, making us the ideal partner to integrate digital into customers’ business strategy and create intelligent offerings and experiences. Our offerings and solutions include:

With new digital skills and technologies impacting manufacturing, smart and connected factories are leading the Industry 4.0 revolution. Manufacturers are building strategies based on real-time data, and Cognizant is helping clients make the transition.

Solving the manufacturing industry’s biggest challenges, we offer comprehensive, next-gen solutions for customer needs in industrial or process manufacturing – from managing field service operations to improving productivity, to optimizing costs. We do this while ensuring the highest level of data security and compliance. 

Check out our latest offerings:

One sector that has seen unprecedented and consistent digital transformation is banking and financial services. In the last decade, banking has moved from physical to internet to mobile, making key, day-to-day transactions simpler, faster, and effortless.

Putting the customer at the center, Cognizant has helped clients cope with challenges, streamlining their processes with Salesforce CRM competencies and integrated strategies that accelerate business growth. Whether the focus is retail or commercial, lending or payments, we create end-to-end experiences that deliver efficient operations and customer delight. See our offerings:

Powered by robust Salesforce technologies and a comprehensive digital ecosystem, Cognizant aims to accelerate our insurance clients’ growth around the world.

We bring together specialists, distributors, claims processes and AI to enable insurance companies to provide best-in-class customer service while staying ahead of competition. Explore one of our offerings:

  • InsurElevate - An industry-focused solution enabler to manage the end-to-end insurance policy lifecycle

COVID-19 changed dynamics between brands and customers, compelling CMT organizations to find new ways to create value and deliver seamless, personalized omnichannel experiences.

Capitalizing on Salesforce Marketing Cloud expertise, Cognizant engineers data driven CX, enabling our clients to monetize insights and deliver bottom-line results through two offerings:

  • SubscriberX - An integrated solution that empowers marketers to grow their subscriber base, increase revenue and drive customer loyalty
  • Revenue Blueprint - An ATG Cognizant offering that pairs purpose-built IP, accelerators, and integrations with world-class consulting to drive client outcomes with Salesforce Revenue Cloud

While consumer purchases are mostly going online, retailers are showing greater revenue growth and a higher percentage of sales from digital channels. To meet the needs of the new-age consumer, companies must constantly reinvent their products, along with enhancing their supply chain and inventory management processes.

Cognizant's solutions apply fresh thinking to solve these unique challenges facing retail and consumer goods clients. Our data-based offerings are focused on what matters most, the end user experience, while also helping retailers keep costs in check. See one example:

  • SmartServe

Advancements in cloud, digital and AI enable customer experience centers to drive personalized journeys and business value – and delivery frameworks that support scalability, speed, and team alignment.

Check out our intuition-driven solutions that clients can use to bring the right technology to the right users to accelerate targeted outcomes:

  • Cognizant Intelligent Interactions - An all-in-one solution to transform agent productivity through disruptive next-gen technologies such as chatbots and advanced AI

  • Atlas Framework® - A cutting-edge Salesforce delivery framework specially crafted to support end-to-end transformational solution activities for Salesforce projects

    AWARDS & RECOGNITION

    Our partners hold us to the highest standards.

    They know what quality looks like. We’re proud to be recognized by our peers for delivering to the highest industry standards.

    SHOWCASE

    Our stories

    MANUFACTURING

    Saint-Gobain Abrasives boosts sales process with Salesforce
    Learn more
    Person operating a grinding tool on steel

