One sector that has seen unprecedented and consistent digital transformation is banking and financial services. In the last decade, banking has moved from physical to internet to mobile, making key, day-to-day transactions simpler, faster and effortless.

Putting the customer at the center, Cognizant has helped clients cope with challenges, streamlining their processes with Salesforce CRM competencies and integrated strategies that accelerate business growth. Whether the focus is retail or commercial, lending or payments, we create end-to-end experiences that deliver efficient operations and customer delight. See our offerings: