Legacy systems keep mortgage costs high and produce unsatisfying experiences for retail customers. Our solution’s proprietary model enables your lending organization to create efficient, end-to-end mortgage processes.
Cognizant Digital Back Office offerings include:
- Back-office assessment and roadmap
- Design digital back office for lenders
- Deployment on current technology suite
- Cost-benefit analysis
Insights that make a difference
Enhance customer experience and reduce process friction. Our Customer 360 solution leverages data—internal and external as well as structured and unstructured—to generate insights that refine processes and transition customers to preferred channels.
Cognizant Customer 360 offerings include:
- Strategy and approach definition
- Gap assessment
- Implementation
- Use case prioritization and approach
Find a path forward
We leverage our product evaluation and selection approach to evaluate best-of-breed technologies for your organization. Then we define a roadmap to implement and integrate the selected platforms.
Cognizant Technology Transformation Roadmap offerings include:
- Build vs. buy analysis
- Platform evaluation and selection
- Platform transformation roadmap
Make sense of complex mortgage processes
Cognizant Vendor Consolidation helps bring order to the complex processes and functions that span the mortgage value chain. Our service includes a robust transition framework to ensure due diligence and standardized governance for all transitions.
Key offerings include:
- Progressive Certification, a joint review of operational and lead metrics for risk-free migration and service quality
- Daily/weekly cadence and dashboard reporting to institutionalize the transparency and timely communication of risks/open items.
Reduce financial and regulatory risk
Produce a clean audit trail and history with Cognizant’s Regulatory Compliance Reporting solution. In addition to enhanced reporting processes and infrastructure, our key offerings include:
- Compliance reporting target operating model and roadmap
- Reduced turnaround time, automation and cost savings for compliance management
Automate data entry from image files
Accelerate mortgage processes that rely on labor-intensive data entry from image files. Our Digital Automation Fabric is a highly accurate optical character recognition (OCR) platform that automates data entry and improves productivity.
Cognizant Digital Automation Fabric offerings include:
- BPaaS delivery model with hosted platform and business operations
- Scalable and flexible platform for processing high volumes
