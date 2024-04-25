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Salesforce
Delivering cutting-edge solutions and optimizing customers’ entire digital journey.

As a leading Salesforce strategic partner, Cognizant is driven by advanced technologies, real-time data analysis, accuracy, and quality to enhance interactions with every stakeholder. Building on a strong Salesforce foundation, we leverage our CX expertise, a consultative approach and intuitive technologies to create new digital experiences for our customers and their clients, at scale. And as one of the industry’s largest pools of Salesforce-certified consultants, our designers, technologists, and industry experts bring a strong cross-industry focus to global clients; they leverage Salesforce’s rapid application development platform to create modern CX, optimize sales and marketing, and launch communities for collaboration; they drive next-gen business disruptions based on UX tools such as Salesforce Lightning and AI technologies including Salesforce Einstein.

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Cognizant named Leader in Avasant’s Veeva Digital Services 2025 RadarView

This recognition is a testament to Cognizant's deep expertise, innovation and impact in the life sciences domain. Our comprehensive Veeva services practice spans both Development and Commercial Cloud, supported by a mature CoE and sizeable pool of certified professionals, including Vault, CRM and module-specific experts. Cognizant's focus on user experience, regulatory automation and omnichannel engagement positions us as a trusted partner for life sciences companies navigating the future of digital health.

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ISG names Cognizant Leader in Salesforce Ecosystem 2025

Cognizant is ranked a Leader for the 3rd time in a row, in the ISG Provider Lens™ - Salesforce Ecosystem Partners 2025 Report for the US, UK and Germany markets. The report highlights our rich and diverse portfolio in 12 quadrants of Salesforce-specific implementation services in AI-powered multi-cloud, industry clouds, marketing and commerce with AI enablement, and managed application services for large enterprises, enabling us to consistently evolve and deliver cutting-edge services to clients.

Read the reports to learn more on Cognizant’s unique strengths in Salesforce offerings.

Bridging healthcare gaps in the US with gen AI

This recently published Avasant white paper, sponsored by Cognizant, explores how gen AI integration can enhance healthcare accessibility and equity in the US, especially the underserved communities, by offering personalized care through data-driven interventions and infrastructure investment.

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Bridging healthcare gaps in the US with gen AI
Personalization in real time

Cognizant’s Salesforce Data Cloud Navigator enables you to identify impactful business use cases faster and provides the tools to harmonize trusted data ready for activation in the Salesforce enterprise.

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MuleSoft: Driving integration at scale

With MuleSoft now a part of Salesforce, the Anypoint Platform™ is even better positioned to help your organization connect enterprise information across multiple cloud and legacy data sources. Cognizant brings forth the most value from the Platform as you transform your business in the digital era.

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OUR OFFERINGS & SOLUTIONS

A digital force for transformation

Cognizant helps companies engage their customers by envisioning and building enhanced capabilities powered by intuitive technologies. Our focused approach helps clients create connected, pan-industry products and services, with a focus on clouds, including Salesforce Industry Clouds, Marketing Cloud, Revenue Cloud, Commerce Cloud and MuleSoft.

With rising prevalence of chronic diseases, medical costs and fast-changing regulations, pharma companies need innovative, intuitive patient care and management solutions.

Cognizant’s depth of digital capabilities and global presence provide differentiated value, helping customers deliver better patient outcomes. Our clientele includes most of the world’s pharmaceutical and biotech firms, making us the ideal partner to integrate digital into customers’ business strategy and create intelligent offerings and experiences. Our offerings and solutions include:

  • Patient Prime—A suite of patient service solutions for better patient experience & outcome 
  • Cognizant MedVantage—An integrated service and complaint management cloud solution
  • TherapyCare Next—Digitizing cell therapy transformation journey for a better tomorrow

With new digital skills and technologies impacting manufacturing, smart and connected factories are leading the Industry 4.0 revolution. Manufacturers are building strategies based on real-time data, and Cognizant is helping clients make the transition.

Solving the manufacturing industry’s biggest challenges, we offer comprehensive, next-gen solutions for customer needs in industrial or process manufacturing—from managing field service operations to improving productivity, to optimizing costs. We do this while ensuring the highest level of data security and compliance. 

Check out our latest offerings:

One sector that has seen unprecedented and consistent digital transformation is banking and financial services. In the last decade, banking has moved from physical to internet to mobile, making key, day-to-day transactions simpler, faster and effortless.

Putting the customer at the center, Cognizant has helped clients cope with challenges, streamlining their processes with Salesforce CRM competencies and integrated strategies that accelerate business growth. Whether the focus is retail or commercial, lending or payments, we create end-to-end experiences that deliver efficient operations and customer delight. See our offerings:

  • Mortgage 360—A digital hub built on Salesforce platform for intermediaries, solicitors and introducers across the mortgage value chain supporting the B2B, B2B2C processes
  • Loan Origination Collaboration—This unique solution helps banks settle loans swifter, with digital
  • Mortgage Collaboration
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Powered by robust Salesforce technologies and a comprehensive digital ecosystem, Cognizant aims to accelerate our insurance clients’ growth around the world.

We bring together specialists, distributors, claims processes and AI to enable insurance companies to provide best-in-class customer service while staying ahead of competition. Explore one of our offerings:

  • InsurElevate—An industry-focused solution enabler to manage the end-to-end insurance policy lifecycle

COVID-19 changed dynamics between brands and customers, compelling CMT organizations to find new ways to create value and deliver seamless, personalized omnichannel experiences. Capitalizing on Salesforce Marketing Cloud expertise, Cognizant engineers data driven CX, enabling our clients to monetize insights and deliver bottom-line results through two offerings:

  • SubscriberX—An integrated solution that empowers marketers to grow their subscriber base, increase revenue and drive customer loyalty
  • Revenue Management Framework for Technology—An ATG Cognizant offering that pairs purpose-built IP, accelerators, and integrations with world-class consulting to drive client outcomes with Salesforce Revenue Cloud

While consumer purchases are mostly going online, retailers are showing greater revenue growth and a higher percentage of sales from digital channels. To meet the needs of the new-age consumer, companies must constantly reinvent their products, along with enhancing their supply chain and inventory management processes.

Cognizant's solutions apply fresh thinking to solve these unique challenges facing retail and consumer goods clients. Our data-based offerings are focused on what matters most, the end user experience, while also helping retailers keep costs in check. See one example:

  • OmniServe Next—A multi-channel service solution leveraging predictive and generative AI for enterprise customers

Advancements in cloud, digital and AI enable customer experience centers to drive personalized journeys and business value—and delivery frameworks that support scalability, speed and team alignment.

Check out our intuition-driven solutions that clients can use to bring the right technology to the right users to accelerate targeted outcomes:

  • Cognizant Intelligent Interactions—An all-in-one solution to transform agent productivity through disruptive next-gen technologies such as chatbots and advanced AI
  • Atlas Framework®—A cutting-edge Salesforce delivery framework specially crafted to support end-to-end transformational solution activities for Salesforce projects. Read more
AWARDS & RECOGNITION

Our partners hold us to the highest standards

They know what quality looks like. We’re proud to be recognized by our peers for delivering to the highest industry standards.

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